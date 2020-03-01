As the largest state in the nation, Texas comes with a ton of car insurance options. But how do you decide who’s the best in the Lone Star state?

We’ve reviewed some of the top auto insurance companies in the nation to help you compare your choices and decide which provider has the coverage, price point, and customer experience you need. Here’s our review of Texas Farm Bureau auto insurance.

About Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Farm Bureau provides education to farmers and works to expand social opportunities for the agricultural community. Part of the business is Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, which was founded in 1952. Right now, it’s the largest insurance provider in the state of Texas with headquarters in Waco, Texas and more than 250 offices statewide.

With Texas Farm Bureau insurance, you can get auto, health, life, homeowners, and farm and ranch insurance. The company offers some of the lowest rates in the state, but you must have a membership with the state Farm Bureau in order to access these rates.

The team at Texas Farm Bureau are dedicated to helping customers navigate through hard times and recover losses after an incident. Representatives work to provide stellar customer service based on ethical practices and fairness.

Many companies under the Farm Bureau Insurance umbrella sell auto insurance through third parties, but 19 state companies, including Texas Farm Bureau, write their own policies. Each location is owned and operated separately, so product options and prices vary.

Texas Farm Bureau currently has an “Excellent” rating on AM Best, which means customers can feel secure about the company’s financial standing. Because of its many local offices, Texas Farm Bureau customer reviews vary. Some customers experience issues with the claims process, while many others have been satisfied with the level of customer service and cost for many years.

Texas Farm Bureau Coverage

The state of Texas requires that drivers carry liability insurance with minimum coverage limits of 30/60/25. This breaks down to $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $60,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability. However, it is beneficial to carry higher levels of coverage and other standard types of car insurance, including:

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments

Personal injury protection

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

With Texas Farm Bureau, you can get just the minimum coverage or a more comprehensive policy that protects you and your vehicle no matter who is at fault in an accident.

What Does Farm Bureau Full Coverage Cover?

Full coverage generally refers to liability, collision, and comprehensive insurance. This means that you not only have coverage for other drivers’ injuries and property damage in accidents that you cause, you have coverage for your own vehicle.

Collision insurance will repair your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault, while comprehensive will repair your vehicle after non-collision events like storms, flooding, vandalism, and theft. We recommend purchasing medical coverage, too.

Does Texas Farm Bureau Offer Health Insurance?

Yes. You can bundle your auto insurance with a health insurance policy from Texas Farm Bureau for yourself and your family.

Cost Of Insurance And Discounts

The rate you will pay for car insurance is determined by your age, gender, location, credit score, type of car, and driving history. For instance, young drivers with less experience will pay more for car insurance, as will drivers who have had moving violations and citations within the last few years.

Farm Bureau Membership

You don’t have to be a farmer in order to get insurance from Texas Farm Bureau. All you have to do is join Farm Bureau and pay an annual membership fee, which ranges from $20–90 depending on your county. If you are a farmer or in some way involved in the agriculture industry, you can subscribe to a higher membership tier to get discounts at various retailers and vote on important decisions within the organization.

Auto Insurance Rates

Texas Farm Bureau Insurance has great rates, which makes it attractive to join even if you aren’t a farmer. Farm Bureau offers cheap rates in particular for people with accident in their driving history. Your own premium will depend on the factors discussed above, as well as whether you want minimum coverage or full coverage.

Discounts

When you get auto insurance from Texas Farm Bureau, ask about discounts that can save you money each month. Here are some of the things the company offers discounts for:

Safety and security features installed on your car

Good students

Multiple drivers or multiple cars on the policy

Bundling home, life, or other insurance policies

Not filing a claim in the past three years

Safe driver course completion

When you join Farm Bureau as a member, you can also get access to many discounts in your everyday life, including discounts for pharmacies, theme parks, hotel stays, rental cars, and farm equipment.

Texas Farm Bureau Quotes And Claims Processes

To get a quote or file a claim with Texas Farm Bureau, start by visiting the website.

Getting A Quote

Enter your zip code on the Texas Farm Bureau website to find a local agent near you. You’ll then be led to complete a form with your personal information to provide you with an accurate quote. You can also call the customer service line to speak with an agent who can help you with your quote.

Filing A Claim

Texas Farm Bureau has a smooth claims process according to industry experts like J.D. Power. It was the top performer in the Texas region in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, earning 857 out of a possible 1,000 points. (USAA was the only car insurance company to earn more points, but it was excluded from the results due to its military membership restrictions.) The study reviewed providers in six categories, including the claims process, and Texas Farm Bureau earned top ratings in all six categories.

If you get into an accident, make sure to notify Texas Farm Bureau as soon as possible. You can report a claim online by logging in to the Texas Farm Bureau site with your last name and policy number. You can also file a claim by calling customer service representatives at the claims center 24/7, or you can contact your local agent directly.

Customer Reviews For Texas Farm Bureau

Many Farm Bureau companies have earned high ratings for customer satisfaction. In addition to topping the J.D. Power auto insurance study, Texas Farm Bureau has an A+ rating and accreditation with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Positive customer reviews compliment friendly and local customer service, good coverage, and low rates. On the other hand, some customers mentioned they had issues with filing claims and getting help when their cars needed to be replaced.

Here are a few Texas Farm Bureau reviews:

“We have been with Farm Bureau for years. Our New Boston, Texas agent has been outstanding. The office staff is always friendly and very knowledgeable, and [I] have never had any problems with my insurance with Farm Bureau. Great insurance company for home, auto, life.” -Mark C. via BBB

“I've been a loyal customer with Texas Farm Bureau [for] many years. I have four vehicles and [one] home policy with them. I dropped an older model vehicle (1984) and added a newer model to the policy. The agent wasn't available like on many occasions. The secretary updated the policy... Well I had to put the vehicle in the shop only to find out they placed liability on a 2010 Mercedes that had a lienholder. I had to pay $2200 to fix it because the secretary and agent were not honest about the error...” -S.H. via BBB

Apps And Technology

There isn’t a mobile app for Texas Farm Bureau auto insurance, but the website is comprehensive and user-friendly. It has many resources for current and potential customers. You can get answers to frequently asked questions about insurance coverage, manage your account, and read helpful articles about various life milestones that can impact the insurance coverage you need.

Final Thoughts On Texas Farm Bureau

Texas Farm Bureau is among the largest car insurance providers in the state. The company offers reasonable coverage and lower-than-average monthly rates, and it has high ratings from industry leaders. When you join Farm Bureau, you get access to great discounts. You can also bundle your auto policy with home, health, and life insurance.

Overall, we think Texas Farm Bureau insurance is a great choice for drivers in Texas. As always, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from more than one provider before you make your final decision.

