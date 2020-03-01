Advertiser Disclosure

Purchasing car insurance requires a lot of careful research and planning to make sure you’re getting the right coverage and the best customer service. We’ve taken a look at some of the best car insurance providers in the nation, so you don’t have to do all that work on your own. Today, we will review American Family auto insurance.

Read on to learn about American Family coverage, customer service, locations, and pricing. Then, you can decide whether this insurance company is a good fit for you.

In this article:

About American Family

American Family Insurance has been in business for over 90 years. The company was founded in 1927 under the name Farmers Mutual Automobile Insurance Company. Then, in 1963, there was a permanent name switch to American Family Mutual Insurance Co.

American Family car insurance is a good option for parents with teenagers who are starting to drive. It’s also ideal for people who are looking to bundle multiple policies like homeowners and auto insurance.

As a company, American Family is known for its devotion to the community and participation in programs that support the environment. The provider also offers grants to support nonprofit organizations. Brand ambassadors JJ Watt and Derek Jeter act as spokesmen for the American Family mission to support customers through comprehensive insurance policies.

American Family State Availability

You can find American Family auto insurance primarily in the central and northwestern regions of the country. The following states have limited locations:

Arizona Indiana Nebraska South Dakota Colorado Iowa Nevada Utah Georgia Kansas North Dakota Washington Idaho Minnesota Ohio Wisconsin Illinois Montana Oregon

American Family Car Insurance Coverage

Before deciding on an insurance provider, you must first determine the amount of coverage you need. American Family has a helpful tool where you can choose your state to get some guidance on minimum coverage requirements. That way, you can more easily find the right coverage for your car.

The following types of coverage are available with an American Family auto insurance policy:

Bodily Injury Liability (BI): Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers when you are at fault in an accident

Covers the injuries of other drivers and their passengers when you are at fault in an accident Property Damage Liability (PD): Covers other vehicles and property when you are at fault in an accident

Covers other vehicles and property when you are at fault in an accident Comprehensive: Covers damage from non-collision incidents like fire, flooding, and theft

Covers damage from non-collision incidents like fire, flooding, and theft Collision: Covers your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault

Covers your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM): Covers you when you get into an accident with a driver that has no insurance or not enough insurance

Covers you when you get into an accident with a driver that has no insurance or not enough insurance Medical Payments (MedPay): Covers your medical expenses after an accident

You can get additional American Family car insurance coverage for rental car reimbursement, rideshare insurance, roadside assistance, and gap insurance.

Cost Of American Family Auto Insurance

American Family is known for low rates for insurance coverage. However, rates vary based on a number of factors, including:

Your age

How long you’ve been driving

Driving history, including recent accidents and tickets

Education level

Marital status

Zip code

Credit score

Type of car you drive

What you use your car for

And more

American Family auto insurance can be purchased annually, every six months, or monthly. There are a lot of discounts for both individuals and families. For instance, you can get an Early Bird discount when you commit to a policy shortly after receiving your quote. You can also get a percentage off your monthly premium when you drive safely.

The KnowYourDrive program has you download an app that will keep track of your driving habits. When you sign up for this program, you earn a five-percent discount on your premium automatically. You can earn up to 40 percent off depending on how safely you drive.

There is also a Teen Safe Driver discount. An app will score each trip that teen drivers take. Teens can qualify for a 10-percent discount after a year of driving with this program.

American Family also offers discounts for:

Multi-vehicle policies

Loyalty

Bundling multiple policies, like homeowners and auto

Good students

Enrolling in autopay

Going paperless

Quotes And Claims Processes

You can get a quote for American Family auto insurance, access your account information, and file claims online. Here’s what you can expect from the quotes and claims processes:

Requesting A Quote From American Family

To get a quote, first search your zip code to find a local agent in your area. You’ll then be asked to enter some information, including:

Your home address

Date of birth

Year, make, and model of the vehicles you would like to insure

Information about your household, like other drivers and marital status

Whether you are eligible for any discounts

You’ll get a quote on the website or have one emailed to you. Then, you can follow up with a customer service representative to finish the account setup process.

For an easier quote process, we recommend using this easy form. It allows you to compare the best rates available in your area:

Filing A Claim With American Family Auto Insurance

You can file a claim many ways with American Family. The first is through the MyAmFam app. The easy-to-use app allows you to not only file a claim, but also view insurance cards, manage your billing, submit photos of vehicle damage, and find roadside assistance.

You can also file a claim by logging into the website. Finally, you can call the customer service line for 24/7 claims support.

