What's the best car insurance in South Carolina? We know everybody loves saving money, so we’ll tackle this question with an eye toward staying under budget. Average insurance costs in South Carolina aren't the highest in the nation, but they're not the lowest either.

It always helps to shop around and get multiple quotes to make sure you’re getting the best deal. But you don't want to spend your time getting quotes from disappointing providers, either. That's why we ranked a number of the best car insurance companies and compared them on price, availability, technology, customer service, and more.

South Carolina Car Insurance Requirements

In South Carolina, you're required to have certain types of car insurance coverage. Every state except New Hampshire and Vermont requires drivers to carry auto insurance. Even in those states, you still have to certify that you are able to cover the costs of an accident.

It might seem like car insurance is just another annoying bill, but if no one had it, people would spend a lot more time in court suing one another. Anyone can get into a car accident and cause tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage, but it would be rare for a driver to have enough savings to cover the damage themselves.

South Carolina Auto Insurance State Minimum

South Carolina's financial responsibility laws require drivers to carry liability insurance with limits of 25/50/25. That means $25,000 for bodily injury liability (BI) per person, $50,000 for bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 property damage coverage (PD) per accident. This insurance pays for the other party’s medical bills and car repairs in accidents you cause.

South Carolina also requires drivers to carry uninsured motorist coverage (UM) with 25/50/25 limits. This coverage protects you when you get into an accident with an uninsured driver – and about one in ten drivers in SC are uninsured, according to the United States Census Bureau. Insurance carriers are required to offer you underinsured motorist coverage (UIM), but you don’t have to purchase that.

Comprehensive and collision coverage, while not required, are often smart to get. These cover repairs to your vehicle after accidents and environmental events. Medical payments (MedPay) and personal injury protection (PIP) help cover your health costs after an accident.

To recap, the minimum auto insurance in South Carolina is liability coverage and uninsured motorist with limits of 25/50/25.

Best Car Insurance In South Carolina

Insurance Provider Our Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating Extra Benefits Auto-Owners 4.0 A++ Roadside assistance

Gap insurance

Auto Plus Package Geico 4.5 A++ Roadside assistance

Rideshare coverage

Mechanical breakdown insurance Allstate 4.0 A+ Custom parts coverage

Rideshare coverage

Classic car insurance State Farm 4.5 A++ 20% student discount

Roadside assistance

Rideshare coverage Progressive 4.5 A+ Snapshot program

Price comparison tool

Roadside assistance

Auto-Owners: First Choice For South Carolina Insurance

In our comparison research, we gave Auto-Owners 4.0 out of 5 stars. You might have noticed that some of the other companies we listed above have higher star ratings than Auto-Owners. Part of that is because our ratings take into account nationwide availability, and Auto-Owners is only available in 26 states. Auto-Owners was founded in 1916 in Lansing, Michigan.

In our research, we found that Auto-Owners usually offers the cheapest car insurance rates in South Carolina. Many drivers can expect to pay rates that are below the state average. The company has an A++ financial rating from AM Best, which means it can handle its claims obligations easily.

Beyond the standard options, you can get the following coverage with a South Carolina auto insurance policy from Auto-Owners:

Roadside assistance

Rental and travel expenses

Loan/lease gap coverage

Diminished value/new car replacement

Personal automobile plus package, with extras like identity theft coverage and phone replacement

Here are the discounts you can get on car insurance in South Carolina with Auto-Owners:

Multi-policy

Payment history

Paid-in-full

Green discount

Advance quote

Multi-car

Safety features

Favorable loss history

Good student

Student away at school

Teen driver monitoring

Auto-Owners has an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). As far as customer service goes, policyholders scored the company above the industry average on two studies by J.D. Power: the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Auto-Owners only operates through agents. That means you have to contact an agent to get a quote or file a claim for your South Carolina car insurance policy. That might be an inconvenience to some people, but it can also be nice to work with the same person for your insurance needs. The company has an app with high ratings that lets you check the status of a claim, view your insurance card, pay your bill, and more.

Geico: First Runner-Up

Many people find cheap car insurance in South Carolina through Geico. The company can also be a great option for people who have an accident on record. In our provider research, we gave Geico 4.5 stars. Geico has been in business since 1936.

