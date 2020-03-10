Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re trying to decide if an auto insurance policy from Encompass Insurance can meet your specific needs, we can help. Our Encompass Insurance review looks into multiple factors like coverages, claims process, discounts, and customer service, so you can make an informed decision about your car insurance policy. Many of our readers also find our recent review of the best auto insurance providers in the country helpful in narrowing down the best possible coverage at the best price.

When shopping for car insurance, it’s wise to contact several providers and compare quotes. Start with Encompass, then also use the tool below to see other recommended providers available in your area.

In this article:

Encompass Insurance Review Highlights

Encompass Insurance is a subsidiary of the Illinois-based Allstate Insurance Company. In 1999, Allstate purchased the personal lines insurance business from CNA Financial and rebranded it as Encompass.

Today, Encompass offers insurance solutions in 39 states and has more than 2,400 independent agents. Its headquarters is located in Northbrook, Illinois.

Insurance products from Encompass aren’t offered in Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, or Nebraska.

Encompass Insurance Auto Coverage Options

Encompass offers standalone auto insurance in three levels of coverage, as well as bundled home and auto insurance.

Encompass Insurance Standalone Auto Policies

When buying your auto insurance policy from Encompass, you can choose from three coverage tiers – Special, Deluxe, and Elite – with Elite offering the most comprehensive coverage.

In addition to standard insurance coverage options such as liability coverage for bodily injury and property damage, medical expenses coverage, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage, you can also add the below optional coverages to further customize your policy. Some coverages are only available in the higher levels and/or in certain states.

Accident Forgiveness: This coverage protects you from premium increases because of an accident. If you have the Elite coverage tier, you may be eligible for buying Enhanced Accident Forgiveness that will apply to multiple at-fault accidents.

This coverage protects you from premium increases because of an accident. If you have the Elite coverage tier, you may be eligible for buying Enhanced Accident Forgiveness that will apply to multiple at-fault accidents. New Car Replacement: If your car is less than four model years old and you are the original owner, you can purchase this coverage at the time of adding this car to your policy. If your car is totaled in a covered loss, Encompass will pay to replace it with a new car of the same or similar make and model, less your deductible.

If your car is less than four model years old and you are the original owner, you can purchase this coverage at the time of adding this car to your policy. If your car is totaled in a covered loss, Encompass will pay to replace it with a new car of the same or similar make and model, less your deductible. Loan/Lease Gap Coverage: If you have comprehensive and collision coverage on your Encompass insurance policy, you can buy loan/lease gap coverage to bridge your auto loan and the car value.

If you have comprehensive and collision coverage on your Encompass insurance policy, you can buy loan/lease gap coverage to bridge your auto loan and the car value. Roadside Assistance: This coverage provides 24/7 roadside assistance for services like a dead battery or flat tire. It’s included in the Elite package and can be purchased as an add-on for Special and Deluxe.

We like how you can have unlimited accident forgiveness through the Elite auto coverage. The company recommends this upgrade if you’re adding a teen to your policy.

EncompassOne® Policy

Encompass Insurance also offers a comprehensive package called EncompassOneⓇ Package Policy, which allows you to combine your auto insurance, homeowners insurance, and more under one premium and one deductible.

If more than one item covered under this policy suffers a covered loss in the same event, only the highest deductible will apply. However, if your policy has a wind/hail, tropical cyclone, or earthquake deductible, you will have to pay a deductible per property location. Also, if you buy optional coverages as add-ons along with this policy, there may be other deductibles as well.

Similar to the standalone auto insurance plans, the EncompassOne policy also has three levels of coverage and optional add-ons that will allow you to personalize your coverage to fit your needs.

