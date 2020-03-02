Advertiser Disclosure

COUNTRY Financial provides auto insurance products primarily in the South, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest regions in the U.S. If you’re shopping for auto insurance and trying to find coverage for your specific needs at the right price, we just completed a thorough review of County Financial auto insurance. Our research includes available coverage, discounts, quotes and claims process, customer reviews, and other important factors when choosing a car insurance company.

You can also read our recent review of the top auto insurance providers for more provider options. Fill out the form to see what’s available in your area and start comparing quotes.

In this article:

Snapshot Of COUNTRY Financial

COUNTRY Financial sells auto insurance products in 19 states: Alaska, Arizona, Alabama, Colorado, Idaho, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Beginning with a focus in agriculture, the company was originally founded in 1925 as a fire and lightning insurance provider. It later grew to include multiple insurance products such as auto, home and property, life, business, specialty products, farm and ranch, and crop insurance. Company headquarters are located in Bloomington, Illinois.

COUNTRY Financial auto insurance policies may be underwritten by COUNTRY Mutual Insurance Company, COUNTRY Casualty Insurance Company, or COUNTRY Preferred Insurance Company. In all, the COUNTRY Insurance and Financial Services Group wrote more than $1.1 billion in auto insurance premiums in 2018, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

COUNTRY Financial Auto Insurance Coverage Options

COUNTRY Financial has several auto insurance coverage options. Here is a quick breakdown of what you can expect from each type of coverage. Since not all deductibles and coverages are available in all states, we recommend talking to an agent or getting an online quote to determine your eligibility.

Collision coverage : Collision coverage protects your car if you have an accident with another vehicle or an object. You can choose a deductible of $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 at the time of purchase.

: Collision coverage protects your car if you have an accident with another vehicle or an object. You can choose a deductible of $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000 at the time of purchase. Comprehensive coverage : Comprehensive coverage protects your car from damage due to things like theft, vandalism, or hail. You will have a deductible of $0, $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000.

: Comprehensive coverage protects your car from damage due to things like theft, vandalism, or hail. You will have a deductible of $0, $50, $100, $250, $500, or $1,000. Uninsured and underinsured motorist protection : COUNTRY Financial’s uninsured and underinsured motorist protection provides coverage up to a limit if the accident was caused by another driver, and they are not insured or do not have sufficient insurance.

: COUNTRY Financial’s uninsured and underinsured motorist protection provides coverage up to a limit if the accident was caused by another driver, and they are not insured or do not have sufficient insurance. Bodily injury liability coverage : Bodily injury liability coverage protects you from the cost of injuries to the other party if the accident was your fault.

: Bodily injury liability coverage protects you from the cost of injuries to the other party if the accident was your fault. Property damage liability coverage : Property damage liability coverage will help pay for the damage to someone else’s property if the accident was your fault.

: Property damage liability coverage will help pay for the damage to someone else’s property if the accident was your fault. Medical payments coverage : If you’re in a covered accident, your medical payments coverage will help pay medical bills for you and your passengers for up to two years (three years in Georgia and Idaho), regardless of who caused the accident.

: If you’re in a covered accident, your medical payments coverage will help pay medical bills for you and your passengers for up to two years (three years in Georgia and Idaho), regardless of who caused the accident. Personal injury protection: Personal injury protection provides coverage for certain expenses caused by accident-related injuries, for example, loss of wages, childcare, housekeeping, etc. The amount and availability vary by state.

Optional Add-Ons For COUNTRY Financial Auto Insurance

COUNTRY Financial also has several optional auto insurance coverage add-ons for purchase that can give you added confidence on the road.

The Keeper® New Car Coverage : If you have a new car less than four model years old that has suffered severe damage, The Keeper insurance coverage will pay for a brand new car of the same make and model. Older cars may also be eligible in Arizona.

: If you have a new car less than four model years old that has suffered severe damage, The Keeper insurance coverage will pay for a brand new car of the same make and model. Older cars may also be eligible in Arizona. Emergency Road Service : This coverage provides up to $100 per incident for 24/7 road assistance services, such as towing, lock-out, delivery of fuel or repair parts, and labor.

: This coverage provides up to $100 per incident for 24/7 road assistance services, such as towing, lock-out, delivery of fuel or repair parts, and labor. Vehicle Rental and Trip Interruption : In covered loss cases, this coverage will give you up to $800 for rental cars and other travel-related expenses like transportation and lodging if you are more than 100 miles from home. COUNTRY Financial has a direct bill program with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but you can also rent a vehicle from any other company as long as you are pre-approved. You can also use this amount for hiring a cab or using a ride-sharing service. Coverage may vary by state.

: In covered loss cases, this coverage will give you up to $800 for rental cars and other travel-related expenses like transportation and lodging if you are more than 100 miles from home. COUNTRY Financial has a direct bill program with Enterprise Rent-A-Car, but you can also rent a vehicle from any other company as long as you are pre-approved. You can also use this amount for hiring a cab or using a ride-sharing service. Coverage may vary by state. Safety Glass Coverage : If you have comprehensive coverage, this add-on coverage will help you replace or repair the glass in your car – windows, windshields, or light covers – without paying your deductible.

: If you have comprehensive coverage, this add-on coverage will help you replace or repair the glass in your car – windows, windshields, or light covers – without paying your deductible. Personal Effects Coverage : You can protect valuables in your car for up to $800 if you have this coverage. There will be a $100 deductible.

