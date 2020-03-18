Advertiser Disclosure

For vehicle owners who decide that the value of an extended warranty for their specific vehicle outweighs its costs, an important next step is to research extended warranty providers and the cost of their respective plans.

In this article, we help you decide the best extended warranty provider for your vehicle by reviewing the extended car warranty cost for three leading providers.

Since there are different aspects of an extended warranties’ cost, we break down our review of each provider by the type of extended car warranty cost. And, we select a winner in each type of cost category for your reference.

For this article, our review team called each provider posing as an owner of a 2014 Ford Fusion with 75,000 miles who is interested in an extended warranty.

One of our review team members has that exact vehicle and mileage, so it was helpful for them to know the numbers should they purchase an extended warranty.

To get personalize cost figures, we recommend getting several quotes. Pricing varies by location, vehicle, and more, so it's wise to weigh all of your options.

In This Article:

Total Extended Warranty Cost (Excluding Deductibles)

The first thing to consider when evaluating extended warranty cost is the total amount you will pay for the extended warranty, excluding any deductibles.

For example, if you paid $150 over 16 months, your total cost would be $2,400. If you paid $200 over 12 months, your total cost would be exactly the same: $2,400.

Our review team called three providers for their total extended warranty cost as an owner of a 2014 Ford Fusion with around 75,000 miles and a clean title.

We called three different companies to obtain their respective extended car warranty cost: CARCHEX, Endurance, and Protect My Car.

Protect My Car Total Cost: The customer service representative from Protect My Car did not bring up the total cost of the extended warranty during a phone conversation with our review team. He gave us two different monthly rate options for the company’s Select plan, which covers a vehicle bumper-to-bumper, excluding a vehicle’s navigation system and turbo charger. The estimated total cost based on our discussion would likely fall between $3,528 to $6,696 for 4 years or 60,000 miles of coverage.

CARCHEX Total Cost: CARCHEX initially offered us a total extended warranty cost of $4,442 for their Titanium plan, which covers a vehicle bumper-to-bumper with little exclusions for 5 years or 125,000 miles. When our review team mentioned that we were gathering costs from competitors, they offered us a total extended warranty cost of $3,600, which is significantly cheaper than their original offer.

After their revised offer, CARCHEX mentioned that they are willing to price match any Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) accredited competitor’s offer.

As you can see, if you decide to purchase an extended warranty, it is wise to get quotes from multiple providers and proactively mention to each company that you will be getting quotes from different companies before making a decision. There is a great chance that they will be willing to drop their price to try and beat their competitors.

Endurance Total Cost: Endurance offered us a total extended warranty cost of $3,911 for their Supreme package, which is their bumper-to-bumper warranty with little exclusions. We mentioned to them that we would be getting quotes from different providers before making a decision, but they did not give us an alternative offer.

Winner: CARCHEX. CARCHEX offered to price match any BBB accredited competitor, and they offered a very reasonable total cost for their highest level of coverage.

Monthly Extended Car Warranty Cost

Protect My Car Monthly Cost: Protect my Car offered a $98 monthly cost for their Select plan between 36-60 months if we committed during our phone conversation and a $186 monthly cost between 36-60 months if we did not commit during our phone conversation.The sales representative forgot to mention to us the total cost of the plan, so we were left unaware of how many months we would need to pay to cover the total plan cost.

CARCHEX Monthly Cost: CARCHEX’s initial offer was a $246.78 monthly cost for 18 months for their Titanium plan. After mentioning that we were receiving quotes from multiple providers, CARCHEX offered a $150 monthly cost for 24 months.

Endurance Monthly Cost: Endurance said that we could pay the $3,911 total cost in payments for 18 months, 24 months, or 36 months. If we chose the 36 month payment option, we would have a $108.64 monthly cost.

Winner: Endurance. Technically, Protect My Car offered the lowest monthly cost, but since it was contingent on purchasing the plan during the conversation, Endurance is the winner in this category.

Best Cost Per Year Of Coverage And Mile of Coverage

Protect My Car Cost Per Year Of Coverage And Mile Of Coverage: Our review team cannot evaluate Protect My Car in this category because the sales representative failed to mention the total cost of the extended warranty in our conversation. This is something the provider should have remembered to bring up in their pitch.

CARCHEX Cost Per Year Of Coverage And Mile Of Coverage: CARCHEX’s Titanium plan covers vehicles for 5 years or 125,000 miles, so if we purchased the plan and kept our mileage relatively low, our cost per year of coverage would be $720. If we purchased the plan and frequently drove the vehicle, we would pay about $28.80 for every 1,000 miles we drove under the extended warranty.

Endurance Cost Per Year Of Coverage And Mile Of Coverage: Endurance’s Supreme package covers vehicles for about 5 years or 60,000 miles, so if we purchased Endurance’s plan and kept our mileage low, our cost per year of coverage would be $782. If we purchased the plan and frequently drove the vehicle, we would pay about $65.18 for every 1,000 miles we drove under the extended warranty.

Winner: CARCHEX. CARCHEX has the best extended warranty cost per year of coverage and per mile of coverage.

Deductibles And Down Payment Cost

Protect My Car Deductible And Down Payment Cost: Protect My Car offered $50 down and a $0 deductible if we committed during the phone conversation. Since we said we would not, the revised offer was $299 down and a $100 deductible.

CARCHEX Deductible And Down Payment Cost: CARCHEX offered a waived down payment and a $100 deductible for both their initial offer and their revised offer.

Endurance Deductible And Down Payment Cost: Endurance offered a 5% down payment and a $100 deductible.

Winner: CARCHEX. Though Protect My Car offered the best deal in terms of deductible and down payment, their generous deal was contingent on agreeing to the plan during the phone conversation. CARCHEX comes out again as the winner in this category.

Extended Car Warranty Cost Comparison Table

These rates were given for a 2014 Ford Fusion with 75,000 miles.

Provider Total Extended Warranty Cost (excluding deductibles) Monthly Extended Car Warranty Cost Cost Per Year Of Coverage Cost Per Mile Of Coverage Protect My Car Not provided. Estimated amount: $3,528 to $6,696 $186 monthly Cannot determine based on sales pitch Cannot determine based on sales pitch CARCHEX $3,600 $150 monthly $720 $28.80 for every 1,000 miles Endurance $3,911 $108.64 $782 $65.18 for every 1,000 miles

Which Extended Warranty Provider Is Most Affordable?

As the winner of three of our four cost comparison categories, CARCHEX comes out on top as the best provider considering extended warranty costs.

However, we recommend that every Motor1 reader purchasing an extended warranty obtains their own quotes from several providers and calculates the cost of each provider using our categories provided in this review.

In addition, we recommend that you read online sample contracts for each provider you are considering because the value of each provider’s extended car warranty depends not only on cost, but also on the provider’s breadth of coverage and exclusions.