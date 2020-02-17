Advertiser Disclosure

There’s no way to get around the need for car insurance. You are legally mandated to have specific insurance coverage as per your state’s requirements. While you have no choice but to pay for liability insurance, you can choose which provider to use. We have evaluated the top car insurance companies to show you precisely what to look for during your own research.

In this article, we will cover the ways to determine which provider is right for you and what aspects of the company you should look into. We will also touch on a few ways to save money.

In this article:

Why You Need A Reputable Insurance Provider

At first glance, it might seem logical to go with the cheapest insurance company. While everyone wants to save money, you must evaluate the cost associated with these cheap insurance premiums.

If you choose a company with a poor reputation, you might have trouble getting the claims paid. Even if the company does pay out, it could take longer than expected, leaving you without a car in the worst case scenario.

Skimping on the policy itself is just as dangerous. By lowering your coverage options in order to get rock-bottom car insurance rates, you put yourself at risk. If you cause an accident and the other person is severely hurt, you are liable for the damages, although the insurance company may pick up some of the bill.

Let’s say that their injuries cause a settlement of $500,000, but your insurance covers only $100,000 of liability insurance. This problem equates to you having to pay $400,000 to cover the loss. Are you in the financial position to do that? Most people are not.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to read through auto insurance reviews to make sure you choose the best company. Then, you want to evaluate the bodily injury and other terms to make sure you have enough protection in the case of a catastrophic accident.

Car Insurance Reviews: What To Look For

As you evaluate what the insurers offer, it’s helpful to look at a few key places for guidance. We use a few trusted resources when doing our research.

Better Business Bureau (BBB): The Better Business Bureau (BBB) provides company rankings based on customer complaints. If the company chooses to be accredited, this indicates that the organization strives to maintain high-quality service. BBB also reports helpful customer reviews and ratings. However, accreditation shouldn’t be your primary determining factor as it does cost a good deal of money to achieve this status, and not all organizations want to pay for it.

Best Auto Insurance Providers Compared

With our top insurance reviews, we investigated some of the most popular choices. In our ratings, we gave an overall score to each company. We also looked at the A.M. Best rating and J.D. Power Claim Servicing Score.

Beyond that, we evaluated the available coverage options to determine which provider offers the most benefits. Among the benefits, we were most interested in usage-based coverage options, accident forgiveness, and new car replacement (to cover auto loans). Here is what we found.

Company Overall Rating AM Best Financial Strength Rating J.D. Power Claim Servicing Score Additional Benefits USAA 5.0 A++ 5 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement State Farm 4.5 A++ 3 Usage-based insurance

New car replacement Geico 4.5 A++ 3 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness Progressive 4.5 A+ 3 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement AAA 4.0 A+ 3 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement Liberty Mutual 4.0 A 3 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement All State 4.0 A+ 3 Usage-based insurance

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement

As you can see, all of these companies have a lot to offer. Let’s take the top four providers and dig a little deeper into each.

USAA Reviews: Best For Military

If you are a military member, veteran, or part of a military family, you can’t find a company with better reviews than USAA. Let’s take a look at what some customers are saying on Trustpilot.

“I am surprised by all the negative reviews about USAA. I have had them for almost 20 years. I am still serving Active Duty and always have had positive responses with them. I started off using Auto insurance with them. They were always competitive and easy to work with. In my lifetime of claims, I have never had an issue and they responded quickly with any claims. Once I moved back to the US after 10 years overseas, I started to use their banking services with checking and savings. Never had an issue and love getting reimbursement with foreign ATM charges. Do wish they had more physical locations but now that they have mobile deposit made missing a physical location not an issue.” -Juan Torres via Trustpilot

“They have a history of excellent customer support, and I currently recommend them for property insurance (primary residence & rental properties). Their banking (mortgage loans, checking & savings) products are exemplary as well.” -Levi Romans via Trustpilot

Among the Trustpilot reviews, it’s important to note that the company seems to have an unusual amount of negative reviews. As the happy customers state, there doesn’t seem to be something right with the abnormal amount of complaints, especially considering the following rankings.