: You can protect valuables in your car for up to $800 if you have this coverage. There will be a $100 deductible. Umbrella Insurance: Umbrella insurance coverage provides additional liability coverage of up to $1 million or more.

COUNTRY Financial Auto Insurance Discounts

Most car insurance providers offer some discounts to encourage customer loyalty and reward safe driving practices. Here is a quick look at the various discounts you may be eligible for if you get your auto insurance from COUNTRY Financial.

Discount Savings Details Advance quote discount Up to 12 percent If you get a quote while your current policy is still active Good driver discount Up to 26 percent If you are a good driver with no accidents or tickets in the past three years Simply DriveⓇ discount Up to 10 percent If you just got your new driver’s license and complete COUNTRY Financial’s Simply DriveⓇ course, a safety course for 16- and 17-year-old drivers Engaged couple discount Up to 24 percent For couples engaged to be married within one year Multi-policy discount Varies If you have multiple policies with COUNTRY Financial Multi-car discount Up to 30 percent If you insure multiple cars with COUNTRY Financial Legacy discount Up to 25 percent For unmarried children below age 25 if parents qualify for a multi-car and multi-policy discount Defensive driver discount Up to 5 percent If you complete a state-approved defensive driving course Occupation discount Up to 5 or 10 percent If you are a K-12 teacher, a firefighter, police officer, EMT, or paramedic Anti-theft discount Up to 15 percent If you have alarms or other anti-theft systems installed on your cars Good student and college graduate discount Up to 30 percent For full-time students with a “B” GPA or above or college graduates

COUNTRY Financial Quotes And Claims

COUNTRY Financial offers customized online quotes that can simplify your auto insurance shopping. To get your quote, you may have to provide a few details such as name, address, email address, birth date, vehicle make, model, and year, driving habits, additional drivers and their details, and so on. You can also visit the COUNTRY Financial website to find agents near you.

For a simpler process, we recommend using the form below. It matches you with the best rates in your area, based on your situation:

To file a COUNTRY Financial auto insurance claim, you can either call 866-COUNTRY (866-268-6879) or go to the company website. For a smooth process, keep the following information handy:

Date and location of the accident

Names and contact info for everyone involved in the accident, including witnesses

Your contact number and email address

Policy number

Vehicle information (make, model, year, license number)

Description of damages and injuries.

Once you report the claim, you will be assigned a claims representative who will contact you before the end of the next business day to gather information and walk you through the entire process.

Most car accidents or claims may require you to file a police report. The claim will then be reviewed, and arrangements will be made to determine damages before you arrive at a resolution. COUNTRY Financial also allows customers to track the claim throughout the process, which we think is a great feature.

COUNTRY Financial Customer Service And Reviews

When we did a deep dive into COUNTRY Financial’s customer service and online reputation, we found that the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study recently ranked the company in second place in customer satisfaction with auto claims. COUNTRY Financial scored 896 on a 1000-point scale in the study that evaluated responses from over 11,000 auto insurance customers who had submitted a claim in the last six months before participating in the survey. We believe that the company’s strong rating is an indication that it is committed to treating its customers well and meeting their expectations.

We also liked how the COUNTRY Financial website offers potential customers quick online quotes and existing customers a portal to file claims, view policies, pay bills, or chat online with a representative. In today’s digital world, mobile apps offer another way to improve customer satisfaction, and COUNTRY Financial takes advantage of this with a convenient mobile app. If you are a COUNTRY Financial auto insurance customer, you can use the app to access your account, view your insurance card, pay bills, and more.

On Better Business Bureau, COUNTRY Financial has an A+ grade but a 1.5-star rating. We’ve seen even the best car insurance companies have low star ratings on BBB, so don’t let that be a dealbreaker. Also, keep in mind that the comments aren’t limited to COUNTRY Financial auto insurance reviews and incorporate all insurance types.

Some of the complaints included a couple of customers voicing unhappiness over being billed even after their policies were canceled. We also noticed a few complaints of ineffective customer support and sudden rate increases without notice. While we can’t determine why a particular customer experienced a rate increase, it is important to keep in mind that car insurance rates can be affected by a number of reasons, including changes in your credit, recent moves, accidents, or tickets.

Our Verdict On COUNTRY Financial

Overall, COUNTRY Financial appears to be a viable option for your auto insurance if you live in any of the 19 states it services. It has been in the business for a long time and enjoys good financial stability with an A+ rating from AM Best.

COUNTRY Financial auto insurance costs seem average for the industry. Unique discount offers such as the engaged couple discount and occupation discount can qualify you for substantial savings on your premiums if you are eligible. At the same time, COUNTRY Financial does not offer accident forgiveness benefits or ridesharing coverage, which can be a disadvantage.

Alternative Providers

Choosing the right insurance provider and coverage is tricky. If you go by cost alone, you may not get the coverage you need. On the other hand, if you buy unnecessary coverage, you will spend more than was needed. If you don’t think that an auto insurance policy from COUNTRY Financial is necessarily the right choice for you, make sure to read our recent review of the top car insurers, where we evaluated different companies on factors like financial strength, customer service, coverage, and affordability.

While USAA is the Best Insurance Company for military families, Geico rose to the top of our list as the Best Auto Insurance Company Overall with competitive rates, great coverage, useful discounts, and solid financial strength.

As the largest and most popular insurance company in the U.S., State Farm is another good insurance provider if you would like to go with a bigger company with proven customer service and strong financial backing.

Use the form below to see which providers are available in your area -- and get a quote: