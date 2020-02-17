Advertiser Disclosure

It’s time to shop for Maryland car insurance, and there’s no question why this isn’t your favorite activity. You could pick the first insurance company you find, but you might overpay – or you could receive coverage that doesn’t adequately fit your needs. We know you don’t like spending time thinking about car insurance, so we researched for you. Previously, we reviewed the best auto insurance companies, and in the process, we found some that are perfect for drivers in Maryland.

In this article:

State Determines Insurance Coverage

Did you know that each state sets its own rules about insurance coverage? Most states require a combination of property damage liability, bodily injury liability, and occasionally personal injury protection (PIP). A few states also require underinsured motorist coverage plus uninsured motorist coverage.

On top of the state-mandated insurance coverage, you can find additional policies to protect you further.

Maryland Car Insurance Requirements

It is illegal to drive without insurance in Maryland. The state requires the following minimum coverage levels.

$30,000/$60,000 bodily injury liability per person/per accident

$15,000 property damage liability per accident

$30,000/$60,000 uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage per person/per accident

$15,000 uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage per accident

These limits apply strictly to the other person’s property and injuries. If you cause an accident in Maryland, none of these policies are going to cover your expenses. Furthermore, Maryland is an at-fault state. That term means whoever caused the accident is responsible for the damages.

If you choose minimum coverage auto insurance, you might be held personally liable if you cause additional damage beyond those limits. All it takes is for you to cause an accident and total a car valued at more than $15,000, and you will find yourself in a financial mess. That’s why it’s not typically wise to have minimum coverage with your Maryland auto insurance policy.

Instead, you should consider increasing the limits and adding some of these coverages as well.

Collision

Comprehensive

Loan/Lease Payoff (Gap Insurance)

Medical and Funeral Benefits

Rental Car Reimbursement

Roadside Assistance

In addition, it is a misdemeanor to drive without car insurance in Maryland. You could have to pay up to $2,000 (court fees included). The state can also confiscate your tags and suspend or revoke your license, plus you could do jail time.

It’s not wise to drive without protection, especially when you can find cheap car insurance from some top providers.

Alternative Auto Insurance In Maryland

If you can’t find car insurance coverage because of a poor driving record or other problems, your only other option is the Maryland Auto Insurance Fund (MAIF). The coverage is going to cost much more, so you will want to focus on becoming a safe driver to lower your rates over time.

The provider offers the same coverage options and terms as mainstream insurers. While it works similar to the standard car insurance companies, Maryland Auto doesn’t take into account your credit score. The company also allows you to pay the policy in full, pay in installments, or finance the premium with a third-party lender.

Top Maryland Auto Insurance Providers

To find the best insurance in Maryland, we went back through our top providers list. We re-examined these companies in light of Maryland laws and guidelines. We also reviewed average rates for Maryland drivers to determine which company offers the lowest car insurance rates. Here is what we found.

Your rates will vary based on the zip codes, driving record, credit score, and policy terms.

Provider Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rank J.D. Power Claim Servicing Score (Out of 5) USAA 5.0 A++ 5 Erie 4.0 A+ 4 State Farm 4.0 A++ 3 Allstate 4.0 A+ 3 Geico 4.5 A++ 3

USAA Auto Insurance (Top Pick)

Military service members in Maryland can find the lowest rates through USAA. This coverage also applies to veterans and family members. In most circumstances, USAA has the lowest rates of any insurance company.

While your auto insurance quotes might vary, here is an average from the provider.

Insurance Quote Average Auto Insurance Rates (Source: ValuePenguin.com) Minimum Coverage $691 Full Coverage (No Car Accidents) $1,611 Full Coverage (1 Car Accident) $1,991

As you can see, the rates through USAA are unbeatable. Even after an accident, the policy barely jumps up. With other auto insurance providers, this rate would skyrocket after one incident.

Another aspect of USAA that is worth noting is the exceptional customer service. Long-term customers can’t say enough good about the policies. Here is one customer review.

“I have been with USAA for years with no problems. USAA is the best.” -Andre Gould via TrustPilot

Aside from what the customers think, J.D. Power further proves how much this company cares about its policyholders. With the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, USAA ends up on top consistently.

Along with standard coverage choices, you can also get these policies from USAA.

Gap Insurance: For financed cars, this is usually required by the lender. It covers that additional amount from the ACV of the vehicle to the balance on the car loan. USAA doesn’t offer this policy for leased cars.

For financed cars, this is usually required by the lender. It covers that additional amount from the ACV of the vehicle to the balance on the car loan. USAA doesn’t offer this policy for leased cars. Car Replacement Assistance (CRA): This plan gives you 20 percent more than the ACV of your vehicle after it is declared a total loss.

This plan gives you 20 percent more than the ACV of your vehicle after it is declared a total loss. Accident Forgiveness: When paying for this protection, your rates won’t go up after one accident. Plus, if you don’t have an accident for five years, USAA automatically puts this on your policy at no cost to you.

When paying for this protection, your rates won’t go up after one accident. Plus, if you don’t have an accident for five years, USAA automatically puts this on your policy at no cost to you. Rental Reimbursement: Opt for this plan if you want rental car coverage after an accident.

Opt for this plan if you want rental car coverage after an accident. Roadside Assistance: You can purchase this service which helps you when you need a tow, fuel delivery, tire changes, jump-starts, and lock-out support.