While this company offers other products and services for members, you cannot get coverage unless you have an affiliation with the military.

Average costs appear to be some of the lowest in the industry.

In addition, you can expect fast claims service with USAA. You can report the claim in mere minutes with the website. Plus, it’s simple to check on the claim, any time of the day or night.

Pros:

Easy purchase experience

Superior financial strength

Lots of coverage options

Cons:

Only provides coverage for military members and family

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Geico Reviews: Best For Students

One of the most well-known companies in the market is Geico. This provider has a wide range of discounts, and appears to cater to young drivers with good grades. You can see from the auto insurance reviews, that there is a mixture of both bad and good feedback regarding policy coverage. Here are some to consider from Trustpilot.

“I got into an accident with an Infinity Insurance Policy holder, he rear-ended me, he got the ticket and police report clearly stated he was at fault. Dealing with Infinity was and is a nightmare, so I gave up trying to claim with Infinity and claimed against my insurance, Geico. It was like night and day with the adjusters, always returned calls and texts, answered every question I had and on top of that talked with me about the Subrogation process, since I was not at fault for the accident. I dropped my car off at the auto collision center of my choice, and since I have an Audi, they approved all OEM parts for my car, and talking with collision center, most insurance companies won't approve OEM parts, like State Farm is the worst he said, but Geico just wants an explanation as to why OEM is necessary and almost 90% they approve it.” -John Kang via Trustpilot

“Geico treated me unfairly and I want others to be aware. Another Geico policy holder slammed into me while I was sitting still causing a neck injury and damaging my vehicle. I too am insured by Geico. I was lied to and told that there would be two settlement checks issued to be forced to settle at an unfair amount. I am left with medical issues and a car that doesn't operate properly and has a lot of issues. After spending 6 months fighting the way I was treated speaking to numerous Geico supervisors I have gotten nowhere. I am canceling my several-year policy and cutting ties with Geico. No one should be treated this way. I pray you are not a victim of an accident and Geico is the at fault party’s insurance provider. You will need a lawyer just to be treated fairly.” -Cassandra Drinnon via Trustpilot

The majority of negative reviews seem to be a misunderstanding about what was covered and how the policies worked. When researching the company on other fronts, we see a different picture altogether.

You can file an auto claim through the website, by calling Geico, or by using your mobile app. The claims process is straightforward and payout appears to be prompt in uncomplicated cases.

Pros:

Easy-to-use mobile app

Lots of available discounts, including good student rates

Cons

No Gap insurance

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Progressive Reviews: Best For Comparison Shopping

Another option for military members as well as civilians is Progressive. This company provides a range of coverage options and has a large portion of the market share. Let’s take a peek at a positive and negative review from Trustpilot.

“Online Insurance. You can only expect so much, this is a business working to a high level of efficiency. I got what I expect, fast and easily update-able policies, lots of notifications, low prices and great service.” -Benjamin Bailey via TrustPilot

“Progressive has a lot of publicity, but their auto insurance prices are high. I was with them for a year because it has good accessibility in their online platforms. When I applied to other insurers, I realized that their costs were high. Now, I have insurance with a better offer and I pay less than half.” -Gabriel Ramos-Toledo via TrustPilot

In addition to looking at the auto insurance reviews, we also see the following favorable rankings for Progressive.

What truly sets Progressive apart is the Name Your Price tool that is offered. You can easily find the rates for Progressive as well as other companies without having to spend a lot of time comparison shopping.

While the prices do go up a little compared to some other companies, you will receive exceptional service and a fast claims process. You can even have the repairs guaranteed if you use an in-network provider.

Pros:

Lots of available discounts

Unique pet coverage

Prompt service when you file a claim

Cons:

Customer experience could be better

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Compare Policies Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

State Farm Reviews: Best For Teens

If you have a young driver in the home, you might do best with State Farm. Among the various car insurance reviews, State Farm often ranks at the top for families with teenagers. Typically, auto insurance premiums skyrocket with a lack of driving history, but many find State Farm’s rates to be reasonable. Let’s look at a few Trustpilot reviews, both for the good and bad.

