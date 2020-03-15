Advertiser Disclosure

When you think of freedom, you might think of a state like Texas. However, New Hampshire actually offers a huge amount of personal and economic freedoms to its residents. For one thing, car insurance in New Hampshire actually isn’t required. That doesn’t mean drivers aren’t responsible for the accidents they cause, though.

In this article, we’ll talk about what auto insurance looks like in the Granite State and why you might want to have it. We’ll also look at the five best providers to choose from in the state. Some of these providers are featured on our rankings of the top car insurance companies in the United States, while some are local to New Hampshire. In either case, we only recommend companies that perform well across multiple categories like price, availability, coverage options, customer service, and financial strength.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers to ensure you’re getting the best rates. Use our tool below to get started:



New Hampshire Car Insurance Requirements

Every state has financial responsibility laws that govern how people take responsibility for accident damages. However, each state allows drivers to fulfill these laws in different ways. Some states require a low level of basic coverage, while others require multiple types of coverage with higher limits.

New Hampshire doesn’t require drivers to carry insurance. But when a driver causes an accident, they have to pay for the damages. If they can’t, their license and registration can be suspended until they compensate the accident victims.

The driver would also have to pay fines to reinstate their license and registration. And they would be required to file an SR-22 form, which would increase their car insurance cost in the future. In the end, it’s probably a good idea to carry car insurance in New Hampshire.

Costs Of Causing An Accident Without Insurance

Even though New Hampshire doesn't require drivers to carry car insurance, drivers are still liable for damages that they cause. Here’s what can happen if you can’t pay for the damage after an accident according to the New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicles.

Penalty Details License/registration suspension The Bureau of Financial Responsibility could suspend your driving privileges until you pay for at-fault accident damage. Fee to restore license You will pay $100 to restore your license after you’ve paid for damages. Fee to restore registration You will pay $25 after paying for damages. SR-22 filing After an uninsured, at-fault accident, you’ll file this form which will require you to carry insurance for the next three years.

At first glance, paying an extra $125 to restore your license and registration isn’t too much of a hassle. But remember, you have to pay for the repairs and medical bills of the other people in the accident. You might have to pay $10,000 or more after a serious crash.

Because of the SR-22 requirement, your rates for auto insurance in New Hampshire will also go up. Filing an SR-22 form only costs a few dollars, but that form makes you a high-risk driver. Insurance companies can charge two or three times the normal rate to cover high-risk drivers. Over the next three years, you could pay an extra $3,000 or more in insurance.

Can you drive without car insurance in New Hampshire? Yes. Should you? Probably not. If you can even afford minimum coverage, you should probably carry it.

Minimum Coverage In New Hampshire

While you aren’t required to buy auto insurance in New Hampshire, providers are required to offer a minimum amount of coverage. The minimum liability limits are 25/50/25, along with some MedPay and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage. Here’s what that means:

$25,000 bodily injury per person: Covers other people's medical bills up to that amount per person after you cause an accident

Covers other people's medical bills up to that amount per person after you cause an accident $50,000 bodily injury per accident: The maximum coverage for other people’s medical bills per accident

The maximum coverage for other people’s medical bills per accident $25,000 property damage liability: Covers car repairs for other drivers in accidents you cause

Covers car repairs for other drivers in accidents you cause $1,000 in medical payments coverage (MedPay): Covers your own medical bills no matter who caused the accident

Covers your own medical bills no matter who caused the accident $25,000/$50,000 uninsured motorist coverage (bodily injury only): Covers your medical bills if someone without insurance causes an accident, however you can reject this coverage in writing

5 Best Car Insurance Companies In New Hampshire

Provider Our Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Claims Servicing Rating Geico 4.5 A+ 3/5 Concord Group 4.0 A+ Not Rated Progressive 4.5 A+ 3/5 State Farm 4.5 A++ 3/5 USAA 5.0 A++ 5/5

*J.D. Power data is from the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Geico: Best Car Insurance In NH

For many drivers, Geico is the cheapest car insurance in New Hampshire. Whether you go for minimum or full coverage, insurance from Geico tends to be a very affordable option. With Geico, you can get the standard types of insurance coverage you can find from any provider:

Liability

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist

You can also get the following extra options with a New Hampshire auto insurance policy:

Roadside Assistance: Covers lockout services, jump starts, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, and towing

Covers lockout services, jump starts, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, and towing Rental Coverage: Reimburses you up to the limits you choose for a rental car after a claim, or pays Enterprise directly if you use that company

Reimburses you up to the limits you choose for a rental car after a claim, or pays Enterprise directly if you use that company Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: Covers mechanical parts on your car from failure for a specific time/mileage similar to an extended auto warranty

Geico has an A+ financial rating from AM Best, and it performed better than the industry average on J.D. Power’s Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. That means many people were happy with the service they received after filing a claim. It’s never fun to have to file an insurance claim, so we always like to see when companies try to make that process better.

