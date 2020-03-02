Advertiser Disclosure

Finding car insurance coverage at a reasonable rate can be difficult if you are labeled high-risk or non-standard by insurance companies. Usually, drivers are considered non-standard by companies if they have a history of multiple accidents or moving violations, poor credit, gaps in insurance coverage, or little driving experience.

Insurance companies like AssuranceAmerica specialize in non-standard auto insurance and promise customers coverage at an affordable rate. Our review will look into this company’s offerings, discounts, customer service ratings, and more.

About AssuranceAmerica

Founded in 1998, AssuranceAmerica is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices in Tampa, FL, and Dallas, TX. The company specializes in non-standard auto insurance coverage and is currently licensed and active in 10 states: Arizona, Texas, Nebraska, Missouri, Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia. Its policies are primarily sold online and through a network of over 2,500 independent agents.

AssuranceAmerica subsidiaries include AssuranceAmerica Insurance Company, AssuranceAmerica Managing General Agency, Trustway Insurance, and InsureMax Insurance Company.

AssuranceAmerica Auto Coverage Options

AssuranceAmerica has sample auto policy contracts on its website for each of the states it services. While the company offers all of the standard types of coverages listed below, some may be available only in certain states. We recommend looking through your state-specific policy document or calling AssuranceAmerica auto customer service for more information.

Liability Coverage

There are two types of liability coverage: bodily injury and property damage. The former pays for injuries to others up to your policy limits if you are legally responsible for the accident. The latter pays for damages to the other car or property if you were at fault.

Almost every state in the U.S. requires drivers to have liability coverage. The minimum coverage limit will vary from state to state. If the liability coverage limit on your policy says 25/50/25 coverage, this means that it will pay up to $25,000 for injuries per person, up to $50,000 for injuries per accident, and up to $25,000 for property damage in an accident.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

PIP coverage from AssuranceAmerica car insurance pays for medical and funeral expenses up to a limit for you and your passengers in the event of an accident. It may also include loss of income and the cost of essential household services that the insured person is unable to perform because of their injuries. If you live in a true no-fault state, you will be required to have PIP coverage on your auto policy.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverages will pay for injuries to you and your passengers and damages to your car if you are hit by a person with no or inadequate insurance.

Medical Payments

Medical payments coverage pays for medical and funeral expenses up to a limit for you and your passengers if the injuries were caused by an accident.

Car Damage Coverage

AssuranceAmerica’s car damage coverage generally includes the following options:

Collision coverage pays for damages to your car in a collision with another car or an object and will be subject to a deductible.

Comprehensive coverage pays for damages to your car or loss due to falling objects, fire, theft, vandalism, extreme weather, etc. and will be subject to a deductible. While comprehensive and collision coverage are optional, your lender will require you to have these coverages if you haven’t paid off your car loan.

Towing and labor coverage pays for emergency roadside assistance services such as flat tire change, battery jumpstart, fuel delivery, and locksmith up to a specific limit.

Loss of use (rental) coverage pays for substitute transportation or a rental car if your insured car has a covered collision or comprehensive loss. This coverage usually has a per day and per event limit.

Special equipment coverage pays up to a specific limit for special equipment installed in the car and is available for purchase only if comprehensive and collision coverages are also purchased. A separate deductible will apply.

Accidental Death And Dismemberment Coverage

Accidental death and dismemberment coverage from AssuranceAmerica auto insurance will pay the stated benefits if a named insured person in the policy sustains death, dismemberment, or loss of sight in a covered event.

AssuranceAmerica will also help its policyholders with an SR-22 filing if they are required to have one to be able to legally drive.

AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Costs

AssuranceAmerica partners with Trustway Insurance for its online quotes and policy purchase. You will need to provide standard details such as your name, age, marital status, zip code, driving habits, the year, make, and model of your vehicle, and driving record to generate a personalized quote.

The policy term is usually six months or 12 months.

