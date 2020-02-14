Advertiser Disclosure

Allstate and State Farm are some of the biggest names in insurance, so how do you choose between them? We recently reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the industry, and today we will compare Allstate vs State Farm to see which has the coverage, price point, and customer experience that you are searching for.

Allstate And State Farm Highlights

To save you some time, here are the highlights of Allstate and State Farm.

Pros Cons Allstate Drivewise app

Variety of discounts

Extensive roadside assistance program High rates State Farm Drive Safe and Save app

Variety of discounts

High customer satisfaction scores High rates in some locations

Allstate Vs State Farm Coverage

What’s great about both of these auto insurers is that each has local agents available. Unlike some providers, you can choose to visit your local insurance office if you prefer to work with an agent. Whether you choose to shop for car insurance online or visit your neighborhood insurer, you will receive the same coverage options.

As with most car insurance companies, you can expect to find the following standard insurance options with Allstate and State Farm:

Bodily injury liability (BI)

Property damage liability (PD)

Collision

Comprehensive

Medical payments (MedPay)

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM)

If you want additional services beyond these plans, here’s what each company has to offer.

Allstate State Farm Usage-Based Insurance ✔ ✔ Gap Insurance ✔ ✔ Rideshare Coverage ✔ ✔ Accident Forgiveness ✔ Roadside Assistance ✔ ✔ Homeowners Insurance ✔ ✔ Renters Insurance ✔ ✔ RV Insurance ✔ Boat Insurance ✔ ✔ Travel Trailer Insurance ✔ Life Insurance ✔ ✔ Umbrella Insurance ✔ ✔

A closer look at Allstate vs State Farm coverage reveals that Allstate checks a few more boxes with things like accident forgiveness and RV insurance. But if those types of coverage are not important to you, then the companies are in a close race.

Comparing Roadside Assistance

Both Allstate and State Farm offer roadside assistance programs. While each covers the same type of incidents, the cost of the coverage is handled differently. With State Farm, you don’t need to have a collision or comprehensive plan to sign up for roadside assistance. You can expect to pay around $5 a month extra for the service.

Allstate, on the other hand, forgoes a monthly rate and has customers pay per use. Most of Allstate’s roadside assistance benefits will cost you between $79 and $119 per instance. There is also an option to become a Premium member for between $100 and $185. While it is more, this plan includes more benefits.

Allstate State Farm Towing ✔ ✔ Flat Tire Change ✔ ✔ Dead Battery Jumpstart ✔ ✔ Fuel and Fluid Delivery ✔ ✔ Lockout Service ✔ ✔ Winching Service ✔ ✔ Road Hazard ✔ (Premium Membership) Trip Interruption ✔ (Premium Membership) ✔

Allstate Vs State Farm Customer Satisfaction

We can learn a lot about an auto insurance provider based on studies from leaders in the industry. Let’s examine a few insurance ratings side-by-side.

Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating BBB Complaints in Last Year AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Score J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction Score Allstate A+ 451 A+ 841 / 1,000 853 / 1,000 State Farm A+ 449 A++ 847 / 1,000 878 / 1,000

*J.D. Power statistics are from the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

While it’s a close race, the data shows that State Farm excels more in customer satisfaction. J.D. Power studies typically name State Farm before Allstate. In the Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, State Farm placed a significant 14 spots ahead of Allstate.

Looking at the providers’ BBB ratings, both perform positively. But the number of complaints closed in the last year gives some insight into customer satisfaction. Although the numbers between the companies are almost identical, State Farm is a much larger company than Allstate with a whopping 17 percent of the market share, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. Allstate, on the other hand, has about 9 percent. With nearly double the customers, you would think State Farm would also have double the complaints – but that’s not the case.

Comparing customer reviews for Allstate vs reviews for State Farm, we see that both companies have positive and negative ratings, which is normal for insurance providers. Here are two reviews from happy customers that stood out to us:

“I have been with Allstate for 40 years. They carry my auto and home insurance. I would recommend them to anyone.” -Charlotte K. via TrustPilot

“Love State Farm! All of my insurance, banking, and financial planning is through SF. Quick service, both at the agent's office and on the phone. Needed a tow, they sent someone ASAP and no [money] was paid out of pocket for the tow. Had a checking [account] question and they were available on the phone super late and to chat with online as an [instant message]. Love my agent!” -via Trustpilot

Allstate Vs State Farm: Cost

When you reach out to Allstate or State Farm for a car insurance quote, your quote is going to depend on a number of individual factors. Along with the coverage you choose, here’s what will determine your rates with either company:

Location: Insurance coverage is mandated by each state. On top of carrying what is required for your home state, the provider also looks at the risks in your community.

Insurance coverage is mandated by each state. On top of carrying what is required for your home state, the provider also looks at the risks in your community. Driving Experience: If you put a young driver on your policy, you can expect the rates to go up. The risk of accidents for ages 16 to 19 is higher than any other group.

