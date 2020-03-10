Advertiser Disclosure

Hyundai is a brand known for its reliability, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. At the end of the day, Hyundai still makes vehicles, and all vehicles are prone to breakdown, no matter how good the manufacturer’s track record is.

For the first few years of your vehicle’s life, you’ll be covered by Hyundai’s superb factory warranty. But once that expires – then what?

An extended warranty can be an easy solution. We’ve researched the best third-party extended warranty companies, and we’re here to give you some insight into which is the best provider for you, how third-party providers compare to Hyundai’s extended warranty, and ultimately, what the best option for you is.

In this article:

Do You Need A Hyundai Extended Warranty?

Hyundai is a particularly reliable automaker, and it has seen widespread success in part because of the quality of its vehicles. According to OSV, the company was named the most reliable car brand by Which? Magazine in both 2011 and 2013. In 2013, CarMD also named it the most reliable automotive brand. More recently, J.D. Power ranked Hyundai above industry average in 2019 and 2020, and Hyundai placed seventh in Consumer Reports’ 2020 study.

Despite these positive signals, every vehicle is going to need repairs one day. Even if you’ve made it through the first 40,000 miles (or more) without any serious issues, the specter of mechanical breakdown is always lurking around the corner, and that means you need to be prepared.

Now, if you’re still covered by the Hyundai factory warranty, there’s no need for extended warranty coverage right away. However, if your coverage is coming to an end, it may be worth considering extended coverage.

As cars age, the frequency of repairs increases. Because of this, owners of aging vehicles often find extended warranties can help them weather the storm of sudden repair costs that is sure to hit them sooner or later.

Let’s take a look at the average cost of some common repairs (all estimates provided by RepairPal):

Vehicle Replacement Repair Cost Estimate 2015 Hyundai Genesis Brake pad replacement $265 to $303 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Water pump replacement $526 to $643 2018 Hyundai Tucson Head gasket replacement $1,315 to $2,322 2009 Hyundai Accent Timing belt replacement $459 to $580

What Is Hyundai’s Extended Warranty?

While Hyundai’s original warranties are some of the best in the industry, they do come to an end eventually. When that happens, you may want to look into an extended warranty.

Hyundai refers to its repair plans as vehicle service contracts, not extended warranties. However, they’re pretty much the same thing, so don’t let that confuse you.

Hyundai offers three vehicle protection plans: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum. Here’s how they compare:

Component Platinum Gold Powertrain Engine ✔ ✔ ✔ Transmission ✔ ✔ ✔ Drive axle ✔ ✔ ✔ Front suspension ✔ ✔ Rear suspension ✔ ✔ Fuel system ✔ ✔ Electrical system ✔ ✔ Climate control ✔ ✔ Shocks ✔ ✔ Brakes ✔ Steering ✔ CV boots ✔ Navigation ✔ Audio ✔ High-tech ✔

All three of these plans include:

Service at all Hyundai dealers nationwide

Towing to the nearest Hyundai dealership or authorized repair facility

24/7 roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement ($35 per day for up to 10 days)

Trip interruption coverage ($200 per day for up to 5 days)

Transferable coverage

Hyundai Extended Warranty Exclusions And Limitations

Hyundai provides good coverage, but there are a few limitations. For one, you are only allowed to have your vehicle serviced at Hyundai service centers or authorized service centers. This means if you already have a favorite local repair shop you’ve been going to for years, chances are you’ll have to find a new one. On the flip side, you’re also guaranteed to receive original manufacturer parts for every repair, so that may balance out, to some extent.

It’s important to note that Hyundai’s extended warranties don’t really extend the original warranty. Instead, they’re a completely separate warranty with different terms.

Lastly, your Hyundai must have at least one month and 1,000 miles left on the New Vehicle Limited Warranty to be eligible for a vehicle service contract.

If you’re not sure if a Hyundai extended warranty is right for you, you can give it a try relatively risk-free. After purchasing a Hyundai vehicle service contract, you can cancel anytime within 60 days for a full refund. That doesn’t give you much time to determine whether the plan is working out or not, but it does give you a little time to think it over.