Every insurance company follows its own pricing strategy, but in general, the following factors can affect how much you will have to pay for your premiums:

Your age : People between the ages of 30 and 65 usually get the best insurance rates. Your premium could go up if you have a young, inexperienced driver or teenager on your policy.

: People between the ages of 30 and 65 usually get the best insurance rates. Your premium could go up if you have a young, inexperienced driver or teenager on your policy. Where you live : Auto insurance premiums can be higher in cities compared to rural areas because of higher rates of theft and more traffic.

: Auto insurance premiums can be higher in cities compared to rural areas because of higher rates of theft and more traffic. Your driving record and claims history : Drivers with accidents or serious traffic violations usually pay higher premiums.

: Drivers with accidents or serious traffic violations usually pay higher premiums. Your driving habits : If you drive only occasionally, you may qualify for lower rates.

: If you drive only occasionally, you may qualify for lower rates. Your car: Luxury, sports, or high-performance cars have higher collision and comprehensive premiums.

Payment Options

AssuranceAmerica accepts online bill payments. You also have the flexibility to pay your premium directly to an agent, over the phone, or via mail. The AssuranceAmerica website has a tool to help you find the nearest AssuranceAmerica car insurance agent.

In some states, AssuranceAmerica doesn’t have a grace period for paying renewal premiums, and your policy will be renewed only if you make the payment before the expiration date. AssuranceAmerica car insurance policyholders in some states may have a grace period of seven days. Check your policy documents or talk to your agent to have the correct information for your state.

AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance Discounts

Many drivers rely on auto insurance discounts for lower premiums. Based on our research and the online quotes process, we were able to determine that AssuranceAmerica offers the following types of insurance discounts on car policies:

Homeowners discount : For owning a home

: For owning a home Current/prior insurance discount : For continuous insurance coverage in the preceding six months

: For continuous insurance coverage in the preceding six months Warehouse club membership discount : For members of Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s

: For members of Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Multi-car discount : For insuring all vehicles under the same AssuranceAmerica policy

: For insuring all vehicles under the same AssuranceAmerica policy Military discount : For active members of the U.S. military

: For active members of the U.S. military Direct repair discount : On comprehensive and collision premiums if you agree to perform any covered repairs at an approved direct repair program facility

: On comprehensive and collision premiums if you agree to perform any covered repairs at an approved direct repair program facility Recurring EFT discount: For signing up for automatic payment at the time of buying the policy

AssuranceAmerica Insurance Claims Process

Like all insurance companies, AssuranceAmerica requires its policyholders to report an accident or loss as soon as possible. To file a claim, you will need the following information:

Date, time, and location of the accident

Name and contact information for everyone involved in the accident, including witnesses

Policy number

Details of the police report if applicable

AssuranceAmerica has 24/7 claims reporting. You can report a claim by calling the AssuranceAmerica auto toll free numbers at 1-888-580-8134 or 678-996-0110.

AssuranceAmerica Customer Reviews

AssuranceAmerica has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau though it is not accredited with the organization. There are only two customer reviews for AssuranceAmerica car insurance on the BBB. Both reviews were filed by individuals who had been in an accident with someone insured by AssuranceAmerica and were unhappy with the claims handling. The company has closed 16 complaints on BBB in the last three years, out of which eight were closed in the last 12 months.

Yelp lists 19 AssuranceAmerica reviews – all with a consistent one rating. Like the reviews on BBB, most of the reviews on Yelp were submitted by people who were in an accident with someone insured by AssuranceAmerica.

Final Thoughts On AssuranceAmerica Car Insurance

If you are a non-standard driver with bad credit or a history of accidents and moving violations and live in any of the 10 states serviced by AssuranceAmerica, you could consider getting a quote from this company. It has all the standard insurance coverages and sells policies both online and through agents.

However, AssuranceAmerica doesn’t offer extra coverage like ridesharing coverage or gap coverage, nor does it have a mobile app, which can be handy if you want to manage your policies from your phone.