If you put a young driver on your policy, you can expect the rates to go up. The risk of accidents for ages 16 to 19 is higher than any other group. Coverage and Deductible: If you choose minimum coverage insurance, you will pay less than if you have comprehensive and collision. In addition, having a higher deductible causes your rates to go down, but it means you have to pay more money out of pocket when you file a claim.

If you choose minimum coverage insurance, you will pay less than if you have comprehensive and collision. In addition, having a higher deductible causes your rates to go down, but it means you have to pay more money out of pocket when you file a claim. Credit Score: If you have poor credit, you are seen as a liability to the insurer. If you want to find cheap car insurance, it pays to have good credit.

If you have poor credit, you are seen as a liability to the insurer. If you want to find cheap car insurance, it pays to have good credit. Type of Vehicle: If you drive an expensive sports car, you will automatically pay more for your insurance. It’s wise to get insurance quotes before you purchase a vehicle, so you know where you stand. Some cars are simply more expensive to insure, while minivans and other models are cheap to insure.

If you drive an expensive sports car, you will automatically pay more for your insurance. It’s wise to get insurance quotes before you purchase a vehicle, so you know where you stand. Some cars are simply more expensive to insure, while minivans and other models are cheap to insure. Driving Record: If you have received a speeding ticket, or previously been in an accident, you can expect higher rates because of the additional risk.

Allstate is typically more expensive than State Farm, but that might not always be the case. The only way to know what your insurance premium will be is to get a free quote from the provider.

A Closer Look At Discounts

The availability of discounts should also be part of your decision when comparing Allstate vs State Farm. Even if you have a higher rate to begin with, the right discounts could reduce your premium to a point where you decide to go with that provider.

Allstate State Farm Military ✔ Multiple Vehicles ✔ ✔ Multiple Policies ✔ ✔ New Car ✔ Good Student ✔ ✔ Driver Training ✔ ✔ Student Away at School ✔ ✔ Good Driver ✔ ✔ Defensive Driver ✔ Low Mileage ✔ Air Bags ✔ ✔ Anti-Lock Brake System ✔ Anti-Theft Device ✔ ✔ Pay in Full ✔ Telematics ✔ ✔

Compared to other insurance companies, both Allstate and State Farm have a great variety of discounts. Which provider is best really comes down to the discounts that apply to your unique situation.

Allstate Vs State Farm: Technology

Both companies have a mobile app that is easy to use. With these apps, you can pay your bill, get your insurance ID card, and review your policy. In addition, each app provides some extra benefits. For example, both companies have a safe driving program that allows you to get lower rates in exchange for using a monitoring device.

Allstate

Drivewise: This program provides insights into your driving and could get you a discount. Earn 3 percent for signing up and up to 30 percent back every 6 months. You also win Allstate Rewards points for completing challenges. The program labels you a safe driver if you keep speeds below 80 mph, avoid late-night drives, and limit hard braking.

This program provides insights into your driving and could get you a discount. Earn 3 percent for signing up and up to 30 percent back every 6 months. You also win Allstate Rewards points for completing challenges. The program labels you a safe driver if you keep speeds below 80 mph, avoid late-night drives, and limit hard braking. QuickFoto Claim: After an accident, use your phone to take pictures of the damage and send the information to your adjuster.

After an accident, use your phone to take pictures of the damage and send the information to your adjuster. Roadside Assistance: Call for emergency help directly from the app.

Call for emergency help directly from the app. Agency Access: Contact your agent through the app.

State Farm

Drive Safe and Save: Receive a discount for driving safely with this program. You can save up to 30 percent by using the app or connecting through OnStar.

Receive a discount for driving safely with this program. You can save up to 30 percent by using the app or connecting through OnStar. Upload Photos: You can file claims easier with the option to upload documents and photos through the app.

You can file claims easier with the option to upload documents and photos through the app. Roadside Assistance: Contact help in an emergency situation.

Contact help in an emergency situation. Connect with Agent: Call your local agent for additional guidance.

Final Decision: Allstate Or State Farm?

So, do you want a good neighbor in State Farm, or would you rather be in good hands with Allstate? In truth, we think both providers are great options for car insurance. But if we had to choose a winner between Allstate vs State Farm, we would go with State Farm. The nation’s largest auto insurance company has great coverage, consistent customer service, and a price point that won’t break the bank.

Overall Rating Allstate 4.0 State Farm 4.5

Still, it doesn’t hurt to get a quote from both companies to see where you stand. What’s best for most drivers may not be what’s best for you.

Other Top Car Insurance Companies We Recommend

If you’re in the market for a few more quotes, there are a few other providers that stood out in our industry research.

USAA is dedicated to helping military members, their families, and veterans receive coverage for a low cost. The company topped J.D. Power studies last year and was the only company that we awarded 5.0 during our review. If you qualify for coverage, we recommend getting a quote from USAA.