Benefits Of A Third-Party Extended Warranty

Although Hyundai provides its own warranties in-house, there are several other third-party companies that provide extended warranties. Many drivers find that purchasing a third-party vehicle service contract ends up working out better for them, as it provides a greater level of flexibility and customization.

For example, most third-party vehicle service contracts allow customers to bring their vehicles to any certified repair shop. That’s a major selling point for motorists with a deep loyalty for a local shop.

Of course, third-party contracts bring some problems with them as well. For one, vehicles won’t be repaired with genuine manufacturer parts for the most part, and they won’t be repaired by Hyundai itself. For some, this is fine, but others prefer knowing their vehicle is being serviced by the manufacturer and a service person who is specifically trained to service Hyundais.

One major selling point of a third-party provider is you can purchase a plan at almost any time. Your Hyundai can be well past its original warranty, be purchased used, or have high mileage.

When you purchase a third-party extended vehicle warranty, you also make it impossible for your payments to end up getting rolled into your vehicle financing, which means you won’t pay interest on the cost of your plan.

In the chart below, you can see an overview of the differences between a manufacturer extended warranty and a third-party vehicle service contract offered through CARCHEX, one of our recommended providers.

Hyundai Extended Warranties vs. CARCHEX Here's a quick comparison of the Hyundai Extended Warranty compared to our favorite third-party extended warranty provider, CARCHEX. Hyundai Extended Warranty CARCHEX Start Date Purchase date Anytime Max Length of Coverage 10 years/100,000 miles 150,000 miles # of Coverage Levels 3 5 (21 contracts) Transferable ✔ ✔ Deductible Variable $0+ Trip Interruption ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Repair Network <1,000 > 30,000 certified repair facilities nationwide Cancellation Policy Refund within 60 days Refund if within 30 days Availability Must purchase from local dealer Free, instant quote Contact your Hyundai Dealer for Pricing Get Quote

What Hyundai Coverage Do You Already Have?

The first thing you need to figure out if you’re deciding whether to buy an extended warranty is what coverage you already have. If you bought a Hyundai recently, then you can rest assured knowing you’re covered by Hyundai’s self-proclaimed “America’s Best Warranty.”

While its status as the best warranty in America may be debatable, there’s no question that Hyundai’s Assurance warranty is very solid. Hyundai offers the longest limited powertrain warranty out of any car manufacturer at 10 years/100,000 miles. Here’s exactly what this warranty includes:

5-year/60,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty (bumper-to-bumper warranty)

7-year Anti-Perforation Warranty

10-year/100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty

2012-2019 Lifetime Hybrid/Electric Battery Warranty

12-month/12,000-Mile Replacement Parts Limited Warranty

5-year/unlimited-mile 24-hour roadside assistance

It’s important to note that most of these warranties are transferable with the exception of the powertrain and hybrid/electric battery warranty. Those are only available for the first owner.

The two most important parts of this warranty are the 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and the 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle warranty.

The powertrain warranty covers the repair or replacement of any powertrain component that is defective and breaks under normal use. Similarly, the new vehicle warranty offers bumper-to-bumper coverage for any component in the vehicle that’s defective under normal use.

Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Warranty

When you buy a certified pre-owned (CPO) Hyundai, you receive the remainder of Hyundai’s 5-year/60,000 mile warranty, plus:

A 10-year powertrain warranty starting on the in-service date

10 years/unlimited miles of roadside assistance starting on the in-service date

Rental car reimbursement for up to $100 per day and up to $500 per occurrence, or $35 per day for up to 10 days

How Much Is A Hyundai Extended Warranty?

The cost of an extended warranty can vary greatly from provider to provider. It is determined by your vehicle and the plan you choose. According to extended warranty provider Endurance, on average, an extended car warranty will cost you between $350 and $750 per year.

If you want to get a price on a Hyundai extended warranty, you’ll need to contact your dealer directly. Getting a price for a third-party provider is a bit easier, as you can call or fill out an online form. A member of the company’s team will call and give you a price estimate.

We recommend getting several quotes and comparing the prices and coverage to find the best fit for you.