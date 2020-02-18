Advertiser Disclosure

When drivers are shopping for car insurance, Geico and Allstate typically rank among the top choices. Both are well known in the insurance industry, writing billions of premiums each year. But the question remains: Which provider is best?

We recently reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the nation, and today we will compare Geico vs Allstate in areas such as coverage, customer experience, and cost. In the end, you’ll have a clearer idea of which company you should go with for your next car insurance policy.

Geico And Allstate Highlights

If you’re just looking for a quick overview, here are the highlights of both companies.

Pros Cons Geico Cheap rates

Variety of discounts

Mechanical breakdown coverage No gap insurance Allstate Drivewise app

Variety of discounts

Extensive roadside assistance program High rates

Geico Vs Allstate: Coverage

Because Geico and Allstate are among the largest auto insurers in the nation – holding 13 percent and 9 percent of the market in 2018, respectively – you can rest assured that all of the standard types of insurance are available with either company. These include:

Bodily injury liability (BI)

Property damage liability (PD)

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

Aside from these types of coverage, you can find a variety of other insurance offerings when comparing Geico vs Allstate.

Geico Allstate Usage-Based Insurance ✔ ✔ Gap Insurance ✔ Rideshare Coverage ✔ ✔ Accident Forgiveness ✔ ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Mechanical Breakdown Coverage ✔ Homeowners Insurance ✔ ✔ Renters Insurance ✔ ✔ RV Insurance ✔ ✔ Boat Insurance ✔ ✔ Motorcycle Insurance ✔ ✔ Life Insurance ✔ ✔ Umbrella Insurance ✔ ✔

Comparing Roadside Assistance

Like most major insurance providers, Geico and Allstate offer roadside assistance. Geico’s roadside assistance is fairly standard and comes with a monthly rate for the service. Allstate, on the other hand, requires no monthly fee but does make you pay for each use. You also have the option to purchase a higher level of roadside assistance when you are covered by Allstate.

Here’s what you can expect from each company:

Geico Allstate Towing ✔ ✔ Flat Tire Change ✔ ✔ Dead Battery Jumpstart ✔ ✔ Fuel and Fluid Delivery ✔ Lockout Service ✔ ✔ Winching Service ✔ Road Hazard ✔ (Premium membership) Trip Interruption ✔ (separate coverage) ✔ (Premium membership)

Looking at Geico vs Allstate, you can see that Allstate has more roadside assistance options. However, you will need to decide if paying for each service individually is worth it.

Geico Vs Allstate: Customer Satisfaction

Coverage and rates are two of the most important things you can consider when shopping for auto insurance, but the other is the customer experience. Just because Geico and Allstate are two of the largest insurance companies in the country doesn’t mean customers are always satisfied with the service they receive.

Let’s take a look at each company’s industry reputation to better understand customer satisfaction.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating BBB Complaints Closed in Last Year AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Score J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Score Geico A+ 1,033 A++ 848 / 1,000 879 / 1,000 Allstate A+ 451 A+ 841 / 1,000 853 / 1,000

*J.D. Power statistics are from the 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

Comparing Geico vs Allstate shows that both providers have a lot to offer, but Geico pulls ahead in customer satisfaction. Geico had more complaints logged with the BBB, but it also holds about 4 percent more of the market share than Allstate, so that makes sense.

Both companies have strong financial ratings from AM Best, showing that they can fulfil claims, and both performed well in the J.D. Power shopping and claims satisfaction studies. However, Geico performed slightly better than Allstate in all of these areas.

Customer Reviews

Reviews for Geico and Allstate are mixed online, which is common for insurance companies. The majority of complaints on Trustpilot are about lack of coverage, a slow claims process, and poor customer service. However, there are a number of positive reviews, too.

“I got into an accident with an Infinity Insurance [policyholder]... Dealing with Infinity was and is a nightmare, so I gave up trying to [file a] claim with Infinity and claimed against my insurance, Geico. It was like night and day with the adjusters: always [returned] calls and texts, answered every question I had, and on top of that talked with me about the subrogation process, since I was not at fault for the accident. I dropped my car off at the auto collision center of my choice, and since I have an Audi, they approved all OEM parts for my car.” -John K. via Trustpilot

“We have always had a good experience with Allstate. Only had to file one claim in the past 10 years or so but it was fixed and paid for. Staff have been friendly and no complaints!” -Marissa G. via BBB

Geico Vs Allstate: Cost

If you want cheap car insurance, you should understand how the price is determined. When you get a quote from an insurance company like Geico or Allstate, these are some of the factors that come into play:

Policy Option/Deductible : Minimum coverage and full coverage come at different rates. In addition, your deductible amount plays into the premium price. A higher deductible usually means a lower rate, and vice versa.

: Minimum coverage and full coverage come at different rates. In addition, your deductible amount plays into the premium price. A higher deductible usually means a lower rate, and vice versa. Location : Premiums vary by state, but your local area also factors into the equation. If you reside in an urban area, you might pay more than the driver living in the middle of the country.

: Premiums vary by state, but your local area also factors into the equation. If you reside in an urban area, you might pay more than the driver living in the middle of the country. Driving History : If you drive safely, you will get a far lower rate than if you had a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on file.