Geico’s mobile app has high ratings and makes it easy to file a claim, manage your bill, and view your ID card. The app also has an AI assistant named Kate who can help you with different tasks or provide information.

Here are the discounts that you can get with Geico:

Air Bag

Anti-Lock Brakes

Anti-Theft System

Daytime Running Lights

New Vehicle Discount

Good Driver

Seat Belt Use

Defensive Driving

Driver's Education Course

Good Student

Emergency Deployment

Federal Employee (Eagle)

Membership & Employee

Military

Multi-Vehicle

Multi-Policy

Read our Geico car insurance review for all the information.

Concord Group: Runner-Up

We chose Concord Group as our second pick for New Hampshire auto insurance. The company only works through independent agents, so you’ll have to get a quote through a phone call or an office visit. It’s not rated by J.D. Power, but that’s because the insurance company is fairly small compared to national providers. According to NH.gov, Concord’s policies accounted for 3.5 percent of the state market in 2018, though, which is a good portion for the state.

The Concord Group has an A rating for financial strength from AM Best. That means the company can respond to claims and manage its policies efficiently, and that its balance sheet is strong. That’s especially good to see in a smaller company. The Concord Group also has an A+ rating with accreditation from the BBB. Additionally, we like Concord because many New Hampshire drivers find cheap insurance quotes with the company.

As far as coverage goes, you can get the standard car insurance options mentioned above. You can also get these extras with the Concord Group:

Roadside Assistance: Covers towing, jump starts, spare tire installation, and mechanical labor

Covers towing, jump starts, spare tire installation, and mechanical labor New Car Replacement: Pays for a new model car if your new car is totaled within 12 or 24 months of purchase (depending on the plan)

Pays for a new model car if your new car is totaled within 12 or 24 months of purchase (depending on the plan) Accident Forgiveness: No increase in premium after your first accident

No increase in premium after your first accident Loan Lease/Gap: Covers the difference between what you have left to pay on your loan and the market value of your car at the time of a total loss

Covers the difference between what you have left to pay on your loan and the market value of your car at the time of a total loss Redi-Paycheck: Reimburses lost wages up to $15,000 after an accident

Reimburses lost wages up to $15,000 after an accident Personal Auto Coverage Enhancements: Adds 12-month new car replacement and reimbursement for lost wages from time spent in court

Adds 12-month new car replacement and reimbursement for lost wages from time spent in court Personal Auto Coverage Enhancements+: Adds 24-month new car replacement, glass coverage with no deductible, and waiver of collision deductible

Finally, here are a few discounts offered by the Concord Group that can help you save on car insurance in New Hampshire:

Multi-Policy Account Credit

Advance Quote

Good Student Credit

E-Document Delivery

Cost Of New Hampshire Insurance

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), New Hampshire residents paid $802 on average for full-coverage car insurance in 2016. Also, drivers paid about $411 for liability coverage that year. That was cheaper than the national averages, which were $936 for full coverage and $567 for liability.

Auto insurance in New Hampshire is cheaper on average than insurance in 29 other states. That’s good news, but keep in mind that the rates you see can be different than the quotes you get from auto insurance companies. Car insurance rates are influenced by your zip code, driving history, credit score, and more.

What To Know About Driving In New Hampshire

On the 23rd Annual Highway Report by the Reason Foundation, New Hampshire tied for first place for its rural interstate pavement conditions and got second place for its urban interstate pavement conditions. However, it didn’t perform as well in other areas like traffic congestion and deficient bridges, so it ranked 30th overall compared to other states.

New Hampshire drivers experienced a spike in crash fatalities in 2018. Here’s the data for the surrounding years from the III:

Year Crash Fatalities in NH 2017 102 2018 147 2019 99

Thankfully, that spike was only temporary. State officials and employees worked hard to implement safety programs that kept the spike from becoming a trend.

One reason why car insurance in New Hampshire is cheap is because people put fewer miles on their cars. According to Federal Highway Administration statistics from 2018, licensed drivers traveled 12,931 miles on average that year. That’s about 1,500 miles less than the national average. Fewer miles means fewer accidents and less money for insurance companies to pay out.

Conclusion

While there are a number of great providers in New Hampshire, we think Geico is the best car insurance in NH for its combination of technology, customer service, and low prices. If you prefer a local company, you may find the best coverage with Concord Group.