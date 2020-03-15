Advertiser Disclosure

After reviewing some of the top car insurance providers in the industry, we’ve found that the more transparent a company’s website, the more we can confidently review coverage and service. With its company information condensed into two pages, it’s difficult to get an initial sense of Young America Auto Insurance from the website.

To clear things up, we’re going to dig into Young America’s reputation, coverage, cost, and claims process. Then we will compare Young America to the best car insurance companies of 2020. In any case, we recommend getting at least three quotes for car insurance from different providers. Things like your age, driving history, and credit score can greatly affect auto insurance rates, so you never know how much you’re going to pay until you get a quote.

About Young America Auto Insurance

Young America Auto Insurance was founded in 1952 by Rodney D. Young with a goal of covering high-risk drivers without stigma or the threat of revoking coverage.

This is a common concern in the insurance industry at large, because firms take on greater financial risk by insuring you if you have a poor driving record, bad credit, or fall into one of many other high-risk categories. Getting car insurance as a teen with little experience would make you high-risk, for example.

Here are a few things to know about Young America:

Young America insurance is available in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Missouri, and North Carolina.

The company is an insurance administrator, so your actual policy will be underwritten by another auto insurance provider.

The company was purchased by Fred Loya Insurance Group in 2012 and offers very similar insurance coverage options.

Young America Auto Insurance is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The BBB logo appears on the homepage of the Young America website, but when you click on it, you are taken to the BBB page for a different business that does not appear to be associated with Young America. This is very misleading, and in reality, Young America has an F rating with the BBB.

Young America advertises itself as being a good choice for the following drivers:

Young drivers

Drivers looking for cheap car insurance rates

Drivers deemed as “risky”

Those seeking simple coverage

Those looking for a small auto insurance company

However, there are a lot of red flags for Young America Auto Insurance. For one, the vague website does not give much information about what you can expect. There are customer complaints about poor service, a slow claims process, and unfulfilled refunds after cancellations. Young America’s parent company, Fred Loya, also has poor ratings and reviews.

Young America Auto Insurance Coverage

Young America provides the six standard types of car insurance, plus rental reimbursement. If you’re looking for more extensive coverage options, you would do better elsewhere. But if you only need basic coverage, Young America could be a good choice.

It should be noted that some customer reviews mention additional coverage such as roadside assistance and towing coverage, but these are not detailed on the website. The type of coverage you can get likely depends on the company that ultimately underwrites your policy.

Liability Insurance

Young America Auto Insurance offers bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) coverage, two of the most common types of auto insurance. These varieties cover injuries or damages sustained by another driver when you cause an accident. The Young America website also states that its liability coverage handles trial and legal expenses in the event of a lawsuit.

Collision Insurance

This insurance covers damage to your own car after an accident. It may be required if you have a vehicle loan or lease.

Comprehensive Insurance

Comprehensive car insurance covers your vehicle damage after non-collision events. It usually includes weather-related incidents, damage from tree branches, and animal damage. It also protects you after theft or vandalism.

Personal Injury Protection

This type of insurance is more typical in no-fault states when each driver’s own insurance pays for their injuries no matter who caused the accident. It can also cover funeral expenses, lost wages, and home services for the injured party.

Medical Payments

If you don’t have extensive medical coverage, this plan covers costs beyond what your health insurance company can cover in the event of a major accident. It should be noted that another page on the Young America Auto Insurance website lists this as “medicinal coverage,” and also specifies that it covers medical costs when you’re injured as a pedestrian.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

It’s smart to add this coverage to your plan in case the other party in an accident does not carry liability insurance. Even when the state requires it, some still drive without proper coverage or without enough coverage.

Rental Insurance

In small print on the website, you can find mention of rental car reimbursement insurance. This provides coverage up to a certain amount for the cost of a rental car when you cannot use your own vehicle after an approved claim.

