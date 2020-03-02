Advertiser Disclosure

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group provides car insurance to millions of customers in California and New England. However, you could have car insurance from the company and not even know it.

That's because the insurance group is part of the AAA auto club network, which serves over 58 million members throughout the United States and Canada. It goes by different names in different states, but we will cover all of that here. In this article, we'll look at the coverage, perks, and customer service that you can expect from Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group.

In this article:

What Is Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group?

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group is an affiliate of the American Automobile Association (AAA). Within California, it’s known as the Automobile Club of Southern California. In other words, when you search for AAA car insurance in Southern California, that’s the company that you’ll find.

The organization provides insurance in a few other states, too. For example, AAA Northern New England insurance plans are underwritten by Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group.

One of the best things about having Auto Club insurance is that you also get AAA roadside assistance. The auto insurance company sets the standard when it comes to roadside assistance. Coverage includes:

Towing

Vehicle lockout

Flat tires

Dead battery service

Emergency fuel service

Minor mechanical first aid

Auto Club Highlights

Here are a few more highlights about the company:

Founded in 1900 and licensed to sell insurance in California since 1912

Wrote $3.4 billion in premiums in 2018 according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

“Excellent” and “Superior” financial ratings from AM Best

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Drivers in Northern California can get AAA insurance through the California State Automobile Association, another AAA affiliate. The Auto Club Group is a AAA affiliate based in Michigan, which is a related but separate organization.

It can be a bit confusing, but the main thing to know is that all of these organizations offer AAA insurance to the same standard. Today, we’re focusing on Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group.

Coverage With Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group offers all the standard car insurance coverages:

Bodily injury/property damage liability (BI/PD) : This coverage protects other drivers in accidents that you cause, and it’s required in California.

: This coverage protects other drivers in accidents that you cause, and it’s required in California. Collision : This option pays for repairs to your vehicle after an accident. You can use it no matter who caused the accident.

: This option pays for repairs to your vehicle after an accident. You can use it no matter who caused the accident. Comprehensive : This coverage repairs your car after environmental events, and it also covers theft and vandalism.

: This coverage repairs your car after environmental events, and it also covers theft and vandalism. Medical payments (MedPay) : This insurance covers hospital bills up to a specified amount, regardless of fault.

: This insurance covers hospital bills up to a specified amount, regardless of fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) : Similar to MedPay, PIP covers health costs plus funeral expenses and lost wages after an accident.

: Similar to MedPay, PIP covers health costs plus funeral expenses and lost wages after an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): This option protects you if you get hit by a driver with little or no insurance.

All of these coverages are standard, and you can get them from most car insurance companies. Additionally, you can get the following perks from the Auto Club:

AAA membership/roadside assistance : To get car insurance from Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, you have to be a AAA member. That means that anyone with an Auto Club of Southern California plan also has access to some of the best roadside assistance coverage on the market. If you opt for full coverage from the Auto Club, you can get better limits for roadside assistance.

: To get car insurance from Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, you have to be a AAA member. That means that anyone with an Auto Club of Southern California plan also has access to some of the best roadside assistance coverage on the market. If you opt for full coverage from the Auto Club, you can get better limits for roadside assistance. Excess MedPay : This secondary MedPay level can cover health costs from an accident after your health insurance or when your standard MedPay plan has reached its limit.

: This secondary MedPay level can cover health costs from an accident after your health insurance or when your standard MedPay plan has reached its limit. Rental coverage: Your policy can cover rental car costs up to an amount that you specify.

Besides car insurance, the Auto Club also offers life insurance, personal umbrella, boat, small business, and travel insurance.

