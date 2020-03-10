Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re shopping for car insurance, you probably hear the words “full coverage insurance” used quite frequently.

Full coverage insurance generally consists of:

Liability coverage for protection from injuries and damage to others in at-fault accidents

Collision coverage for protection for your car from damage in an accident

Comprehensive coverage for protection for your car from non-collision damage or loss such as fire, theft, vandalism, etc.

We recently reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the market based on their coverage options, cost, discounts, customer service, financial strength, and more. If you want the cheapest full coverage insurance for your car, we recommend starting your search here. Use the tool below to start collecting and comparing quotes from providers available in your state.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Let’s take an in-depth look into why people buy full coverage car insurance, how much it costs, and how you can get the cheapest full coverage insurance by shopping smart.

In this article:

Why Might You Want Full Coverage For Your Vehicle?

Each extra coverage in your full coverage car insurance comes with an added premium. No one wants to spend more money, but here are a few reasons why full coverage car insurance might be a good idea.

Because It’s Required

All states in the U.S. require drivers to have at least bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage to cover damages and injuries to others and legal defense fees if you cause an accident.

Comprehensive and collision insurance are always optional, but if you lease or finance your vehicle, you will be required to have these coverages.

In addition to liability insurance, some states may also require you to have medical payments or personal injury protection (PIP) to pay for your injuries in an accident, as well as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for when the other party is at fault but has no or very little insurance. In such cases, your “full coverage” policy should also include these additional coverages.

Because Your Car Is New And Expensive

Full coverage insurance is most valuable when you drive a new, expensive car. If your vehicle gets damaged in an accident or stolen, your comprehensive or collision insurance will cover the repairs and help you get back on the road as quickly as possible. Some companies also extend the comprehensive and collision coverages on your policy to rental cars if you are in a covered accident, but this varies from provider to provider.

If your car is old and not worth much, you could probably think about skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. However, don’t forget that your insurance company won’t pay you any money to fix your car if you don’t have these two coverages.

Because You Live In An Area Prone To Extreme Weather Or Theft

If you live in an area where you frequently have severe weather, theft, or collisions with animals, having comprehensive coverage is a good idea. It is important to note that such zip codes also tend to have higher insurance premiums because of the high incidence of claims.

Because You Can’t Afford To Replace Or Repair Your Car Without The Insurance Payout

If you have enough savings and can replace or repair your car without relying on insurance, you can consider dropping your comprehensive coverage. In 2018, the average comprehensive claim was $1,833, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III). Would you be able to afford a huge repair like this on your own?

How Much Does Full Coverage Car Insurance Cost?

If you want to get cheap car insurance, it is important to first understand the different factors that can affect your insurance rates. Your age, gender, marital status, location, vehicle, driving record, driving habits, the coverage and limits you want all determine your insurance premiums. This data helps the insurance company how big a risk it would be to insure you and your likelihood of having an accident.

According to a report published by the III, the average cost of a full coverage policy for a medium-sized sedan and a driver younger than 65 years with a good driving record, six years of driving experience, and a home in a suburban/urban location was $1,251.

If you come across companies offering cheap full coverage auto insurance with no down payment, know you will still be required to pay the first monthly installment when you buy your policy. No company will insure you without any payment at all.

How Can You Get Affordable Full Coverage Car Insurance?

Just because you need full coverage auto insurance, that doesn’t mean you have to pay a top rate for it. There are many ways to get cheap full coverage car insurance. Here are a few worth giving a try.

Compare Quotes

No two insurance companies have the same pricing formula, which is why one of the best ways to get the cheapest full coverage car insurance is by comparing quotes from multiple providers.

However, comparing insurance quotes by price alone may not always be the best idea. In some cases, cheap car insurance could come with less coverage and fewer benefits. Always make sure that all your quotes offer the same coverage limits and benefits, and have the same deductibles.

Lower Your Liability Limits

Basic state-minimum liability coverages are not very expensive, but the limits are generally low and don’t provide very much protection.

However, while choosing a low coverage limit will help you lower your insurance cost, we don’t recommend it. Such a step could ruin you financially if the other party sues you for more than your policy limits.

If you want more liability coverage to protect your personal assets if you are in an at-fault accident, then you should buy coverage with higher liability limits, if you can afford it.

Raise Your Deductible

For comprehensive and collision coverages, the market value of your car and the deductible you choose will decide your premiums. Generally, if you have a high deductible, you can save money on your premium. However, it will increase your out-of-pocket expenses if you have an accident.

