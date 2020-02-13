Advertiser Disclosure

When the time comes to get car insurance, you might not think that a company that uses a 10,000-pound animal for its namesake would have the coverage you want. At second glance, you might find out that you are wrong. In our assessment, we will evaluate Elephant auto insurance to see what policies are offered and how much the premiums are.

We’ve already done an in-depth look at the various insurance companies, so we know who the leaders are. Let’s see how Elephant car insurance measures up to the competition.

Elephant Car Insurance At A Glance

Because Elephant insurance provides direct-to-consumer policies, the company can offer a competitive quote. The problem is that the coverage only applies to residents in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Pros:

Competitive rates

Strong financial backing

Several discounts available

One-year insurance terms

Cons:

Only available in six states

What Is Elephant Auto Insurance?

Elephant Insurance is owned by the Admiral Group, which is one of the biggest insurance providers in the United Kingdom. Admiral initially launched in 1993 but has since grown beyond the boundaries of the UK. Now, the organization serves the United States, Spain, Italy, and France, as well.

Elephant Insurance officially launched in the United States back in 2009. The company headquarters were placed outside of Richmond, Virginia, in Henrico.

The name Elephant was chosen for the company because it illustrates how a herd takes care of their own. To further stick with the brand, the Elephant organization refers to its customers as the herd.

Aside from auto insurance, Elephant Insurance offers the following products and services:

Motorcycle insurance

ATV insurance

Collector car insurance

Homeowners/Renters insurance

Condo insurance

Life insurance

Umbrella insurance

At this time, there don’t appear to be any commercial plans from Elephant Insurance.

Insurance Coverage Options From Elephant Insurance

As with all auto insurance companies, you can choose the standard plans, including liability, comprehensive, and collision. It’s what an organization offers above this that truly sets it apart.

Benefit Details Legal Assistance Coverage This additional coverage costs as little as $5 per month. With this plan, you receive help with legal fees associated with estate planning, family law, traffic charges, and more. Diminishing Deductible This extra option is available with collision coverage. Initially, Elephant takes $100 off the collision deductible and another $100 every year that you remain accident-free. The total discount will stop at $500. If you have an accident, the collision deductible remains where it is,, and then continues to decrease again every year that you are accident-free. Urgent.ly Roadside Assistance Elephant partners with Urgent.ly to provide roadside assistance. Customers can track support in real-time. Accident Forgiveness All customers with Elephant for a few years qualify for accident forgiveness, guaranteeing that rates won’t rise after an at-fault accident. Gap Insurance If you are underwater in your loan and the vehicle is considered a total loss, Elephant will cover the remainder of the loan balance. Rental Reimbursement Elephant auto covers for a rental car if the vehicle isn’t drivable for more than 24 hours due to a covered loss through Collision or Comprehensive. If the vehicle is considered a total loss, you will receive an extra three days of coverage.

While this is an extensive selection of perks, not all of them are available with every policy. You would need to talk to customer service to see what options are available for you.

Elephant Auto Insurance Quotes

According to the company, it only takes ten minutes to get a quote. You don’t have to meet with an insurance agent but can get your quote online or with a phone call. When you sit down to get a quote, you will want to have the following information on hand.

Driver Information: Elephant Insurance needs to know your name, address, phone number, email address, and driver’s license number. You will need this information for every person that is planning to receive coverage.

Elephant Insurance needs to know your name, address, phone number, email address, and driver’s license number. You will need this information for every person that is planning to receive coverage. Car Information: Prepare to give the year, make, and model of each vehicle for the policy. You will also need the vehicle identification number.

Prepare to give the year, make, and model of each vehicle for the policy. You will also need the vehicle identification number. Coverage Options: If you have car insurance now, use the current declarations page to get a comparable quote.

Filing A Claim With Elephant Car Insurance

When you submit a claim with any insurer, you want to make sure you receive compensation promptly. Thankfully, the claims process seems to be straightforward with Elephant Insurance.

You can use any repair shop after an accident, but Elephant Insurance does provide a list of preferred facilities. When you use a recommended shop, repairs are guaranteed as long as you own the vehicle.

Elephant Insurance also offers windshield claims through an express glass service. The claims are covered with your collision and comprehensive policies, but you will have a deductible.

To file a claim with Elephant Insurance, you will follow these steps:

File 24/7 online or call 844-937-5353 during normal business hours. Offer information related to the incident. This includes the date, location, and general details. Provide your insurance policy number and the other party’s data as well. You will also need to provide the contact information and phone number for the police department that arrived on the scene.

Elephant Auto Insurance Reviews

It’s helpful to see what the company has to say about itself, but it’s even better to see what others are saying. To start, we can evaluate the reputation of Elephant Insurance based on some online sources.

We like to look at the AM Best rating, which is an indication of the financial health of a company. While Elephant Insurance doesn’t have a rating, its parent company Admiral Group does. The organization boasts an A+ financial rating, so you know there is enough money to pay out claims.

Aside from that, Elephant Insurance has been awarded:

2011 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces Award

7th Place in 2011 Best Places to Work in Virginia

2014 Stevie Award bronze medal for sales and customer service

In addition, Elephant maintains an A+ Better Business Bureau (BBB) rating, which isn’t always easy in this industry. It has also paid to become accredited and appears to have minimal complaints.

