Buying short-term insurance is very different from buying regular car insurance. Keep reading to learn when you might need to buy short-term insurance, where you can buy it, and our recommendations for finding the best short-term car insurance providers.

For easy, efficient auto insurance shopping, you can also read our recent review of the best car insurance companies for valuable insights about industry leaders. But first, here is everything you wanted to learn about short-term or temporary car insurance.

Why You Might Need Short-Term Car Insurance

People commonly shop for short-term car insurance in the following scenarios:

Visiting a country for a short period of time and plan to drive a car there

Not comfortable with the owner’s liability insurance on the car you’re driving and would like to supplement it with your short-term car insurance

Renting a car and don’t have a personal auto policy that extends the coverage to rental cars

Wanting to borrow a car from someone for an extended duration

Borrowing a car for a few days from a friend or a family member and are not listed on their policy

Lending your car to someone but don’t want to add them to your auto policy

Don’t have a car but plan to drive someone else’s car temporarily

Buying a car but plan to sell it soon

Going on a road trip and would be taking turns driving

Is short-term car insurance a good idea for college students who come home occasionally?

Not really. If the student is driving full time at school, they should have their own policy. If not, they can be added to the parent’s policy at home. Depending on the provider, the parents may even qualify for a “student away at college” discount.

Do you need short-term car insurance if you’re planning a cross-country road trip?

Liability limits vary from state to state. So, it is natural to wonder if you would need additional insurance coverage when driving across state lines, especially if you only have state-minimum insurance.

The good news is that most insurance companies have something called a “broadening clause.” If you drive your own car across the country, the liability coverage limits on your auto policy are automatically increased to match the liability limits of whichever state you are in at that time.

However, don’t forget that policy add-ons like roadside assistance can make a huge difference on a road trip. If you have the budget, it would be a good idea to shell out a little extra for this service. You can never know when trouble might strike in the form of a flat tire, mechanical breakdown, or a dead battery.

Why Is It Difficult To Get Short-Term Car Insurance?

Short-term car insurance is difficult to get because of a simple reason: very few companies provide it. Most insurance companies in the U.S. offer only six-month or twelve-month policies because the returns from short-term car insurance policies are not worth the administrative costs.

Since customers looking for short-term car insurance are generally not likely to renew their policies, companies do not find this segment very attractive. Also, there are more risks associated with short-term car insurance because such policies can often be misused by people looking for a quick insurance payout.

What Are Your Options For Short-Term Car Insurance?

Before you start shopping for short-term car insurance, here are a few things you should do.

Find Out What Is Covered In Your Policy

Talk to your current insurance provider and explain your situation. If you are lucky, your personal auto policy may already have the coverage you want for your temporary needs.

Some car insurance policies allow permissive use. Under permissive use, your insurance coverage may be passed on to a driver not listed on your policy under certain conditions. In most cases, permissive use applies only if the person drives your car up to 12 times a year.

The terms and conditions of permissive use vary greatly from provider to provider. It is not usually applicable to household members but may apply to a friend. If an immediate family member living in your household wants to borrow your car, they might have to be listed as an insured person on your policy for coverage to apply. Your agent/provider will be able to help you with more information.

Consider Adding The New Driver To Your Policy

If a relative wants to borrow your car for a few days, you could consider adding them to your policy for a nominal price instead of buying separate coverage.

Find Out If Your Current Policy Covers Rental Cars

If you plan to rent a car and already have comprehensive and collision coverage on your auto policy, many providers extend the same coverage to a rental car as long as you drive it for personal use. However, remember that your personal auto policy coverage will not apply to business rentals.

If it turns out that your personal auto policy won’t cover your rental car or doesn’t have a permissive use clause, your provider will be able to advise you on your next best option.

Talk To The Car Owner

If you plan to borrow a car, you should talk to the owner of the car to find out what coverage they already have and if it would apply to you.

Specialized Short-Term Car Insurance

If you search online for short-term car insurance, you will find a few specialty companies offering temporary auto insurance for short durations like a week or 30 days. We could not verify the authenticity of these programs.

Until a couple of years ago, Michigan had a seven-day car insurance coverage. It was later curbed when uninsured drivers started misusing the temporary coverage as a workaround for regular insurance when they had to register their cars.

