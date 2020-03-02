Advertiser Disclosure

Sometimes, life happens and you need to get car insurance immediately. For times like these, United Auto Insurance would work pretty well. However, if you have more time to go over your options, should you go with United Auto or with another company?

In this article, we'll look at coverage options, discounts, and customer service for United Auto Insurance.

United Auto Insurance Overview

United Auto Insurance Agency is a car insurance company that offers coverage in Indiana and Illinois. It has been in business for over 50 years, and its specialties include last-minute coverage and coverage for teens. Here are some pros and cons about the company:

Pros

Coverage for high-risk drivers

Same-day SR-22 filing

High customer ratings with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

Cons

No app

No usage-based option

It’s important to know that United Auto Insurance only sells insurance plans – it doesn’t underwrite them. That means claims are handled through other insurance companies that United Auto works with.

Note that there is another provider called United Automobile Insurance Company (UAIC), which is a separate organization based in Florida and is also known as United Auto Insurance Company. The provider we are talking about today is United Auto Insurance Agency, which offers quotes and plans online – the other does not.

United Auto Insurance Coverage

Whether you live in Illinois or Indiana, you can get basic coverage from United Auto Insurance that will satisfy your state’s minimum requirements and go beyond them.

Bodily injury and property damage liability (BI/PD) cover medical bills and repairs for other people in accidents that you cause. Collision, comprehensive, medical payments (MedPay), and personal injury protection (PIP) cover damage to your car and your own medical bills. Uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) covers your medical bills and repairs if you get into an accident with someone who does not have insurance – or doesn’t have enough.

You can pretty much get all of those coverages from any car insurance company. United Auto Insurance also offers some more options. These include:

SR-22 insurance: An SR-22 certificate is required after a driver is convicted of an offense like a DUI or reckless driving. Not all car insurance companies will insure SR-22 drivers, but United Auto Insurance does.

An SR-22 certificate is required after a driver is convicted of an offense like a DUI or reckless driving. Not all car insurance companies will insure SR-22 drivers, but United Auto Insurance does. Dwelling: United Auto Insurance offers homeowners and renters insurance.

United Auto Insurance offers homeowners and renters insurance. Motorcycle: Coverage options include guest passenger insurance and insurance for accessories.

Coverage options include guest passenger insurance and insurance for accessories. Commercial vehicle insurance: The company offers coverage for limousines, taxis, and any other type of vehicle that a small or medium-sized business would use.

The company offers coverage for limousines, taxis, and any other type of vehicle that a small or medium-sized business would use. Roadside assistance: The program provides jumpstart, towing, spare tire installation, and mechanical assistance for members across the United States.

Finally, here are a few things that United Auto Insurance does not offer:

Rideshare coverage (for Uber drivers, Lyft drivers, etc.)

Gap insurance

Usage-based insurance

United Auto Insurance Cost And Discounts

United Auto Insurance only lists a few discounts on its website. These are discounts for insuring multiple cars, for being a good driver, and for customer loyalty. According to a 2017 study by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, good drivers in Illinois pay about 22 percent less than the national average.

Similarly, the Insurance Information Institute found Indiana to be the ninth cheapest state for car insurance in 2016. That’s good news, but the only way to know exactly what you would pay is to get a quote.

Many things can influence the prices you see, including your neighborhood, other drivers on your policy, your driving history, and your credit score. Your age in particular affects your price – teens can pay up to five times what a middle-aged person would pay.

Quotes And Claims Processes

It's pretty easy to get a quote from United Auto Insurance. You can log on to the website and fill in some basic contact information, add drivers, and add your vehicles. It takes about five minutes, and you'll see a plan with pricing when you are done.

You can either purchase a plan right there, or you can call and double-check that you're getting all the discounts that are available to you. Generally, it can't hurt to call in and have somebody double-check on discounts.

The United Auto Insurance website publishes helpful information on each of the cities that United Auto covers, including demographics, the city motto, travel details, and city hall locations – which can be helpful for motorists.

As far as filing a claim goes, this is where things get a little bit tricky. United Auto Insurance is an insurance agency, so it doesn't underwrite any of its own policies, as we mentioned before. It uses about a dozen other companies to underwrite policies.

When it comes time to file a claim, you will have to contact your underwriting company. Some companies have easy-to-use claims forms on their websites, while others require you to call a phone number. The good thing is that you’ll get clear instructions on which company to contact when you sign up.

United Auto Insurance Reviews

United Auto Insurance is on top of its customer reviews. The company has an A+ rating from the BBB with accreditation, but what’s really impressive is its 4.6-star rating from customer reviews. It has 52 reviews in total, and 44 of those are 5-star reviews. Here are a few reviews:

“Great prices! Representatives you speak with are great. Mine was Joyce [and] she helped me get my insurance. She was awesome [and] quick.” -Jameika via BBB

“I [would] like to resubmit my review of United Auto Insurance. They called me to make sure everything was OK and they did help me out, so thanks for the help.... But [the third-party] company ****** Auto Insurance is another thing.” -Terina via BBB

“United people are nice and getting insurance [through] them is easy, but it's the worst mistake you'll make…. If I'd known they were going to set me up with the worst possible insurance company, I would've never done it…. I recommend you check the insurance company they insured you [through] and read up on reviews.” -Am R. via BBB

Nearly all of the United Auto Insurance’s 5-star reviews are like the first one we have here: The customer praises a customer service rep for setting them up with a plan quickly and easily. However, it seems like the claims service can be lacking depending on which underwriting company you get.

Our Verdict On United Auto Insurance

United Auto Insurance could be a good option for teens or drivers who need to fulfill SR-22 requirements. The customer service you get when you shop is very good, but that doesn't necessarily continue when it's time to file an insurance claim. At the end of the day, this is an average company that can get you by until you find a plan from a better provider.