: If you drive safely, you will get a far lower rate than if you had a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on file. Vehicle : Your car make and model plays a role in how much you will spend. Some have expensive parts, and others are just costly to replace. Before you buy a vehicle, it helps to get the quote upfront so you can determine whether it is one of the cheapest or most expensive to insure.

: Your car make and model plays a role in how much you will spend. Some have expensive parts, and others are just costly to replace. Before you buy a vehicle, it helps to get the quote upfront so you can determine whether it is one of the cheapest or most expensive to insure. Credit Score : Your credit history is used to determine how reliable you are. Avoiding bad credit can save you more on insurance.

: Your credit history is used to determine how reliable you are. Avoiding bad credit can save you more on insurance. Age: Young drivers have higher insurance premiums due to increased risk. Teen drivers don’t have as much experience and, therefore, cause more accidents.

With this information in mind, we encourage you to reach out to both Geico and Allstate for quotes. In our experience, we’ve found that Geico has lower car insurance rates overall. That being said, every person’s quote is different, so if you qualify for a lot of discounts with Allstate then that might be your best bet.

A Closer Look At Discounts

When you compare Geico vs Allstate for discounts, there isn’t a very clear winner. Both providers have a number of discounts available – like the ability to bundle home and auto insurance – so you’ll have to decide which apply most to you.

Geico Allstate Military ✔ Multiple Vehicles ✔ ✔ Multiple Policies ✔ ✔ New Car ✔ ✔ Good Student ✔ ✔ Driver Training ✔ ✔ Student Away at School ✔ Good Driver ✔ ✔ Defensive Driver ✔ Low Mileage ✔ Air Bags ✔ ✔ Anti-Lock Brake System ✔ ✔ Anti-Theft Device ✔ ✔ Seat Belt Use ✔ Pay in Full ✔ ✔ Telematics ✔ ✔ Federal Employment ✔ Affinity Membership Alum ✔

Geico Vs Allstate: Online Tools And Apps

Geico and Allstate both have mobile apps and mobile-friendly websites. You can use the apps to manage your policy, pay premiums, access ID cards, call for roadside assistance, and submit claims. Aside from those options, each app provides some extra benefits.

Geico App

The Geico app has a 4.8-star rating, which is the highest of any car insurance company mobile app we have seen to date. Here are a few of the extra perks you can find:

Voice Assistance : Use the tools with your Google Home, Google Assistant, or Alexa device.

: Use the tools with your Google Home, Google Assistant, or Alexa device. Find a Ride : Hire a Lyft driver from your app.

: Hire a Lyft driver from your app. Vehicle Care : Receive reminders about your vehicle’s service needs.

: Receive reminders about your vehicle’s service needs. Locators: Quickly search for parking, nearby sites, and gas stations with a few clicks.

There are over 272,000 reviews for the app on the Google Play Store. Here’s what one happy user said:

“Does what it is supposed to. Very easy and simple. Love that Geico allows you to ‘postpone’ your auto draft payment until a later date. You can do this from month to month, if need be, not just once every 6 or 12 months. Rates keep going down. Awesome!” -Cynthia C. via Google Play Store

Allstate App

The Allstate app doesn’t have as many positive reviews through the Google Play Store but does still warrant a 3.9-star rating with more than 40,000 reviews. Here’s what we like about the app:

Agency Access : Find your local agent and contact with the app.

: Find your local agent and contact with the app. Drivewise : This safe driving program can get you a discount based on your on-road behaviors.

: This safe driving program can get you a discount based on your on-road behaviors. Roadside Assistance : Receive help by reaching out through the app.

: Receive help by reaching out through the app. QuickFoto Claim: If you experience an accident, simply use your smartphone to take pictures and file claims fast.

One positive reviewer said:

“This app is awesome! It is so easy to use and has so many functions. I highly recommend this app to Allstate customers. Other companies wish they could have this kind of functionality from their app.” -Rick J. via Google Play Store

Final Decision: Geico Or Allstate?

We can’t tell you what insurance company to choose, but we do have a preference after looking at all of the data. It’s clear that Geico generally provides lower rates and scores higher with customer satisfaction. That being said, we think highly of both insurance companies and encourage you to get free quotes from each so you can compare car insurance coverage.

Here are our final ratings on Geico vs Allstate:

Overall Rating Geico 4.5 Allstate 4.0

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Best Company Overall ★★★★☆ Compare Policies A solid national provider with a great network of local agents.

Other Car Insurance Companies Worth Considering

If you would like to compare a few more insurance quotes, USAA and State Farm both performed highly in our industry review.

Military members, veterans, and their family members are eligible for USAA auto insurance. The company continuously receives high customer satisfaction ratings – it was at the top of the two J.D. Power studies discussed above – and there are a high number of discount offerings. USAA was the only provider that we awarded 5 stars for its great coverage, low cost, and reputation.

Another top company is State Farm, which we gave 4.5 out of 5 stars. State Farm is the largest car insurance provider in the country and performs highly in many industry leader reviews. If you’re a teen driver, you will find great discounts with State Farm, but other drivers may find that the company quotes them higher rates.