“I have always had great experiences with Elephant Insurance. The staff are so friendly and helpful, and the phone hold times are low. I had to file a car insurance claim last year, Elephant took care of me. I could not be happier with the service I received. The claims agent was so helpful and genuinely cared about my claim. I would recommend Elephant to anyone! Plus they always have the lowest prices.” -Brandon M. via BBB

On the company’s website, insurance customers are permitted to leave reviews. Out of nearly 3,400 reviews, the provider still maintains more than a 4.5-star average. At first glance, it might appear that negative reviews aren’t permitted, but that’s not the case. We were able to find dissatisfied customers among the reviews, even though it was only a handful.

With positive reviews and the powerful ratings behind the company, it seems like a great provider to use if you qualify for coverage. Elephant Insurance even has its own app to let you view and manage your insurance policy wherever you are.

Elephant Car Insurance Cost

When you get a car insurance quote from any company, you must expect it to look at numerous aspects before giving you a price. These factors include:

Location: Your insurance premium will vary by state and the area you live in. Urban locations tend to have higher car insurance rates compared to rural locations because of the additional risk.

Your insurance premium will vary by state and the area you live in. Urban locations tend to have higher car insurance rates compared to rural locations because of the additional risk. Driving Record: If you have a clean driving record, you will have a lower rate. Furthermore, if you have moving violations, tickets, or an at-fault accident in the past, you will have to pay more.

If you have a clean driving record, you will have a lower rate. Furthermore, if you have moving violations, tickets, or an at-fault accident in the past, you will have to pay more. Coverage Required: You will pay more for comprehensive and collision than you would to have a state-minimum policy.

You will pay more for comprehensive and collision than you would to have a state-minimum policy. Age: New drivers tend to pay substantially more because of the increased risk of an accident.

New drivers tend to pay substantially more because of the increased risk of an accident. Type of Vehicle: Some cars cost more to insure and some models are the cheapest. Before you buy a car, it helps to differentiate where that model falls.

Some cars cost more to insure and some models are the cheapest. Before you buy a car, it helps to differentiate where that model falls. Credit History: If you pay your bills on time, you are seen as a reliable customer, and you will be rewarded.

Elephant Insurance does provide some discounts to help you save money. Here are a few you might qualify for.

Discount Details Responsible Driver If you have remained accident-free for five years, the company will provide up to 10 percent off applicable coverages. Good Student Full-time students receive up to 12 percent off participating coverage with a B average or higher. Multi-Car If you have two vehicles insured, you can count on a discount. Online Quote By getting your quote online, you save 12 percent on the premium. Electronic Signature When you use the electronic signature, you save even more. Paperless Account In addition, you can protect the environment and save another 2 percent by going with paperless statements. Pay In Full Pay for the entire year upfront and save on the premium.

Our Thoughts On Elephant Auto Insurance

We can’t help but be impressed with the coverage offered by Elephant Insurance. Between the various plans, additional perks, and available discounts, this company has a lot going for it.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to overlook the lack of coverage areas. At this time, only the drivers in six states can get a policy. That doesn’t seem very inclusive, and makes it difficult to enjoy the service entirely.

If you qualify, we highly recommend getting a quote to see if you can save money over your current provider.

Top Auto Insurance Providers

While we are happy with the Elephant Insurance coverage, most people don’t live in an eligible state. Because of this, we must tell you about other top insurance providers we have researched. Here are some of our top choices and how each stacks up against Elephant Insurance.

Insurance Provider Overall Star Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating Unique Perks Elephant Insurance 3.0 A+ 12-month policy

Accident forgiveness

Disappearing deductible USAA 5.0 A++ Accident forgiveness

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement State Farm 4.5 A++ Classic car coverage

Rental car reimbursement

Roadside assistance Geico 4.5 A++ Roadside assistance

Accident forgiveness

Usage-based insurance Progressive 4.5 A+ Gap coverage

Name your price tool

Accident forgiveness

USAA For Military Personnel And Families

If you are a military member, veteran, or family member, you can save money by using USAA for your insurance needs. The company prides itself on offering low rates to service members and maintains high customer service ratings.

In the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power, we see that this company excels above most other companies. Even if you have a spotty history, you can often get a lower rate by going with USAA. We do see a fair amount of complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the company appears to resolve problems quickly and is always courteous with the responses.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

State Farm For Students And Teens

If you have a young driver in the home, you might find that State Farm offers the lowest rate. In the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, we see that this company is also one of the top choices. Furthermore, State Farm has an A+ BBB rating, which isn’t easy to achieve.

Among the great customer experience rankings, State Farm provides some standard benefits, such as roadside assistance and rental car coverage. If you have a classic car, you can bundle the policy together with your auto insurance to get a better rate.

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

Shop For Insurance Coverage

When the time comes to get a quote, we recommend doing some comparison shopping. You can start with our top providers and move on from there. By taking a few minutes to compare plans, you ensure that you pick the organization that best suits your needs. It’s often wise to shop rates periodically, even if you are happy with your current coverage. You never know what new discounts and rates will be available to you.