Advertiser Disclosure

Shopping for car insurance might feel like a drag, but it doesn’t have to be that way. As you learn more about each provider, you can make better decisions on which plan to buy. Today, we’re going to be reviewing the Utica National Insurance Group, also known as Utica Insurance.

This insurance company offers a multitude of insurance options in different states, but its roots are in New Hartford, New York. If you’re considering Utica Insurance, we recommend getting a quote so you can see what your coverage and rates would look like.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

In this article:

About Utica Insurance

Founded in 1914

Excellent financial strength

Serves 49 states

3.3-star rating on Google

Utica Insurance is over 100 years old – and that’s pretty old as far as insurance companies go. The company has grown over the years and wrote over $1 billion in premiums in 2018, according to the Utica Insurance website.

Not all of that is from car insurance since the company offers other plans like home, renters, umbrella, and commercial insurance. Utica also specializes in non-standard insurance products for religious institutions, schools, and volunteer fire departments.

The Utica National Insurance Group is made up of 14 different companies, and 10 of those sell insurance plans. Utica doesn’t offer insurance online through its website but instead operates through independent agents. Here are a few of the member companies:

Founders Insurance Company

Utica Lloyd’s of Texas

Utica Mutual Insurance Company

Utica National Insurance Company of Ohio

Utica Specialty Risk Insurance Company

Utica Insurance currently offers insurance products in every state except for Hawaii. However, it’s unclear if it offers auto insurance in all those locations.

The Utica National Insurance Group has a financial rating of A- from AM Best. It’s not rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but all 10 customer reviews on the BBB website give the company one star.

Coverage From Utica Mutual

Here are the standard types of auto insurance you can get with Utica Insurance:

Bodily injury liability (BI) : Covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause

: Covers medical bills for other people in accidents you cause Property damage liability (PD) : Covers repair costs for other drivers in accidents you cause

: Covers repair costs for other drivers in accidents you cause Collision : Covers damage to your car after an accident

: Covers damage to your car after an accident Comprehensive : Covers damage to your car after environmental events, theft, and vandalism

: Covers damage to your car after environmental events, theft, and vandalism Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers your medical bills

: Covers your medical bills Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs

: Covers your medical bills, lost wages, and funeral costs Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): Covers you if you get hit by a driver without insurance (or without enough insurance)

Since Utica Insurance is only sold through independent agents, the main website doesn’t go into much detail about extra options. It does mention that some drivers can purchase pet injury or rideshare coverages, but that depends on the state and the underwriting company.

We’d also be surprised if you can’t get roadside assistance or rental car coverage, since both of these options are fairly common in the auto insurance industry. The bottom line is that you’ll have to talk to your agent to see what’s available.

Utica Insurance Cost And Discounts

Sometimes, shopping for car insurance can feel like gambling. You check one insurance quote, and it’s reasonably priced. Then you check one from another company, and it’s twice as expensive. What’s the deal?

When you purchase car insurance, a portion of your money goes into a pool that pays for other claims. It would make sense that people who file more claims would have to pay more for insurance.

Following that reasoning, car insurance companies try to predict the likelihood that you’d cause an accident, then they base prices off of that. For example, teens can pay double and triple what middle-aged drivers pay. Other things that affect the price of auto insurance include your zip code, credit score, type of car, driving history, and driving habits.

Again, since Utica Insurance is offered by multiple companies in different states, prices can be a bit all over the board. However, the company does offer some discounts to help people save money, including:

Annual mileage credit

Multi-vehicle discount

Bundling discount

Pay-in-full discount

Discount for air bags

Anti-lock brakes

Anti-theft devices

Electronic stability control

Daytime running lights

Good student discount

Company car discount

Discount for students away at school

Electronic funds transfer discount

Quotes And Claims Processes

Since Utica Insurance really encompasses a number of different companies, you can’t get a full auto insurance quote online. However, you can search for an agent in your area and buy a policy in person or over the phone.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

When you call, be sure to have information about yourself, other drivers on your policy, and your cars on hand. Remember, car insurance quotes are usually good for 30 days, so don’t feel pressured to buy on the phone right away.

You can report a claim to Utica Insurance by calling a 24/7 number or submitting a new ticket online. You can also file one via snail mail or fax if you’re into that sort of thing. There are a few different regional offices that handle claims, and the contact information for each of them is available online.

Utica Insurance Customer Reviews

As we’ve previously mentioned, the Utica Insurance headquarters doesn’t have a rating from the BBB itself. That’s because the BBB hasn’t been able to collect enough data on the company. However, there are a few customer reviews on the company’s BBB page, and we’ll reference some here. We’re also going to include a couple of reviews from the company’s Google business page, where it has a 3.3-star rating overall.

“Worst insurance company to deal [with]. Never answer and take their time responding to your voicemails…” -Ashley R. via BBB

“...They do not care about customer service [whatsoever]. They don’t pay claimants appropriately. I feel bad for anyone who does not know how the system works because they will get [one] over on you! Get a lawyer, I am!” -Eva via BBB

“This company is the worst. They deny liability no matter what. You might as well not have insurance.” -Allen W. via Google

“...Penalties imposed [are] nowhere in the policy. Cannot get phone calls returned. Customer service staff lacks information for even commonly asked questions. There's more, but thank goodness I never have to deal with them again.” -Lisa B. via Google

Utica Insurance does have a number of positive ratings on its Google page, but most of these are just star ratings and don’t include written reviews.

The Utica Insurance App Is No More

Utica Insurance customers used to be able to manage policies and file claims with an app called AdvantEDGE. Utica disabled the app in August of 2019 to focus on its online customer care portal instead.

You might see another app called the Utica National Smart Sensor. That app is for connecting with sensors in your home that can detect leaks or open doors. At this point, there’s no app that tracks your driving.

Our Verdict On Utica Insurance

Utica Insurance is an average choice for car insurance. It doesn’t really stand out in a very positive or negative way. But if you can find better coverage with some other top providers, going with one of them would be a better option.

Use the simple tool below to start comparing car insurance rates.

Use Motor1's free tool to get matched with the best auto insurance providers and rates. COMPARE QUOTES

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

We’ve researched dozens of the most popular car insurance companies on the market today and ranked them on the following criteria:

Customer service

Industry reputation

Coverage

Availability

Cost and discounts

Technology

At the end of the day, a few top auto insurance companies rose above the rest. Our recommendations are only for companies that consistently performed well across each of these categories, and we recommend getting a quote from each so you can compare your options.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Anywhere you can get Utica Insurance, you can get Geico. While Geico is just a few years younger than Utica, it has grown much more since its inception. In 2018, it wrote over $33 billion in car insurance premiums according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, which made it the second largest auto insurance company in the United States.

Geico is also known for great customer service – it finished in fourth place on J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. That means many customers were happy with the time it took to get their cars back and with their interactions with claims adjusters. You can get all the standard coverage options with Geico, plus:

Roadside assistance

Rideshare coverage

Mechanical breakdown insurance, similar to an extended car warranty

Rental coverage

Classic car insurance

Lastly, prices from Geico tend to be on the cheaper side for many drivers.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is another provider that rose above the pack. We found State Farm to be the best option for students and young drivers since it has a few ways for these drivers to save money. Ways to save include:

Good student discount of up to 20 percent

Steer Clear driving education app with a discount upon completion

Discounts for good driving with Drive Safe & Save, available to anyone

State Farm finished just one point behind Geico in the Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, which makes it another great choice. It’s the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S. and has an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. Extra options from State Farm include:

Roadside assistance

Rental car coverage

Rental deductible coverage

Rideshare insurance

Travel expenses