Choosing an extended car warranty company is an important and often time-consuming decision. Are you considering purchasing an extended car warranty from National Auto Care Warranty?

In this article, we’ll make it easier for you to decide on National Auto Care Warranty by reviewing the company, its coverage, and sharing user reviews.

What Is National Auto Care?

National Auto Care is a provider of insurance products, warranties, and asset protection products. The company has been in business since 1984 and has offices in both Ohio and Florida.

National Auto Care was acquired by private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners in 2018 and is planning to expand its business. The company currently provides its services to over 2,000 dealership clients.

National Auto Care is BBB accredited and holds an A+ rating with the organization.

What Makes National Auto Care Appealing?

Award winning company : National Auto Care has won four consecutive Dealers’ Choice Awards by Auto Dealer Today for its finance and insurance services.

: National Auto Care has won four consecutive Dealers’ Choice Awards by Auto Dealer Today for its finance and insurance services. A+ BBB rating : Many companies do not receive an A+, so this ranking is impressive.

: Many companies do not receive an A+, so this ranking is impressive. Years in business : National Auto Care is one of the longest operating providers in the warranty and insurance industry.

: National Auto Care is one of the longest operating providers in the warranty and insurance industry. Treats its employees well: National Auto Care has been named a Top Workplace by Columbus CEO for four consecutive years.

What Does National Auto Care’s Extended Warranty Cover?

National Auto Care offers two different levels of coverage. The organization’s website states that its coverage options and costs may vary by state and lender. National Auto Care’s plan options are only available through dealerships or financial institutions.

We called the company’s customer service department to ask them for more information on coverage options and the dealerships or financial institutions who work with the company.

A customer service representative transferred us to their vehicle service contract line. Unfortunately, the vehicle service contract line went straight to voicemail.

National Auto Care’s website does include the information below on their two different levels of coverage, but we do not know which dealerships or financial institutions work with the organization.

VSA Core:

Standard $100 deductible

Reimbursement for substitute transportation

Reimbursement for trip interruption

Emergency roadside service

VSA Elite:

Manufacturer’s deductible

Reimbursement for substitute transportation

Reimbursement for trip interruption

Emergency roadside service

No mileage/no year restriction program available

National Auto Care Reviews

The online reviews we read for National Auto Care were mixed. Below are three of the positive and negative reviews we found.

Positive:

“As soon as National Auto Care received all of their required documents they needed to process my claim, they paid my vehicle balance off within 5 days. And, they quickly sent me a refund check for the amount that I had overpaid.” - BBB customer review

“The warranty [from National Auto Care] more than paid for itself, the warranty company was easy to deal with and overall it worked out well, so I would recommend it.” - Mythreecents.com

“I purchased coverage from National Auto Care (NAC) through my dealer in 2016. In 2019, my vehicle was involved in a total-loss accident. NAC processed the claim and paid the balance of the loan 3-1/2 weeks after I submitted all of the required paperwork for the claim. I contacted them several times throughout the process via phone and online chat, and had nothing except positive experiences each and every time. If you are diligent in submitting ALL REQUIRED paperwork, you should have no issues in getting your claim processed in a timely manner.” - BBB customer review

Negative:

“Recently my 2012 Kia Sorrento's engine seized and had to be towed to the dealership (06/28/2019). After a while, waiting on the engine to be torn down and an investigator to be sent out, the claim was denied. During this process, I never once heard from the warranty company or the person handling my claim.” - BBB customer review

“I had a mechanical issue with my vehicle. When I contacted National Auto they advised me that it wasn’t covered yet when I purchased the plan I was told everything was covered. I feel like I was deceived and misinformed when purchasing the plan.” - BBB customer review

“Pallay recently wrote to Kiplinger’s to relate his tale of warranty woe: When he bought a used 2002 Pontiac Sunfire nearly three years ago, he also bought a $2,000 extended warranty from National Auto Care (now called NAC). Since then, Pallay writes, he has shelled out $1,400 for repairs -- and his policy has paid just $30” - Kiplinger.com

Our Recommendations for Extended Car Warranties

Due to our negative customer service experience and lack of specific information on National Auto Care’s coverage options and costs, our review team cannot currently recommend them as an extended car warranty provider.

Below, we’ve outlined two providers who received outstanding reviews from our team of experts.

#1 Best Overall: CARCHEX

CARCHEX maintains an A+ rating and accreditation from the BBB, and it has received endorsements from industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. Our review team gives the company a 5 star rating.

CARCHEX offers a total of five extended warranty plans, each of which can be customized. All plans include 24/7 emergency roadside assistance, gas delivery, trip interruption services, and lockout services.

#2 Best Direct Provider: Endurance

Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, which means that warranty services and claims are handled directly by Endurance.

With Endurance, you don’t have to worry about a middleman or underwriting provider, and Endurance is also known for its excellent customer service during the quote and claims process.

Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to complete their covered repairs.

Having trouble deciding between Endurance and CARCHEX? Read our Endurance vs. CARCHEX review. If you're still thinking it over, read about the pros and cons of extended warranties.