The EncompassOne Elite Insurance policy is the highest level of home and auto insurance coverage offered by the company. Under this policy, in addition to your standard coverages, your auto insurance will include benefits like unlimited accident forgiveness, safe driving bonus, high rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, zero-deductible windshield repairs, roadside assistance, protection for electronic equipment in the car, and protection for your company car. New car replacement and gap coverage can be purchased as optional add-ons.

is the highest level of home and auto insurance coverage offered by the company. Under this policy, in addition to your standard coverages, your auto insurance will include benefits like unlimited accident forgiveness, safe driving bonus, high rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, zero-deductible windshield repairs, roadside assistance, protection for electronic equipment in the car, and protection for your company car. New car replacement and gap coverage can be purchased as optional add-ons. The EncompassOne Deluxe Insurance policy offers high limits of protection for both your home and your vehicle. While new car replacement, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, roadside assistance, and gap coverage can be purchased as add-ons for your auto insurance, first-time accident forgiveness, zero-deductible windshield repairs, and protection for electronic equipment in your car are included.

offers high limits of protection for both your home and your vehicle. While new car replacement, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, roadside assistance, and gap coverage can be purchased as add-ons for your auto insurance, first-time accident forgiveness, zero-deductible windshield repairs, and protection for electronic equipment in your car are included. The EncompassOne Special Insurance policy offers customers a way to combine both their auto and home insurance policies for a smooth insurance experience. Unlike the higher tiers of coverage, the Special policy does not include special auto insurance benefits, though you can purchase new car replacement, roadside assistance, electronic equipment protection, and gap coverage as add-ons.

EncompassOne policies are not available in Florida, Massachusetts, Texas, or North Carolina.

Encompass Insurance Discounts For Auto Policies

Good driving habits, your payment method, or having a car with safety features can qualify you for one or more Encompass discounts on your auto policy. Since the availability and rate of discounts vary by state and are subject to terms and conditions, we recommend talking to an Encompass agent to determine your eligibility.

Encompass Easy PayⓇ: You can get a discount on your premium by using the Encompass Easy PayⓇ plan for automatic payments.

You can get a discount on your premium by using the Encompass Easy PayⓇ plan for automatic payments. Safe Driving Bonus: Save up to 5 percent on your premium if none of the covered drivers on your policy has had a chargeable accident in the last 12 months. This is included in the Elite package in some states.

Save up to 5 percent on your premium if none of the covered drivers on your policy has had a chargeable accident in the last 12 months. This is included in the Elite package in some states. New Car Discount: You may be eligible for this discount if your car is new and not previously titled.

You may be eligible for this discount if your car is new and not previously titled. Future Effective Date: You can get a discount on your premium if the policy is issued a week or before the effective date.

You can get a discount on your premium if the policy is issued a week or before the effective date. Homeowner’s Discount: If you own a home, condo, townhome, or mobile home, you may be eligible for a homeowner’s discount.

If you own a home, condo, townhome, or mobile home, you may be eligible for a homeowner’s discount. Good Payer Discount: This discount is automatically applied at the start of the auto insurance policy and continued on renewal if you have not been sent a cancelation notice in the last year.

This discount is automatically applied at the start of the auto insurance policy and continued on renewal if you have not been sent a cancelation notice in the last year. Defensive Driver Discount: Drivers may be eligible for this discount if they complete an approved defensive driving course.

Drivers may be eligible for this discount if they complete an approved defensive driving course. Good Student Discount: This discount is available for students with a grade point average of 3.0 (“B”) or higher.

This discount is available for students with a grade point average of 3.0 (“B”) or higher. Driver Training Discount: This discount is available for drivers under age 21 who complete a driver’s training course and have several hours of actual driving experience.

This discount is available for drivers under age 21 who complete a driver’s training course and have several hours of actual driving experience. Resident Student Discount: This discount is available for students who reside at a school at least 100 miles from home and does not have a car at school.

This discount is available for students who reside at a school at least 100 miles from home and does not have a car at school. Anti-Lock Brake Discount: This discount is available for vehicles with factory-installed two or four-wheel anti-lock braking systems.

This discount is available for vehicles with factory-installed two or four-wheel anti-lock braking systems. Anti-Theft Device Discount: You can get a discount on comprehensive coverage if you have anti-theft devices in your vehicle.

