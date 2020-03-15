Advertiser Disclosure

Anyone who has ever owned a vehicle knows that problems often seem to arise out of the blue and that repairs can be expensive. For drivers who don’t have enough money saved to cover a costly repair, this can be a real burden and turn into a difficult financial situation.

Many vehicle owners purchase an extended warranty, or service contract, for peace of mind. It can serve as a supplement to cover common mechanical problems excluded by the original manufacturer’s warranty, or it can provide coverage after the original warranty expires.

Our team reviewed many of the best extended warranty providers in the U.S. We looked at several factors, including the plans offered, what they cover, and how much they cost. In our review, Gold Standard Automotive Network stood out in part because, unlike most companies that offer vehicle service contracts, it covers routine maintenance.

Read on to learn more about Gold Standard Automotive Network and how it compares to other top providers we reviewed.

In this article:

Summary: What We Think About Gold Standard Automotive Network

Based in Utah, Gold Standard Automotive Network has been selling extended warranties for over a decade. The company offers service contracts for vehicles of any year, make, and model. It seems you can’t buy from Gold Standard Automotive Network directly, but you could find a dealer or agent and purchase from them.

We consider Gold Standard Automotive Network a good choice for vehicle owners who want to avoid hefty repair and maintenance costs. The company offers plans that cover many of the main vehicle components that may need to be repaired or serviced. Customers can choose from extended warranties that provide various tiers of coverage.

In our opinion, the biggest advantage of Gold Standard Automotive Network’s extended warranty plans is that they cover routine maintenance. Some drivers are hesitant to buy an extended warranty because they don’t expect to experience a serious mechanical breakdown, and therefore not use the plan enough to recoup the amount paid. With Gold Standard Automotive Network’s plans, customers are more likely to get their money’s worth, and then some.

Pros Cons Customers can choose from several plans to find one that matches their needs and budget. Some customers reported problems when they submitted claims (repairs not covered, disputes over pre-existing conditions, lack of responsiveness from representatives). Plans cover routine maintenance. The plans are primarily available through dealerships and agents, so you have trouble finding a provider. Extended warranties are available for all vehicles, regardless of age, make, and model. Coverage applies across the U.S. and Canada. Customers can choose a repair shop. Gold Standard Automotive Network pays repair shops directly. Customers pay no deductible. Roadside assistance is available 24/7. Extended warranty can be transferred if the vehicle is sold.

Differences Between Car Insurance, A Manufacturer’s Warranty, And An Extended Warranty

Before we delve into the details about Gold Standard Automotive Network’s extended warranties, it’s important to address some points that commonly cause confusion. Drivers sometimes expect their auto insurance policy to cover a problem and are disappointed when it doesn’t, or they don’t understand why buying an extended warranty might be a good idea.

Car insurance covers damage if you’re involved in an accident, which may include a collision with a vehicle or another object. Insurance may also cover damage from hail, vandalism, animals, and other causes, depending on the type of coverage you have.

A factory warranty, or manufacturer’s warranty, is offered by the manufacturer and is included in a vehicle’s sale price. It includes a list of covered repairs and exclusions. Coverage is also limited in terms of the number of years or miles. After reaching one of those milestones, the warranty expires.

If you bought your car from a dealership when it was new, it came with a manufacturer’s warranty. If you purchased a used car that was fairly new and had low mileage, it may have been sold with whatever part of the original manufacturer’s warranty was remaining.

An extended warranty will pay for mechanical repairs if your vehicle breaks down after the original manufacturer’s warranty has expired. It can be purchased from a car dealership or from a third party for a separate fee.

These vehicle service contracts can sometimes only be purchased when the original manufacturer’s warranty is still in effect. However, if you’re buying from a third party, there’s a lot more flexibility, and you can buy almost any time. Purchasing an extended warranty early can result in a lower quote than buying one later.

The systems and components covered under an extended warranty depend on the company and the plan chosen. Most providers offer several plans, so customers can choose the one that best matches their needs and budget. Extended warranties generally don’t cover routine maintenance, although those offered by Gold Standard Automotive Network do.

Reasons To Purchase An Extended Warranty

Having an extended warranty can give you peace of mind. Expensive mechanical failures become more likely as a vehicle gets older. If your car needs expensive repairs after the manufacturer’s warranty has expired, a service contract can help you avoid a large and unexpected bill.

Some vehicle makes and models are known for their longevity. Their owners may hold onto them as long as possible, or they may be passed from one family member to another. Having an extended warranty that will cover maintenance and repairs can keep the car in good condition and help your family avoid the need to buy a new vehicle.

In many cases, a service contract is transferable. That means if you decide to sell your car, you can pass the extended warranty on to the new owner. That peace of mind can be an important selling point and help you get a good price for your used car.

What Gold Standard Automotive Network’s Plans Cover

All extended warranties from Gold Standard Automotive Network cover routine maintenance.

The following services are included:

Brake pads (front and rear, up to $125)

Oil change and filter replacement (3 times per year)

Battery replacement

Engine diagnostic with hand-held computer (once a year)

Maintenance of cooling system

Front windshield wiper blade replacement

Tire rotation and air pressure check (once a year)

Alignment check (once a year)

Discounts on manufacturer’s recommended service at 30,000, 60,000, and 90,000 miles

24/7 roadside assistance (nationwide)

Reimbursement for auto deductible (Gold Standard Automotive Network will reimburse customer’s car insurance deductible up to $500 once during term; not covered in all states)

State safety inspections

Gold Standard Automotive Network offers plans broken down into tiers with varying levels of coverage. Here is a summary of the company’s extended warranty options.