While USAA does provide Glass Coverage, it doesn’t appear to be available in Maryland. With that said, this company offers more than its fair share of protection to Maryland drivers. If you qualify, it makes complete sense to contact the company for a quote.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Erie Auto Insurance (Runner-Up)

For drivers that can’t qualify for USAA, our next best option is Erie Insurance. Most drivers in other states can’t receive coverage from Erie, but Maryland residents lucked out. For civilians not in military service or related to a service member, you likely will find your lowest rates from Erie.

Insurance Quote Average Auto Insurance Rates (Source: ValuePenguin.com) Minimum Coverage $766 Full Coverage (No Car Accidents) $1,760 Full Coverage (1 Car Accident) $2,311

In fact, the minimum liability insurance and full coverage terms aren’t that much higher than USAA. Now it’s time to look at the provider’s reputation. Several customers rave about the support received.

Erie has an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating. Here’s what a customer had to say.

“Erie has been my auto insurance provider for since I got my first car and has been my parents before me for 30+ years. We have had nothing but positive things to say about Erie and their customer service. My family has been hit several times over the last decades and has had some run-ins with the icy North East weather. Erie has always taken care of everything for us and kept us well informed. They also have always had the best value for dollar/coverage around. I have had more than one competitor salesman hangup when they hear I have Erie.” -Christopher L. via BBB

Erie also performed well in the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Here are some unique policy options available through Erie auto insurance for Maryland.

Rate Lock: With this protection, your insurance rates are locked in until you add/remove drivers or add/remove vehicles.

With this protection, your insurance rates are locked in until you add/remove drivers or add/remove vehicles. Diminishing Deductible: Every year that you don’t file a claim, you receive a lower deductible by $100. This occurs until you reach the $500 limit.

Every year that you don’t file a claim, you receive a lower deductible by $100. This occurs until you reach the $500 limit. Accident Forgiveness: There is no additional surcharge after an at-fault accident, as long as you’ve been an Erie customer for at least three years.

There is no additional surcharge after an at-fault accident, as long as you’ve been an Erie customer for at least three years. Pet Injury Coverage: Receive up to $500 for pet veterinary care if it was injured during an accident.

Receive up to $500 for pet veterinary care if it was injured during an accident. New Car Protection: If your car is 24 months old or newer and is declared a total loss, Erie replaces it with a new model instead.

If your car is 24 months old or newer and is declared a total loss, Erie replaces it with a new model instead. Better Car Protection: If the car is 24 months old or newer and is declared a total loss, Erie pays for a model two years newer or pays off the auto loan.

If the car is 24 months old or newer and is declared a total loss, Erie pays for a model two years newer or pays off the auto loan. Rental Car Coverage: This plan is included with comprehensive coverage, but you can pay extra to add upgrades such as an SUV instead of a sedan or for luxury cars.

If you are shopping car insurance quotes, it makes sense to add Erie to the list of providers you check out.

Inexpensive Option With Limited Availability ★★★★☆ Compare Policies A relatively inexpensive option for those who live in the covered states.

Driving In Maryland

Maryland boasts of more than 4 million licensed drivers. What’s interesting about the demographics of Maryland is that more than 600,000 of those drivers are 65 or older. In 2018, the number of fatal crashes decreased to 71, in comparison to 93 for the previous year.

At 15-and-three-quarters years old, a teen can get a learner’s permit in Maryland. That teenager driver must then complete 60 hours of training with a licensed driver 21 years or older. The minimum age to receive the provisional license is 16-and-half years old.

While the teen is under the age of 18, there may not be any other non-family member passengers under the same age. Then, the driver may have the provisional license converted to a full driver’s license at the age of 18.

Unfortunately, Maryland ranks near the bottom of the states in terms of road conditions. Even still, the state ranks near the top of the lowest insurance rates on average. In an Insurance Information Institute study, it placed in the 11th spot out of all of the states. Thankfully, you won’t experience rising insurance rates after an accident, as some other states do.

Receive Cheap Maryland Car Insurance Quotes

If you want to find cheap auto insurance coverage in Maryland, we have a few tips for you.

Comparison shop: We always recommend getting a minimum of three auto insurance quotes. This shopping process helps you find the best deal. Don’t be afraid to shop periodically to make sure you are still with the best provider.

We always recommend getting a minimum of three auto insurance quotes. This shopping process helps you find the best deal. Don’t be afraid to shop periodically to make sure you are still with the best provider. Look at discounts: Each company has its own list of available discounts. Make sure you get everything you qualify for.

Each company has its own list of available discounts. Make sure you get everything you qualify for. Consider the car you insure: Some vehicles cost more to insure, while some models are the cheapest cars for insurance. Before you buy a car, get a quote to see where it will stand.

Some vehicles cost more to insure, while some models are the cheapest cars for insurance. Before you buy a car, get a quote to see where it will stand. Work on your credit: Having good credit gets you a lower rate because you are seen as responsible. Pay your bills on time and improve your credit score.

Having good credit gets you a lower rate because you are seen as responsible. Pay your bills on time and improve your credit score. Play with policy terms: Change the deductible and coverage limits to see if you can find a better rate. Just don’t alter the policy in a way that will hurt you after an accident.

It might take you an hour to get all of the rates you want, but it will be well worth it when you see the savings you have been missing.