You can get a discount on comprehensive coverage if you have anti-theft devices in your vehicle. Passive Restraint System Discount: You can get a discount on medical/personal injury protection coverage if your car has airbags or motorized automatic belt restraint systems.

How Do Encompass Insurance Quotes And Claims Work?

The Encompass website is well designed, describes coverage options in detail, and features a MyEncompass portal for existing customers to view policy information, pay bills, or retrieve insurance ID cards, and an online quote tool.

For the online quote tool, there’s a form where you submit your basic information. An insurance agent will contact you to discuss your needs and provide you with a quote.

Claims must be filed over the phone. To report a claim, call Encompass with your policy number. An Encompass Insurance claims specialist will then contact you by the end of the next business day to gather information about the claim. Once the claims adjuster gives you an initial estimate, you can contact your repair shop to schedule your repairs.

One thing we liked is how Encompass has a downloadable Accident Fact Kit that makes it easy to understand what information you need while filing a claim.

Encompass also has a virtual estimating service called Encompass Claim Photo Express™ to simplify the claims process. If you are eligible, you can take photos of your damaged vehicle with your smartphone, then submit them to receive an initial estimate, usually within 24 hours.

Encompass Insurance Ratings And Customer Reviews

We also looked into the company’s online reputation, reviews, and customer service records for our Encompass Insurance review. In general, Encompass appears to offer good customer service and has a low level of customer complaints for a company of this size.

Encompass Insurance Company has an A+ Superior rating from AM Best. Two other Encompass underwriters, Encompass Insurance Company of New Jersey and Encompass Property and Casualty Insurance Company of New Jersey, have an A- rating.

Twenty-eight complaints were filed against Encompass on Better Business Bureau over the last three years, of which eight were closed in the last twelve months. We couldn’t help noticing that a large number of the complaints were filed by people who were involved in an accident with someone insured by Encompass and not by actual Encompass policyholders. Also, while Encompass is not accredited with the Bureau, it does have an A+ rating from the organization, which we think is a positive sign.

Encompass Home and Auto Insurance Company, which is one of the biggest underwriters of Encompass, has a low complaint ratio well below the national average on National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as well.

We also found these Encompass Insurance reviews on the company’s website:

"I've been an Encompass customer for 4-5 years now, but had never made a claim. That changed when I hit a pothole early last week and damaged the front end of my car … I had far and away the best claims experience of my life. Two phone calls, one fax, and a check in the mail the same day. [The employees] were professional, respectful, and moved things along quickly and effectively. They even took some extra time to educate me on a few points I wasn't clear on. Please tell your claims organization to keep up the good work. In insurance brand currency, a claims experience like that is golden.” – Susan B., Illinois

"I could not believe how fast and easy your insurance company made the entire process. I was so satisfied, and I told everyone how happy I was with your service, especially since I was relatively new to your company.” – Susan M., Ohio

Our Verdict: Encompass Insurance Reviews

Overall, Encompass appears to be a viable option for your auto insurance if you live in the serviced areas and don’t mind the lack of online claim filing. The tiered coverage levels, the potential to bundle home and auto coverage, online account management, and availability of a wide range of policy add-ons and discounts are all things that work in its favor. Also, it is a subsidiary of Allstate, which is one of the largest auto insurance companies in the country and helps build confidence in its financial strength.

However, if you live in one of the states not serviced by Encompass or would like to explore more options before you make the all-important decision of choosing your car insurer, we recommend you read our recent review of the top auto insurance providers.

If you are a military family, USAA (which won the highest ratings in our review) is your best option in terms of coverage, affordability, or customer service.

If not, Geico (which was ranked as our Best Auto Insurance Company Overall) or Progressive (which offers some great insurance bundles) are other excellent options. No matter what you decide, it is always a good idea to get at least three quotes before you sign on the dotted line. After all, a car is one of the biggest and most expensive purchases you will ever make. Don’t you want to give it the protection it deserves?