Another major disadvantage with this type of short-term car insurance is that your temporary coverage could easily lapse while you are still on the road. If you are caught driving without insurance, the penalties could be severe. You would get a ticket as well as have your license suspended.

Also, a lapse in coverage – even if it was just for one day – could cause your premiums to go up when you apply for coverage the next time. And if you cause an accident while driving without insurance, the other party could sue you for your assets.

Non-Owner Car Insurance

One way to cover yourself in a short-term situation where you rent or borrow a car is to buy non-owner car insurance coverage. In most cases, this will include only liability coverage, which will pay for bodily injuries and property damage to others if you’re at fault. It will not pay for any damages to the vehicle you were driving.

If you frequently rent cars, non-owner insurance can be cheaper than buying liability coverage from the rental company every time. Non-owner car insurance can also be used with an SR-22, which makes it an option for people who are legally required to carry it regardless of whether they own a car.

Many popular auto insurance companies offer non-owner car insurance. However, since it is not a standard coverage, it may not be featured prominently on the company websites. You would be able to find out more details by calling the customer service helpline.

Regular Insurance With Monthly Payments

Instead of buying short-term insurance from lesser-known providers, you can also consider signing up with an established auto insurance company with a monthly payment schedule. You can cancel the coverage when you no longer need it. Some providers may charge a cancellation fee, which is usually $25 to $50 or a percentage of your premium. You could also find a provider that doesn’t charge a cancellation fee.

Usage-Based Insurance

Another alternative for short-term car insurance, especially if you don’t plan to drive a lot, is a usage-based program that tailors your rates to your mileage. If you are a safe driver, this could qualify you for a great insurance discount.

Rental Car Insurance

If you rent a car from a car rental agency, you should be able to purchase insurance coverage through it. While this typically costs more than what you would pay if you bought through an insurance company, many people choose this option to avoid the hassle of dealing with multiple parties in the event of an accident. It is also an easier option if you plan to use the rental car only for a few days, such as a weekend trip.

The insurance coverage you purchase at the rental counter can be of the following types:

A loss or collision damage waiver that stops the rental company from holding you responsible for loss or damage to the car

Supplemental liability insurance to cover injuries or property damage to others if you cause an accident while driving the rental car

Personal accident insurance for medical and death expenses for you and your passengers

Personal effects coverage for any items that are stolen or damaged from the car

Credit Card Coverage

While not strictly short-term insurance, some credit card companies provide coverage for a rental car if you pay for the rental with your card. This type of coverage can be primary or supplemental. If you have primary coverage, it will apply first. So, if you have an accident, this coverage will decrease your chances of having to file a claim on your personal policy.

If your credit card offers secondary coverage, this will only pay for costs not covered by your personal auto policy.

Please note that the coverage offered by your credit card may protect you from things like theft, damage, towing, or loss-of-use of the rental car but not injury or property damage to others if you are at fault in an accident. Talk to your credit card company before you rent a car to understand what is covered.

Where To Get Short-Term Car Insurance

Short-term car insurance would be nice to have, but it can be difficult to find a credible provider that offers coverage for shorter than six months. If you’re looking for short-term car insurance options, we recommend first looking into your own policy or the owner of the borrowed car’s policy.

Top providers like Geico and Progressive, which ranked highly in our recent review of over 30 auto insurance companies, may offer non-owner car insurance as well as usage-based programs. We recommend getting several quotes to find out which provider can match your needs, both in terms of coverage and cost.

Geico

USAA may have the best auto insurance coverage for military families, but for most others, Geico has the cheapest car insurance among all mainstream providers. In addition to several discounts that reward customers for things like having good driving records, group memberships, or anti-theft devices in their cars, Geico also recently introduced a usage-based insurance program called DriveEasy.

Geico’s non-owner liability coverage is not listed on the company website, so it would be a good idea to call the company for more information. Geico also doesn’t charge cancellation fees, which is another thing you might want to keep in mind if you decide to go for regular insurance coverage.

Progressive

Progressive offers standard insurance rates for almost all drivers. The company may sell non-owner car insurance and also has a huge number of insurance discounts that can help you save money on your premiums. If you are a safe driver and drive less, its usage-based program, Snapshot, would be worth giving a try.

The Progressive website also has a Name Your Price tool, where you can specify your budget to see a range of coverage options that fall within your price range.