1- And 2-Year Powertrain Contracts:

Engine: All internally lubricated parts are covered. Engine block, cylinder head(s), rotary housing, seals, and gaskets are covered only if replaced in conjunction with a covered benefit. There’s no coverage for electrical components.

All internally lubricated parts are covered. Engine block, cylinder head(s), rotary housing, seals, and gaskets are covered only if replaced in conjunction with a covered benefit. There’s no coverage for electrical components. Transmission: All internally lubricated parts of an automatic or manual transmission are covered. No coverage for clutch plate, pressure plate, flywheel, release and pilot bearings, or electrical components. Seals and gaskets are covered if replaced in conjunction with a covered repair.

All internally lubricated parts of an automatic or manual transmission are covered. No coverage for clutch plate, pressure plate, flywheel, release and pilot bearings, or electrical components. Seals and gaskets are covered if replaced in conjunction with a covered repair. Drive Axle Assembly: This includes all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, as well as front- or rear-wheel drive.

This includes all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, as well as front- or rear-wheel drive. Fuel: Fuel pump, metal fuel lines, and fuel tank are covered. There’s no coverage for electrical components.

Fuel pump, metal fuel lines, and fuel tank are covered. There’s no coverage for electrical components. Cooling system: Water pump and thermostat are covered. Electrical components are excluded.

3-, 4-, And 5-Year Powertrain Contracts:

Fuel system (fuel and diesel injectors, fuel distributor, vacuum booster pump)

Air conditioning system (electrical components excluded)

Electrical components in voltage regulator, distributor, alternator, and starter motor

Seals and gaskets (transmission, engine, transfer case)

Bronze Coverage

Bronze includes all Powertrain Coverage items, plus the following (categories are subject to limitations):

Air conditioning

Cooling system

Brakes

Cruise control

Steering

Suspension

Electrical

Fuel system

Rental car for up to 5 days after claim is opened ($35 per day)

Silver Coverage

Silver includes all Powertrain and Bronze Coverage items, plus the following (some categories include components not covered by other plans):

Brakes

Fuel

Cooling system

Electrical

Seals and gaskets

Gold Coverage

Gold covers all factory-installed mechanical and electrical components, except those specifically excluded.

How To Choose An Extended Warranty Plan

Gold Standard Automotive Network sells extended warranties through agents and dealerships. Its vehicle service contracts apply anywhere in the U.S. or Canada.

The cost of an extended warranty is based on several factors, including a vehicle’s year, make, and model, as well as the plan chosen. Before you choose a plan, it may be helpful to research your vehicle’s recommended maintenance schedule and the most commonly needed repairs.

Claims Process With Gold Standard Automotive Network

Customers who need roadside assistance can call 855-321-6121. The number to request mechanical assistance is 801-963-GOLD.

If a customer submits a claim for repairs or maintenance, Gold Standard Automotive Network sends payment directly to the repair shop. Extended warranties from Gold Standard Automotive Network have no deductible. That means if you submit a claim and it’s covered, you won’t have to pay anything out of pocket.

Gold Standard Automotive Network Customer Service And Reviews

Gold Standard Automotive Network has been in business since 2006. It has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since June 2017 and has received an A+ rating from the BBB.

The company has received mixed reviews in the area of customer service. On the BBB, some reviewers praised Gold Standard Automotive Network for its representatives’ professionalism and attention to detail, while others complained about negative experiences when they submitted claims. Here are some comments from customers:

“Very professional and informative. Answered all my questions perfectly without trouble.” – Michael C

“Extremely friendly, very helpful with any questions you may have!” – Joseph C.

“Gold Standard warranty company is denying my claim with my automobile that needs $5,000.00 worth of work that they are choosing not to cover and in my agreement this issue is covered. I pay for a warranty in case things like this happen.” - Anonymous customer on BBB

Our Verdict: Gold Standard Automotive Network

Gold Standard Automotive Network’s extended warranty plans stand out because they cover routine maintenance. As any vehicle owner knows, maintenance costs can quickly add up.

If you think you wouldn’t benefit from a typical extended warranty, the addition of maintenance coverage may change your tune. All drivers need to take their vehicle to a mechanic for regular maintenance. Gold Standard Automotive Network’s service contracts give customers more bang for their buck.

The company has received some complaints about its customer service. It should be noted that by resolving complaints, Gold Standard Automotive Network has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Other Extended Warranty Providers To Consider

As with any major purchase, it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare options and prices. Many companies offer vehicle service contracts, and most have several plans that cover different repairs. When we reviewed extended warranty providers, these stood out. We encourage you to request quotes from a few companies before making a choice.

CARCHEX

CARCHEX has been in business for 20 years and has earned an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company is known for its No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™ and its commitment to clearly explaining its coverage options and pricing without pressuring vehicle owners to buy.

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service. CARCHEX offers more than 20 warranty plans that are broken down into five tiers of coverage, with each tier including multiple plans. The longest plan term available is 10 years. The company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. Customers who file a claim can choose their own repair shop, which is paid directly by CARCHEX. Customers also enjoy 24/7 access to emergency roadside assistance.

Endurance

Endurance has been in business for 13 years. It offers five plans that provide different levels of coverage, terms up to five years, and a 30-day money back guarantee. Each plan includes one year of Endurance Elite Membership that provides rewards, roadside assistance, and other benefits. Once the initial Elite Membership has expired, customers can decide whether to extend it.