“LOVE State Farm! All of my insurance, banking and financial planning is through SF. Quick service, both at the agent's office and on the phone. Needed a tow, they sent someone ASAP and no [money] was paid out of pocket for the tow. Had a checking acct question and they were available on the phone super late and to chat with online as an IM. Love my agent!” -euroqueen2015 via Trustpilot

“After 25 years we are searching for a new insurance company. After our last claim on a brand new Jeep Wrangler Sahara Limited Hyper green was struck by lightning while my wife was going down the interstate. I will never recommend them or here in Missouri as well. The brand new Jeep with 27,000 miles was total loss fried out electronics. It took them 2 months to settle with a first counterclaim offer. We lost $6,000 in value on a brand new vehicle just because of geographic location.” -Brandon Diehl via Trustpilot

Among the other research we’ve done, we found that State Farm also has these accolades.

If you desire to work with a company offering other financial products besides just auto insurance, State Farm might be the right choice for you. The company maintains high satisfaction ratings and continues to excel among auto insurance reviews.

State Farm also provides reasonable premiums.

Minimum Coverage $712 Full Coverage $1,737

*source: ValuePenguin.com

Many customers rave about the ease of filing a claim with State Farm. You can expect personalized care from your agent after a covered incident.

Pros:

Fast claims handling

Easy to use online quote tool

Good reputation

Cons:

Doesn’t have as many driver discounts

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Compare Policies Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

How To Get The Best Insurance Rates

After you’ve evaluated all of the best auto insurance reviews, it’s time to pick the company you want to work with. Thankfully, there are still some ways to lower your rates. Here are some tips to lower your car insurance premiums, as per guidance from the Insurance Information Institute.

Shop: The easiest way to get a lower premium is to receive multiple quotes. We recommend getting a least three when you are comparing coverage.

The easiest way to get a lower premium is to receive multiple quotes. We recommend getting a least three when you are comparing coverage. Evaluate Your Vehicle: Some cars come with a higher insurance premium because of the expensive parts or high cost of replacement. Other vehicles are known to be among the cheapest to insure. Before you purchase a vehicle, you should get an insurance quote to understand where it falls.

Some cars come with a higher insurance premium because of the expensive parts or high cost of replacement. Other vehicles are known to be among the cheapest to insure. Before you purchase a vehicle, you should get an insurance quote to understand where it falls. Raise the Deductible: If you can afford to take a greater financial hit after an accident, consider increasing the deductible. Simply going from $250 to $500 per incident can make a big difference in your payments.

If you can afford to take a greater financial hit after an accident, consider increasing the deductible. Simply going from $250 to $500 per incident can make a big difference in your payments. Reduce Coverage: If you have an older vehicle that isn’t worth a lot, you might be able to drop comprehensive and collision coverage. Just make sure you have the money to pay for repairs and can cover a total loss.

If you have an older vehicle that isn’t worth a lot, you might be able to drop comprehensive and collision coverage. Just make sure you have the money to pay for repairs and can cover a total loss. Bundle Policies: If you choose an insurance company that offers other financial services other than auto insurance, you might be able to bundle your policies and save more money.

If you choose an insurance company that offers other financial services other than auto insurance, you might be able to bundle your policies and save more money. Keep Your Credit Score Up: It doesn’t matter what type of insurer you use, your credit scores will also determine the premiums. When you maintain a good credit history, your insurance premiums drop.

It doesn’t matter what type of insurer you use, your credit scores will also determine the premiums. When you maintain a good credit history, your insurance premiums drop. Maintain a Clean Driving Record: If you are accident-free and don’t get any tickets, the insurance company will often reward you. On the other hand, if you get into trouble, you can expect to pay more because you become a liability.

If you are accident-free and don’t get any tickets, the insurance company will often reward you. On the other hand, if you get into trouble, you can expect to pay more because you become a liability. Shop All Discounts: Ask the company what other discounts are offered. You can find rewards for being a good student, paying your premium in full, and taking a safe driving course.

With a little diligence and time spent searching through the best auto insurance reviews, you will find the policy and rate that works for you.