From restoration to the road, you’ve put a lot of time and thought into caring for your classic car. The insurance company you choose to protect your car should too.

We’ve reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the nation, and now we’re bringing you our review of Grundy classic car insurance. The definition of classic cars varies depending on who you talk to. Some sources will define classic cars as those made before a certain year, while others say that classic cars are vehicles older than 20 years. Grundy provides car insurance for cars 25 years or older.

Pros And Cons Of Grundy Classic Car Insurance

Grundy generally offers a lower rate than its competitors when it comes to providing antique and collector car insurance. Here’s a closer look at the pros and cons of using Grundy:

Pros Cons Fair rates for collector or antique vehicles

Policyholders choose their repair shop

Coverage for a variety of vehicles (not just collector cars)

Agreed value insurance

No mileage restrictions Not the right fit for people just looking for minimum or basic car insurance

Grundy Classic Car Insurance Coverage

The equivalent of one low liability payment can cover all of your cars under a Grundy auto insurance plan. Grundy’s “The Olde Original” plan includes the following:

Coverage with The Olde Original Plan Details Agreed value guaranteed Agreed value insurance involves you and your insurance company assessing your car to determine it’s worth. In the event of a total loss, that price will be reimbursed to you in full. No deductibles There is no deductible for Grundy classic car insurance in most states. Comprehensive and collision insurance Comprehensive car insurance includes coverage for non-collision damage to your car, such as damage received from fire, flood, or theft.

Collision insurance covers your vehicle after sustaining damage in an accident. Liability limits up to $1,000,000 Liability limits refer to the most amount of money your insurer will pay for an accident you cause. With liability insurance, you are covered in the event that you cause injury or property damage to another driver. Protection from uninsured/underinsured motorists (UM/UIM insurance) UI/UM insurance will protect the costs of repairing your car after a collision with a motorist who doesn’t have insurance or doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the cost of the damages. Personal injury protection (PIP) Many states require drivers to carry personal injury protection insurance that covers any damages or injuries sustained by you in the event of a collision. Spare parts inventory coverage up to $500 This insurance covers spare parts, repair parts, service parts, or replacement parts up to $500. These parts are kept in an inventory to be used in the event of a repair. Trip interruption up to $600 If you need to cancel a trip for a covered reason like a car breakdown, trip interruption insurance will reimburse you up to $600. Towing and labor up to $250 Grundy classic car insurance will cover the costs of towing and labor up to $250 in the event of a breakdown or malfunction. Inflation guard Inflation guard increases the value of your policy along with the increase in the value of your car. Automatic coverage on newly acquired vehicles When you get a new car, Grundy will automatically cover it. There’s no need to go through the application process again. Uninterrupted coverage during repairs Grundy will protect your car while your car is in the shop.

You can also insure an entire collection of cars with Grundy. Grundy’s Special Collections department insures larger collections valued anywhere from $500,000 to $5M and more. Refer to the table below on to find out more about Grundy classic car insurance for collections.

Coverage Details Agreed value insurance Similarly to individual collector car insurance, Grundy insures collections at their agreed value. In the event of a total loss, the full insured value of each vehicle lost will be reimbursed to you. Global coverage Collector car insurance can be applied to a collection located anywhere in the world. 150 percent coverage cushion If your vehicle is insured below its current market value and is a total loss, Grundy will pay up to 150 percent of the Agreed Value to make up for the loss. Diminution of value The value of an original car can be reduced for a variety of reasons. If your original car needs a replacement part or if you repaint your car, the price of your car could be less. Grundy will cover losses caused by diminution of value. Maximum coverage You can choose to get maximum liability and uninsured motorist coverage for your collection. Custom premiums Premiums are customized based on the individual risk of a collection.

The Cost Of Grundy Classic Car Insurance

Just like regular car insurance, the cost of classic car insurance varies depending on a number of factors. In addition to your vehicle and the desired type of coverage, Grundy will consider the following when determining your rate.

Your age

Gender

Marital status

Driving record

Credit score

Location

In order to get an accurate number, we recommend reaching out to Grundy for a classic car insurance quote.

Grundy Quotes And Claims Processes

To get a quote for Grundy classic car insurance, start by answering three questions on the website to get your quote online. You also have the option to email your quote application to newapps@grundy.com, call, or message the company on the website. Most applications are reviewed and bound the same day they are submitted.

Filing a claim with Grundy is simple. The company says that just one call handles most claims. Customers also have the option to fill out a claims form online.

Grundy Customer Reviews

Grundy insurance has a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). BBB ratings take into consideration customer complaints, as well as the transparency of a company’s business practices. Grundy has earned high marks from AM Best, receiving an A++ (Superior) score for strong financial standing.

Customer reviews of Grundy classic car insurance are mixed. Satisfied customers report fair car insurance rates for classic cars compared to competitor rates, as well as the staff’s knowledge and professionality. Customer complaints largely revolve around encountering rude customer service agents and issues with renewing policies due to claims.

“They're great as long as you're paying your premium… File any kind of claim, they'll cancel you.” -Jim Cozzilino, via Trustpilot

Other Insurance Offerings From Grundy

Grundy provides more than just classic car insurance. The company also has insurance for modern muscle cars and exotic cars, no matter how old they are. Grundy is the nation’s largest insurer of hot rods, according to the company website, and the provider insures modified vehicles. That includes any vehicle with a high performance engine, suspension, or modified body.

Additionally, Grundy offers classic boat insurance that provides coverage for yachts, classic boats, and racing sailboats.

Your assets don’t have to be deemed “classic” to be protected by Grundy. Grundy provides insurance products for regular-use vehicles, homeowners insurance, special collections insurance (for things like antiques, artwork, and gun collections), and umbrella coverage.

Our Rating Of Grundy Classic Car Insurance

Overall, we’re giving Grundy 4.0 out of 5 stars for classic car insurance. Here’s why.

Grundy has a strong financial standing and extended coverage for policyholders that can apply to vehicles anywhere in the world. The Olde Original plan includes features standard that are add-ons with many of Grundy’s competitors, like inflation guard insurance.

The provider has mixed customer reviews and an average BBB rating, but this isn’t uncommon in the insurance industry.

Overall, we think Grundy is a great insurance provider for classic cars, but it seems like the company’s customer service department could use a small tune-up.