When you file an American Family car insurance claim, make sure to have the following information ready:

Your name

Home address

Phone number

Policy number

Date and time of the incident

Description of what happened

Insurance and contact information of the other parties involved in the accident

A local claims representative will work with you to complete the claim and evaluate what occurred. You may be connected with a claims adjuster or medical professional to provide estimates of repairs and medical payments. Be ready to provide photos, receipts, and invoices before the claim is approved.

In terms of customer satisfaction with the claims process, American Family only received two out of five stars in the Central United States and three out of five stars in the North Central region in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study. That’s important to keep in mind when you’re trying to find a provider with great customer service.

American Family Reviews

American Family auto insurance has a fairly good reputation overall. The company is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but it does have an ‘A’ rating on the site.

Across the internet, customers comment on issues with the claims process and getting the help and support they need from an insurance company. Many complain AmFam’s claim agents do not respond in a timely manner. Still, others had great experience with their reps and continued working with American Family for years.

Check out some American Family reviews from customers:

“This company is very unprofessional and treated me with nothing but negativity! They cheated me out of money that was owed to me from an accident that was clearly their insurer’s fault. I am in the hole for wages due to their negligence [and] refusal to pay! I wish that I could give them no stars!” -Chaunte P. via BBB

“I have had American Family Insurance for the last 35-plus years. I have been pleased with the local offices and the [claims] department service when I needed it a few times for minor incidences. I would recommend this company to anyone.” -James S. via BBB

Apps And Technology

American Family has made it simple to manage your account and insurance claims. You can log in to your account on the website or download the app on your smartphone. Of three apps, the MyAmFam app is the main one you need. It lets you manage your American Family auto insurance account, file claims, submit photos of damage, and more.

Is there an app that tracks safe driving? Yes, the first of which is the Teen Safe Driver app. It monitors distracted driving and other dangerous behaviors to help your teen learn how to drive more safely. Parents can get access to the data to keep track of their teen drivers. Teens earn a 10-percent discount on their policy after participating in this Safe Driver program for a year or driving 3,000 miles.

The other safe driving app for American Family car insurance is the KnowYourDrive app. This one is also designed to help you learn how to drive more safely. As mentioned above, you’ll get an initial five-percent discount for enrolling in the program. Then, you can earn up to 40 percent off when you drive safely.

Our Verdict On American Family Car Insurance

After careful research, we have given American Family auto insurance an overall rating of 4.0. The company is a great provider in terms of coverage and technology, but it has average or lower-than-average customer service ratings depending on your location.

American Family is limited to a service area of only 19 states around the country. It may be a good option for you if you live near one of the locations, have a teenage driver in your family, or are looking to bundle multiple policies.

Top Recommendations For Auto Insurance

To help you find the best auto insurance provider, we reviewed the top car insurance companies in the industry. It can be helpful to get car insurance quotes from more than one provider and discover what your full range of options are. This easy form allows you to compare the best options personalized to you:

While you are considering American Family car insurance, make sure to check out these top providers too:

Geico: 4.5 Stars

After our extensive research, we gave Geico a 4.5-star overall rating. The company has a great reputation for helping customers save money. It has standard coverage as well as additional options like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Geico recently received an A++ rating from AM Best, so you can trust the provider’s financial standing.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive earned a 4.5-star rating in our review. The well-known provider has lots of policy options, including add-ons like roadside assistance and gap insurance. You can find great discounts for students, safe drivers, military, and more to help you lower your monthly premium. We also like Progressive’s Name Your PriceⓇ tool because you can build a policy around your budget.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does American Family Insurance cover car rentals?

Yes, American Family auto insurance policies can include rental reimbursement coverage. This optional coverage can help you while your car is being serviced after a covered incident. Be sure to speak with your AmFam car insurance agent if you would like to add this coverage to your policy.

What states is American Family Insurance in?

American Family Insurance has limited locations in 19 states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Does American Family have health insurance?

No, American Family does not offer health insurance directly. The company will point you to its partners for health insurance policies. These products are underwritten by Illinois Mutual Life Company, Aetna Senior Supplemental, National Health Insurance Company, Time Insurance Company, Sanford Health, and MetLife Insurance Company.

Which is better, State Farm or American Family?

Both State Farm and American Family auto insurance offer many benefits to drivers when it comes to affordability, local customer service, and discounts. In our opinion, it all comes down to the service area. American Family only services 19 states in the country, while State Farm is more accessible in all 50 states.

What is American Family Insurance’s AM Best rating?

American Family Insurance has an ‘A’ rating (Excellent) from AM Best. In 2018, it was confirmed that AmFam had excellent financial strength.