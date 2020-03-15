Advertiser Disclosure

Taking the time to shop for car insurance can greatly benefit you. If you’re considering Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance, make sure you do your homework before committing to a policy.

We took a look at the car insurance company’s coverage, cost, claims process, and customer reviews to determine whether or not it was among the best choices for Mississippi drivers. Read on to learn more. As always, we recommend getting quotes from several providers, too.

In this article:

About Mississippi Farm Bureau

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation is the largest general farm organization in the state. It works to find solutions to the issues many farm families experience. This group was founded in 1922 to provide a voice for those involved in Mississippi agriculture.

In 1947, it began offering Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance under the Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Company. The company now offers car insurance in 82 counties in the state of Mississippi. Anyone can pay an annual fee to join the organization and enjoy the perks of being a member, like getting highly discounted car insurance rates.

Mississippi Farm Bureau is dedicated to providing a customer-centric service. It is staffed by local agents who are invested in the community and aware of the conditions its clients deal with when it comes to their commute. The company even has partnerships with many universities in the area.

Farm Bureau offers a variety of discounts to help people get the most affordable rates. However, because each location is managed differently, each has varying costs and levels of customer service. Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance has a decent reputation in that many customers decide to stay with the provider for years. Still, other customers complain about the claims process and the lack of proper customer service after an accident.

Mississippi Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage

Farm Bureau Insurance has locations across the country. Each location is separately owned and operated, so the insurance products vary. Many of these locations provide car insurance through a third party like Alfa or Country Financial auto insurance. However, Farm Bureau writes its own policies in 19 states, including Mississippi.

Mississippi Farm Bureau provides coverage for personal automobiles, motorcycles, ATVs, and RVs. Depending on your needs, you can get coverage for bodily injury, property damage, collisions, and more.

Here’s a closer look at what you can get with a Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance policy:

Liability coverage : Covers other drivers’ injuries and property damage when you are at fault in an accident

: Covers other drivers’ injuries and property damage when you are at fault in an accident Collision coverage : Pays for damage that was caused by an auto collision and includes rental car coverage and emergency roadside assistance

: Pays for damage that was caused by an auto collision and includes rental car coverage and emergency roadside assistance Comprehensive coverage : Protects your vehicle against fire, theft, glass breakage, collision with animals, and other events

: Protects your vehicle against fire, theft, glass breakage, collision with animals, and other events Medical payments coverage : Covers medical expenses that are the result of an accident

: Covers medical expenses that are the result of an accident Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: Helps you in the case that another party not having sufficient insurance to cover your injuries and property damage

Does Farm Bureau Have Life Insurance?

Yes, Mississippi Farm Bureau offers life insurance and homeowner’s insurance in addition to auto insurance. So, you can bundle these policies and save money.

Cost Of Mississippi Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

Like all auto insurance providers, Mississippi Farm Bureau determines your rate based on personal information like your age, zip code, credit score, and driving history. Drivers who have had accidents or moving violations in the past three to five years will often pay a higher rate than those with a clean driving history.

You do not have to be a farmer to get Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance. Anyone can purchase an annual membership, with dues that vary by county. In Mississippi, it costs around $35 to become a member of the Farm Bureau. People who are involved in the agriculture industry can pay a higher fee to gain access to discounts and the ability to vote on crucial decisions within the organization.

When you join the membership, you also get discounts on hotel stays, rental cars, pharmacies, theme parks, farm equipment, and more. Members receive a subscription to Mississippi Farm Country magazine, too.

After you get a quote for Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance, shop around and compare your car insurance rate.

Quotes And Claims Processes

Here’s how to get a quote and file a claim with Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance:

Getting A Free Quote

Mississippi Farm Bureau provides free quotes to drivers. To see what you’ll pay, visit the website, then enter your zip code. This will connect you with a local agent who will help you through the process and provide the most accurate rates.

Then, simply provide information about yourself, like the car you’re driving, your marital status, your driving history, and more. You can also reach out to a local agent directly to receive a car insurance quote.

Reporting A Claim

To report a claim with Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance, you can either call the customer service line or use the mobile app. First, make sure you have everything you need to report the incident, including:

The license numbers of all vehicles involved in the accident

Photos of the damage and positions of the vehicles if possible

Contact information for all drivers involved

Then, submit your information to your local agent and wait for processing.

Customer Reviews For Mississippi Farm Bureau

Mississippi Farm Bureau has been serving customers for over 70 years, many of whom have stayed with this company for a long time. Customers report that they were able to save money compared to national and state averages.

Because Mississippi Farm Bureau locations are locally owned and operated, reputation and level of customer service vary. The car insurance company is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), and it does not yet have reviews there.

The online customer reviews that do exist for Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance mostly lean on the negative side – which is common for insurance companies. Many customers are upset about how much their insurance rates shot up after filing a claim. Also, some drivers had issues with the complicated claims process, saying they did not have contact with claims adjusters after the initial review.

Here’s a quick look at some customer reviews for Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance:

“Not professional nor considerate, find another insurance company.” -Teresa S. via Google

“They really helped me get my car and home insurance so much cheaper.” Linda M. via Google

Apps And Technology

Although there is no app to track safe driving, you can use a mobile app to access your Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance account. The Mobile Agent app is available on iOS and Android devices. With the app, you can access account information and ID cards from anywhere, report claims, contact your agent, and request roadside assistance. You can pay your bill online or through the mobile app.

Our Verdict On Mississippi Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance comes at a great rate, which makes it attractive to get a Farm Bureau membership even if you aren’t a farmer. Farm Bureau members can get some of the cheapest insurance rates in the state. However, premiums vary depending on your personal information and background.

Farm Bureau Insurance covers many types of vehicles, and customer service is friendly overall. The insurance provider is a great option if you are looking for a company that is involved in and dedicated to its neighborhood. With local agents, community partnerships, and customer values, Mississippi Farm Bureau auto insurance is a good option for car insurance.

