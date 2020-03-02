Advertiser Disclosure

Access Auto Insurance is an Illinois-based insurance agency that sells auto insurance primarily in Arizona and Indiana. In our review, read everything you need to know about the company and whether you should consider them when shopping for car insurance.

About Access Auto Insurance

Founded in 1975, Access Auto Insurance sells car insurance in two U.S. states - Arizona and Indiana. The agency caters mainly to the Latino community and offers coverage to all drivers, including individuals with a driver’s license from any U.S. state, temporary license, or suspended license, foreign drivers with licenses from other countries, and high-risk drivers.

Access Auto Insurance headquarters is located in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Pros: Cons: Offers non-standard insurance Charges an agency fee Low rates for liability coverage Provides coverage only in Arizona and Indiana Online quotes and online payments Website doesn’t provide much information about insurance carriers

Access Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Access Auto Insurance offers the following coverage options:

Liability Coverage

If you cause an accident, your liability insurance coverage will pay for injuries and property damage to others up to the specified limits. Almost every state in the U.S. requires its drivers to have at least state-minimum bodily injury (BI) liability coverage and property damage (PD) liability coverage.

In Arizona, the state minimum coverage is $15,000 for injuries per person, $30,000 in total BI coverage for an accident, and $10,000 for property damage per accident.

In Indiana, the state minimum coverage is $25,000 for injuries per injured person, $50,000 in total BI for an accident, and $10,000 for property damage per accident.

Full Coverage Insurance

At Access Auto Insurance, full coverage insurance for your car will generally include state-minimum liability coverage plus collision and comprehensive coverage to protect your own car in the event of an accident.

Collision and comprehensive coverage will pay for damages to your car up to the actual cash value of the car minus your deductible. While collision coverage applies if you are in an accident with another car or an object, comprehensive coverage provides protection for non-collision damages like theft, vandalism, or a falling object, such as a tree.

These types of insurance are not required by the state, but your lender will require you to buy them if you have a car loan. Also, while most mainstream insurance providers extend the collision/comprehensive coverage on your personal policy to rental cars for personal use, Access Auto Insurance clearly states that its coverage will not cover rental cars.

Medical Payments

Medical payments is an optional coverage that will pay for your injuries up to a specified limit if you are in an accident.

Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist

Uninsured motorist coverage will cover your medical expenses or property damage repairs up to a limit if an uninsured person is responsible for the accident.

Underinsured motorist coverage will pay for your injuries or car repairs if the accident was caused by the other party, and they don’t have enough insurance coverage to pay for the expenses.

While uninsured and underinsured motorist coverages are not legally required in Indiana and Arizona, insurance companies have to offer these coverages to customers. If you don’t want to purchase these coverages, you can reject them in writing.

Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance coverage from Access Auto Insurance will pay up to $100 per event and a maximum of two events per policy term for emergency roadside services, such as towing, battery jumpstart, or gas delivery.

Rental Reimbursement

Rental reimbursement coverage from Access Auto Insurance is an optional add-on that will pay $25 per day for a maximum of 30 days for a rental vehicle if your car is in the shop for covered repairs.

SR-22

Access Auto Insurance can help you with your SR-22 filing if you have a DUI or moving violations on your record and are required by the state to carry this certificate for a specified period of time. It is important to remember that SR-22 is not insurance but proof of insurance and is linked with a driver and not a vehicle. You will still need to buy additional car insurance with an SR-22.

However, if you don’t own a car and are buying a non-owner’s SR-22 from Access Auto Insurance, then this generally comes with state-minimum bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. It will not include collision coverage.

Access Auto Insurance Costs And Discounts

Insurance rates can vary widely between individuals and is based on different factors, including:

The zip code where the vehicle is garaged

Age, gender, and marital status of the policyholder

The year, make, and model of the vehicle

The insured person’s driving record, insurance history, etc.

We recommend getting a quote from Access Auto Insurance to see how much an insurance policy from this company will cost you.

If you only want basic, state-minimum liability coverage, Access Auto Insurance has pretty decent rates. For a male driver between the ages of 35 and 40 with no moving violations and a history of continuous insurance coverage for at least 12 months and a fully paid-off 2015 model Honda Accord sedan, the state-minimum liability coverage in Indiana from Access Auto Insurance will be around $483 for 12 months, according to the online quote we received for our sample data on the website.

You can also expect your final policy cost to include an additional agency fee of about $35.

The cost of comprehensive and collision coverages from Access Auto Insurance was on the higher side for the data we used for the sample quote, but it is important to note here that these rates are only estimates.

Access Auto Insurance does not provide any online information on insurance discounts available to its customers, which is unusual for an insurance agency. Many people rely on discounts such as multi-car or anti-theft discounts to bring down their premiums. Make sure to ask an agent when you talk to them for a quote.

Access Auto Insurance Quotes And Claims

If you plan to buy your car insurance from Access Auto Insurance, you have three options to get a free, no-obligation quote – online, over the phone, and in-person at any of the nine physical stores in Arizona or four in Indiana. Access Auto Insurance has an online tool that will help you find your nearest location.

Access Auto Insurance promises instant coverage. If you purchase a policy online, you will be able to download your insurance ID card directly on your device. If you buy insurance over the phone, you will receive your insurance ID in your email. If you buy your insurance at an Access Auto Insurance store, the agent will give you the card directly.

If you have an accident and have a policy from Access Auto Insurance, you can report the claim to your agent or the Access Auto Insurance helpline. You will need the following information to file a claim:

Names and contact information of everyone involved in the accident, including witnesses

The other party’s insurance provider and policy number

Photos of the accident scene or damages to the vehicles, if available

Itemized tow receipt, if towing is required

You can track your repair status online if you use a shop in Access Auto Insurance’s preferred shop network for your car repairs.

Access Auto currently doesn’t have an online tool to help customers search for preferred repair shops in their area. You will have to talk to your agent or an Access Auto Insurance representative to know your closest preferred repair shop.

Access Auto Insurance Customer Reviews

Access Auto Insurance has been accredited with the Better Business Bureau since 2018 and is rated A+ by the organization. All six customer reviews for Access are positive, which gives it an average rating of 5 out of 5. One complaint was filed against Access Auto Insurance on BBB in 2019, but its details are currently unavailable.

On Trustpilot, it has a 4.5 rating out of 5 with more than 250 customer reviews. While more than 80 percent of the reviews are positive, we found a couple of customers who were unhappy because their policies were canceled without notice after they moved out of state.

Apps And Technology

If you like to have the option of paying your bills online or being able to set up automatic payments so that you never miss a payment, Access Auto Insurance offers both these features. However, it doesn’t have a mobile app, which can seem like a disadvantage to tech-oriented customers.

Final Thoughts On Our Access Auto Insurance Review

If you are a high-risk driver in Arizona or Indiana and find it hard to get affordable car insurance elsewhere because of your non-standard status, you could consider getting a quote from Access Auto Insurance. This company could also be a good option if you like working with an insurance agent instead of buying your policy online and don’t mind paying the additional agency fee.

However, if you expect to move out of state, would like the flexibility of having an app to manage your policies from your phone, or would like to go with a more mainstream insurance company that has a good reputation in the industry and executes its own policies, our recent car insurance company review would be a good place to start your insurance shopping.

We researched over 30 insurance providers on things like cost, coverage, reputation, financial stability, etc. and narrowed it down to the 12 best auto insurance companies. While USAA is ranked right at the top with the best coverage and the best rates for military families, Geico and Progressive offer great rates, coverage, and discounts if you are a non-military family.

