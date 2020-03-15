Advertiser Disclosure

There’s a lot to see and do in the Sunshine State, which is why you need top-notch car insurance to protect your vehicle and finances while you commute or explore.

After reviewing the top auto insurance providers of 2020, we’re taking a look at Florida to answer all of your questions about getting car insurance quotes in Florida. Keep reading for valuable information about minimum insurance requirements, the cost of FL auto insurance, and our top choices for reasonable quotes.

As always, we recommend getting quotes from multiple sources and comparing rates to be sure you're paying the best price for coverage.

In this article:

Florida Car Insurance Minimum Requirements

Every state has different requirements for the amount of car insurance drivers must carry. Florida has liability limits of 10/20/10. If you’re shopping for car insurance quotes in Florida and you see these numbers, this is what they mean:

$10,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$20,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 in property damage liability

Florida is a no-fault state, meaning that no matter who causes a car accident, each driver must file a claim with their own insurance company to handle medical expenses. In addition to the liability coverage discussed above, motorists must carry at least $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP). PIP coverage helps drivers pay for their own injuries after an accident regardless of fault.

Some additional types of auto insurance you could purchase in addition to the state minimums include:

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM)

Factors That Affect Car Insurance Quotes In Florida

The price of your car insurance depends on many demographic and personal factors. You can expect the following to be taken into account when insurance companies are determining your policy premium:

Your gender

Age

Marital status

Location

Make, model, and year of your vehicle

Your driving history

And more

Drivers might think that car insurance is cheap in Florida because the liability requirements are relatively low compared to that of other states, but that’s incorrect. Florida is actually one of the most expensive states for auto insurance.

The high cost of insurance in Florida is in part due to the high number of uninsured motorists on the road and the weather. The Sunshine State is known for its pleasant weather, but when hurricane season comes around, many cars suffer the consequences, resulting in more claims being filed.

How Much Does Car Insurance Cost Per Month In Florida?

Florida is one of the more expensive states for car insurance. In 2016, drivers spent an average of $1,259.55 per year according to the Insurance Information Institute. That breaks down to about $105 per month, which is much higher than the national average.

Your own auto insurance rates could be higher or lower depending on the factors we discussed above. To know exactly what you will pay, you’ll need to reach out for car insurance quotes in Florida.

Cheap Liability Coverage In Florida

Even with the high cost of auto insurance in Florida, finding affordable car insurance premiums is still possible. Take these steps to find the cheapest car insurance policy:

Compare quotes. When you’re shopping for a provider, don’t just go with the first one. It’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers to make sure you’re getting the best price and coverage.

When you’re shopping for a provider, don’t just go with the first one. It’s smart to get quotes from multiple providers to make sure you’re getting the best price and coverage. Ask your provider if you qualify for any discounts. Discount opportunities vary from provider to provider, but many offer good driver discounts, good student discounts, discounts for customer loyalty, multi-vehicle discounts, and more.

Discount opportunities vary from provider to provider, but many offer good driver discounts, good student discounts, discounts for customer loyalty, multi-vehicle discounts, and more. Try increasing your deductible. A low deductible is great, but it can mean a higher premium. In the same way, a high deductible usually comes with a lower premium. Play around with your deductible, but make sure that you would still be comfortable actually paying that deductible if you ever had to file an at-fault claim.

A low deductible is great, but it can mean a higher premium. In the same way, a high deductible usually comes with a lower premium. Play around with your deductible, but make sure that you would still be comfortable actually paying that deductible if you ever had to file an at-fault claim. Improve your credit score. Insurance providers use your credit history to inform the likelihood that you’ll file a claim, which is called an insurance rating. Someone with poor credit may be more likely to file a claim, so insurance companies will generally give this driver a higher premium. Take steps to improve your credit score over time to get the best car insurance quotes in Florida.

What If I Can’t Afford The Minimum Insurance In Florida?

If you are caught driving in the state of Florida and cannot provide proof of insurance, you could face serious penalties.

Fines Driving Privileges First Offense $150 reinstatement fee License and registration suspended up to three years or until proof of insurance is provided Second Offense $250 reinstatement fee if a driver is caught without insurance a second time within three years License and registration suspended up to three years or until proof of insurance is provided Third and Subsequent Offenses $500 reinstatement fee if a driver is caught again without insurance within three years License and registration suspended up to three years or until proof of insurance is provided

If you are at-fault for an accident that results in injuries or damages to the other party’s person or property, you could be held financially responsible to pay out of pocket. You could also face losing your driving privileges until the cost of damages has been paid.

Recommendations For Car Insurance Quotes In Florida

When you’re shopping around for car insurance quotes in Florida, it’s smart to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies to make sure you’re paying the best rates. We recommend starting with Geico and USAA.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We recently named Geico the best overall provider in the nation. This company has great rates for a variety of drivers, particularly students. Geico has a strong reputation in the industry with an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating by the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

In addition to standard car insurance coverage like liability and collision, you can get roadside assistance, mechanical breakdown insurance, and more with Geico. Make sure to check and see if you qualify for any discounts.

USAA: 5 Stars

USAA is an insurance provider for military personnel and their families that offers auto insurance in all 50 states. We reviewed USAA auto insurance and found that the company has an equally strong reputation in the auto insurance industry. USAA received an AM Best financial strength rating of an A++ and topped the charts of several J.D. Power studies for customer satisfaction in 2019.

On top of standard auto insurance coverage, you can get things like roadside assistance, accident forgiveness, and rental car reimbursement with USAA. As with any provider, see if you qualify for any discounts when you’re shopping for car insurance quotes in Florida.

To compare car insurance quotes in Florida, use our tool below.