Look For Car Insurance Discounts

Almost all car insurance companies provide discounts for things such as:

Bundling auto and home or renters policies

Owning a home

Having a good driving record

Setting up automatic payments

Installing anti-theft devices or anti-lock brakes in your vehicle

Paying the full amount up front

If you are eligible, these discounts can bring down your premiums significantly. As a rule of thumb, look for new car insurance discounts each time you renew your policy. It could be that your life situation has changed since the time you originally bought the policy, and you are now eligible for other discounts.

Drive Safe And Drive Less

Many insurance companies offer usage-based insurance programs that base your rates on your driving habits and mileage. If you cut down how much you drive your car and are a safe driver, you may be able to save some money by signing up for such a program.

If you enroll in usage-based programs, be aware that insurance companies review your usage data periodically and set your rates accordingly. With some companies, you may see your premiums go up if you don’t practice safe driving or your mileage ends up being more than the estimated annual mileage.

Maintain A Good Credit Score

In some states, your credit score will affect your insurance premiums. People with better credit usually get cheaper rates. If you improve your credit score by paying your bills on time and clearing your debt as much as possible, you may be able to bring down your premiums.

Don’t Let Your Coverage Lapse

Gaps in insurance coverage can put you in a higher-risk category and drive up your premiums the next time you buy coverage.

If you plan to put your car in storage for a long time, don’t cancel your auto insurance altogether. Talk to your provider to know your options. You may even choose to temporarily drop your liability coverage as long as you remember to renew it once you are ready to go back on the road.

Buy Only The Coverage You Want

You can’t drive legally without the state-required coverage. But if you own your car outright without a loan or lease, and your car is already on its last leg, you may want to consider foregoing comprehensive and collision coverage.

The maximum amount your comprehensive coverage will pay you is the market value of the car – which decreases with each passing year – minus your deductible. If this amount is more than your premium, then it will be useful. If not, you would be better off saving the money you would have otherwise spent on the premium for repairs.

We suggest using the Kelley Blue Book or Edmunds.com car value pricing tools to determine how much your car is worth and decide if what you pay for your comprehensive coverage is actually worth it.

What Isn’t Covered Under Full Coverage Car Insurance?

In an ideal situation, your full coverage car insurance will provide 100-percent of protection on the road. However, no insurance does that. Your full coverage insurance may not even include every type of coverage provided by your insurer. Since “full coverage” may be interpreted differently by different providers, it is important to be fully aware of what your insurance covers.

Typically, your full coverage car insurance will not cover the cost of renting a car while your vehicle is being repaired or driving your car for a delivery service. It will also not cover the theft of personal items from your car.

If you want extra protection such as accident forgiveness, custom parts and equipment coverage (some providers provide coverage up to a certain limit as part of comprehensive coverage), 24/7 roadside assistance, gap coverage, ridesharing coverage, or new car replacement coverage, you will likely need to buy these separately in addition to your full coverage insurance.

Remember, you don’t have to buy every coverage listed by your insurance provider. All you have to do is make sure you’re getting the right coverage that you need and want for you, your passengers, and your vehicle.

Cheapest Full Coverage Auto Insurance Providers: Our Recommendations

Getting dependable and cheap full coverage car insurance is not impossible. Since your rates can vary widely between different providers, shopping around is the best way to ensure that you get the right price.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

We recently reviewed the top auto insurance companies in the market for different things that are important to customers. We learned that popular car insurance companies USAA, Geico, and Progressive – while scoring highly in coverage, customer satisfaction, and financial strength – also offer competitive rates that make it easy for customers to get insured and stay insured.

USAA: Best Rates For Military Families

For military families, there is no better auto insurance provider than USAA. While its rates are pretty reasonable to start with it, it also offers more than 20 discounts that can lower your premiums even further. A large number of coverage options and excellent customer service help sweeten the deal.

Geico: Best Auto Insurance Company Overall

Affordable rates, great coverage options, good customer service, excellent financial strength – these are just a few reasons why Geico was ranked Best Auto Insurance Company Overall in our review. Last year, Geico also introduced a usage-based program in some states that can help lower your car insurance rates if you are a safe driver.

Progressive: Great For Auto Insurance Discounts

According to the Progressive website, people who switch to this company save $796 on average in the first year. Something tells us that its huge range of auto insurance discounts could be a factor. The company also has a usage-based program called Snapshot that could help lower your rates if you are a safe driver.