Cost Of Insurance And Discounts

Affordability is a strong selling point for Young America Auto Insurance. Rates as low as $20 a month are advertised. A blog post by the Young America team details the factors taken into consideration when the auto insurance company determines premiums and insurance deductibles – including the weight of each factor by percent.

Driving record: 30 percent

30 percent Age: 15 percent

15 percent Your vehicle: 15 percent

15 percent Coverage: 10 percent

10 percent Location: 8 percent

8 percent Credit score: 7 percent

7 percent Marital status and gender: 7 percent

7 percent Mileage: 5 percent

5 percent Occupation: 3 percent

Despite an emphasis on cheap car insurance for high-risk drivers, you can see that your driving record accounts for about 30 percent of the decision.

With Young America Auto Insurance, you can get the following discounts to lower the cost of your car insurance.

Military and veteran discount

Good student discount

Senior discount

Teacher discount

Garaged vehicle discount

Low mileage discount

Discount for bundling home and auto insurance

How To Request A Quote From Young America

According to Young America Auto Insurance, you can get a quote for up to 10 car insurance companies in less than 5 minutes. You will need to provide information including your zip code, the make and model of your car, your birthday, and your driving record. You can also get a quote over the phone or by visiting a local office.

Due to negative reviews regarding the quotes process, we urge customers to proceed with caution when setting up a policy. Many customers have complained about increased rates after receiving lower quotes.

Submitting A Claim To Young America

There is very little information on the Young America Auto Insurance website about submitting a claim. We could not find a phone number or email address to contact a representative about claims. Because this is a smaller insurance company, contacting your agent is probably the best route.

You should have information about the accident on hand, including:

The names and contact information of everyone involved

Insurance details from other parties

License plate numbers

A detailed description of the accident

Photographs of the damaged vehicle(s)

A Young America representative will contact you within 24 business hours of your claim submission. An appraisal will then be completed in person or, if the damage is minimal, by using the photographs provided.

Customer Reviews And Ratings

With smaller auto insurance companies, you generally need to rely on customer reviews over ratings from industry experts. So, what do customers have to say about Young America Auto Insurance?

One of the most common complaints from customers is inconsistency between the quote and final premium. Several customers reviewing different locations have reported larger automatic withdrawals without explanations.

“This has been the worst experience ever. On the phone I'm quoted $60 per month with a $500 [deductible]. I get in the office and it's $108 with a $1,000 [deductible]. Not only that, but the rep was beyond rude.” -Angelina E. in Indianapolis, IN, via Google

“Horrible from when I first signed up. I [was] charged double because the guy that worked for them said he didn’t know I was getting full coverage… I’m seeing that cheap is not always best!” -Rach R. in Birmingham, AL, via Google

Other clients described negative experiences involving rude employees, the inability to cancel plans, and clerical errors that lead to incorrect charges.

Some Young America Auto Insurance locations have positive reviews, with reviewers highlighting good customer care and a dependable claims process. Because reviews differ from place to place, be sure to check local reviews at your closest office if you are considering signing up. Here are a few of the positive reviews we came across:

“Agents were very friendly, greeted me as soon as I walked into the office. Sold me a full coverage policy at a very low rate. Gave me a call a few weeks after starting to thank me for starting, which was different from other companies I've been insured with in the past. I'd recommend them to anybody!” -Reviewer in Shaker Heights, OH, via Google

“Great affordable insurance especially [for] the younger crowd! I've had a few tickets on my record that's made the big names in insurance quote me extremely high prices. I have a great package that even includes 24-hour [roadside] assistance. Whether it's in their store or over the phone, the service is impeccable!” -Madison D. in Hueytown, AL, via Google

Final Thoughts On Young America Auto Insurance

Young America Auto Insurance provides basic coverage at a low price point. However, the company’s outdated website and low BBB rating leads us to believe that there are much better choices out there for car insurance. Customer reviews vary between locations, so we recommend doing some in-depth research at your local office before considering a policy from Young America.