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group Affordability

You can get a number of different discounts (with very specific percentages) from this car insurance company. Every penny counts, right? Available discounts from the Auto Club include:

Good driver : Save up to 20 percent by having a good driving record

: Save up to 20 percent by having a good driving record Verified mileage : Save up to 19.1 percent by supplying regular odometer readings

: Save up to 19.1 percent by supplying regular odometer readings Student away : Save up to 46.7 percent when your student driver lives 100+ miles away at school without their car

: Save up to 46.7 percent when your student driver lives 100+ miles away at school without their car Good student : Save up to 14.3 percent by having good grades

: Save up to 14.3 percent by having good grades Driver training : Save up to 4.7 percent when you complete an approved course

: Save up to 4.7 percent when you complete an approved course Car club: Save up to 5 percent if you’re a member of a qualifying car club

These discounts are helpful, because prices for car insurance can vary so much. You and your neighbor could both apply for the same insurance plan but receive totally different prices. That's because prices are personalized to your individual situation.

Auto insurance rates are based on things like your zip code, your age, recent driving history, the type of car you drive, and other drivers in your family who share your policy. In many states, a poor credit score can mean higher prices as well, but not in California.

We found that AAA insurance prices are better than average, but that can vary depending on your situation.

Getting A Quote And Filing A Claim

It’s pretty easy to get a quote from Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group. You can go online and fill out some quick information to see what a plan would cost you. It takes about five minutes to get an online quote.

The Automobile Club of Southern California received a 4 out of 5 rating on J.D. Power’s 2019 Insurance Shopping Study. That means many customers had a great experience buying insurance from the company.

On the other hand, the company got a 3 out of 5 score on J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, performing just below the industry average. According to the study, it takes an average of 13 days to get your car back after submitting a claim, and that’s a realistic timeframe for most Auto Club members to expect.

Notably, you can't file an insurance claim with the Auto Club app. The Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group also doesn't let customers file claims online. The only way to file a claim is by calling a claims number.

One nice thing is that if you use a AAA-approved repair shop, the work is guaranteed with a lifetime warranty.

Auto Club Customer Reviews

The Automobile Club of Southern California and AAA Northern New England both have A+ ratings from the BBB. We were also able to find that the Auto Club has a low ratio of complaints. The NAIC shows that it had a ratio of 0.64 for 2018, which is good. A ratio of 1 is average, a higher ratio means more complaints, and a lower ratio means fewer complaints.

However, the Auto Club isn’t complaint-free. Here are a few examples from the company’s BBB reviews page:

“I've been a member for 43 years and I have never been treated so poorly as I have been for the past month. All that I wanted to do was to cancel my home and auto insurance… Rather than cancel the policy, it seems that AAA waits until payment is due and because no payment is made, they lapse the policy and charge you a lapsed fee. This is totally unacceptable!” -Ed via BBB

“I have been with AAA for 19 years. Recently I purchased a new car and was told that it was added to my insurance policy… About a month later, I checked the app and did not see the car there. I went to a AAA branch and was told that the process of adding it was prematurely stopped and I was erroneously informed that I had active insurance…. For 40 days I drove a $70,000 car with no insurance.” -Mah via BBB

Auto Club App

The AAA Auto Club app lets you pay your bill, access your insurance card, and request roadside assistance when you have a policy with Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group. You can also make use of other member club services, including:

Booking travel reservations

Using the TripTik travel planner

Getting retail discounts

Comparing nearby gas prices

As we mentioned before, you can’t file a claim with the app, which may be a disappointment for some customers.

Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group: 4 Stars

Because of its high financial rating, customer service, and perks, we gave Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group 4.0 out of 5 stars. If you're in Southern California or Northern New England, it's a solid choice for car insurance.

Top Insurance Companies In 2020

While the Auto Club of Southern California and other AAA auto clubs provide great service, it’s always a good idea to get at least three quotes when you shop for car insurance. For example, some companies are cheaper for young drivers, while others are cheaper for people with accidents on record.

We've researched dozens of car insurance companies and ranked them on things like cost, discounts, availability, customer satisfaction, and financial strength. At the end of the day, we felt that a handful were the best car insurance companies to choose from.

After you explore your options with Auto Club Enterprises Insurance Group, take a look at these top insurance companies.