Geico has an A++ financial rating from AM Best, which confirms that the company is another solid choice for car insurance. While it’s a rare occurrence, car insurance companies do go bankrupt. Sometimes, you just can’t tell how strong smaller companies are. Thankfully, that’s not the case with either of our recommended companies for South Carolina auto insurance.

Geico offers the standard types of car insurance, from minimum limits to full coverage. Beyond that, you can get the following:

Roadside assistance

Mechanical breakdown insurance (similar to an extended auto warranty)

Classic car insurance

Rideshare coverage

Geico’s car insurance discounts include:

Safety features

New vehicle discount

Good driver

Defensive driving

Driver's educational course

Good student

Emergency deployment

Federal employee (Eagle)

Membership and employee

Military

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Geico has an A+ rating from the BBB, and it scored slightly higher than Auto-Owners on J.D. Power’s auto claims study. That means many customers have a positive experience when they file claims with Geico, and that’s good since that’s really the point of car insurance.

Geico’s app also has high ratings. You can file claims for your South Carolina car insurance policy within the app and consult an artificial intelligence assistant named Kate if you have any questions. The app also has a vehicle care section that can let you know about recalls, remind you of scheduled maintenance, and schedule repairs.

Another nice thing is that you can get a quote from Geico online while you lounge at home. You always have the option of calling an agent to see if you’re getting all the discounts that apply to you, too.

Cost Of South Carolina Auto Insurance

According to the Insurance Information Institute, average car insurance premiums in South Carolina are almost the same as the average for the United States. In 2016, South Carolina’s average driver expenditure was about $923 per year, while the national average was $936. The most expensive state average was $1,309 in New Jersey.

Of course, the car insurance rates that you find will vary according to your situation. Your age, your zip code, your driving record, and more can affect auto insurance rates. Insurance is more expensive in populous areas, so if you live in a concentrated area of Charleston or Columbia, you'll pay more for South Carolina car insurance than somebody who lives further out in the suburbs or in a rural area.

What To Know About Driving In South Carolina

A car accident happens once every 3.7 minutes in South Carolina, according to the state’s Department of Public Safety. There were slightly fewer fatal accidents in 2019 than in 2018, but the total is still 29 percent higher than it was in 2013. Here are a few more statistics:

In 2018, there were 1.83 deaths per 100 million miles traveled according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. That’s higher than the national average of 1.13 deaths per 100 million miles.

The average driver in SC travels 16,020 miles per year according to the Federal Highway Administration, which is a bit higher than the national rate of 14,425 miles.

The state has 64,921 miles of roadway in total.

All of these things affect the cost of car insurance in South Carolina. Remember, your insurance premium goes into a pool of money that helps to pay for everyone else’s claims. If South Carolina had an unusually bad hurricane season, you’d see premiums increase in the following months to compensate for all of the insurance claims.

Is It Illegal To Drive Without Insurance In SC?

It is against the law to operate (or own) a vehicle without insurance. If you let your insurance lapse, your insurance company will notify the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and you will have 20 days to get new auto insurance in South Carolina. If you don’t, your license, plates, and registration will be suspended.

At that point, if you don’t give your license plates back to the DMV, an officer will come and take them. You could pay up to $550 to reinstate your license, plus $5 per day (max of $200) for being uninsured. You’ll also be required to file an SR-22 certification when you get insurance. The SR-22 certifies you’ll have insurance for the next three years. SR-22 car insurance in South Carolina usually costs a lot more, too.

If you’re caught driving someone else’s vehicle without insurance, your license will be suspended for 30 days, and you’ll have to pay a $100 reinstatement fee.

Conclusion

We hope you now have a better idea of what to expect when shopping for car insurance in South Carolina. It's important to get auto insurance coverage that works for your budget but that also protects you in the case of an at-fault accident.

Generally, we would suggest opting for full coverage with higher limits if you can, since the state's legal requirements might not be enough protection for a catastrophic or multi-car accident. Auto-Owners and Geico both have multiple full-coverage plans that fit the bill and a few extra options you don’t find with many other companies.