You and your car have been through a lot since the first test drive, and it shows in the mileage. Once your car has surpassed its factory warranty coverage, it’s important to purchase a protection plan that covers repair costs to secure your peace of mind. Finding the best extended warranty for your vehicle will depend on many factors, including your car’s age, mileage, and the level of coverage you select.

We’ve reviewed the top extended warranty providers to bring you the best extended warranties for cars over 100k miles. Below, we explain these providers’ coverage options for older cars, as well as customer reviews, and ratings by industry leaders such as Better Business Bureau (BBB).

In our research, we found CARCHEX to be the Best Overall, coming in first place for extended warranty providers. Endurance ranks second as the Best Direct Provider. Lastly, CarShield wins in the category of Most Popular among extended warranty providers.

There are many pros and cons to consider when looking to purchase an extended warranty for a high-mileage car. Some things lookout for when considering extended auto warranty companies are BBB ratings, online reviews, additional perks available, and customizable options to make a plan that will best protect your high-mileage vehicle.

Our Rating Maximum Coverage Pros Cons CARCHEX Get Quote ★★★★★ 250,000 miles for vehicles up to 25 years old - 5 levels of coverage - 30-day money-back guarantee - A+ BBB rating - Partnerships with Kelley Blue Book, CARFAX, and the Vehicle Protection Association - No pressure to buy or haggling guaranteed - 24/7 emergency roadside assistance - Your choice of auto repair shops - Pays repair shop directly - Some contracts are non-renewable - Exotic vehicles are not covered CARCHEX Endurance Get Quote ★★★★★ 200,000 miles - 5 coverage levels - 30-day money-back guarantee - Quick and easy claims process - Your choice of auto repair shop - Free tire repair and replacement (up to two per year) - First year of coverage includes Elite Membership - Must purchase Elite Membership after first year - Long waiting period Endurance CarShield Get Quote ★★★★☆ 200,000 miles - 6 coverage plans - Money -back guarantee - 24/7 roadside assistance - Month-to-month contracts - Courtesy towing - Use any auto repair shop - Claims paid directly to auto repair facility - Free rental car reimbursement in select plans - Negative BBB reviews - Terms not available on the website CarShield

Best Overall: CARCHEX

CARCHEX offers five extended warranty coverage options that can be customized to fit your car’s needs. Many cars can be covered until they have 250,000 miles. When looking for protection for a high-mileage vehicle, your best options may be lower tier plans that cover the most expensive repairs.

With an extended warranty from CARCHEX, you’ll have the freedom to choose from a network of more than 30,000 licensed facilities nationwide. The cost of repairs are paid directly to the shop, so you’ll never be expected to pay the cost of repairs out of pocket.

No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

Plans have a 30-day money back guarantee and don’t require down payments. Also, CARCHEX partners with top-rated insurance administrators to guarantee you the best price possible.

CARCHEX Extended Vehicle Protection Plans available for all vehicles, including new and pre-owned cars, hybrids, and high-mileage vehicles.

Bronze coverage is the most basic plan offered by CARCHEX and is recommended for cars with over 150,000 miles or more. It lasts up to five to six years and is designed to protect you from the most expensive and most common breakdowns to powertrain components. These include engine parts, transmission components, and drive axle components.

Silver plans last up to six to seven years and cover your car’s major systems, such as the powertrain, fuel delivery, electrical, and air conditioning. They protect you from the most common repairs that older cars need frequently. For that reason, the Silver Plan is a good extended warranty option from CARCHEX for older vehicles with more than 100k miles.

Gold coverage protects all major systems in your vehicle for five to ten years. This makes it a good option for cars with over 60,000 miles and no longer protected by a factory warranty. Plans are highly customizable and considered the best value.

Platinum is the second highest plan offered by CARCHEX and lasts up to five to ten years. It covers hundreds of components, which are listed in your contract. Since coverage is so comprehensive, not all high-mileage vehicles may be eligible.

Titanium is the highest level of coverage available from CARCHEX. Choosing Titanium will provide you with bumper-to-bumper coverage and a seven-to-ten-year term for maximum breakdown coverage. It also covers most of the parts of your vehicle with a short list of exceptions.

What Else Will You Get With CARCHEX?

Towing

24/7 emergency roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Trip interruption services

Choice of your own repair facility

Claims paid directly to the repair facility

30-day money-back guarantee

No-Haggle, Low-Price, Everyday Guarantee™

CARCHEX also has many online customer reviews giving the company its good name. The cost of a CARCHEX extended warranty for a car with over 100k miles depends on many factors including make, model, mileage, and year of your vehicle.

Best Direct Provider: Endurance

Endurance is a direct provider of extended warranties, meaning the company services the contracts it sells instead of using plan administrators.

The best option for a direct provider, meaning you work with their team throughout every step of the process.

This company offers five levels of protection for vehicles up to 200,000 miles. Customers are eligible for additional perks such as roadside assistance, member-only deals, and support through Endurance Elite Membership. This membership is usually an extra annual fee, but Endurance includes this service for free for the first year for customers who purchase any of its plans.

Select Premier is the most basic plan for older vehicles, covering your basic powertrain components. It covers a variety of needs for high-mileage vehicles including engine components, electrical systems, air conditioning, and more.

Secure is a lower, budget-friendly option that covers most vital car components for an affordable price.

Secure Plus offers fast coverage for steering, electrical system, and brakes. It has a shorter waiting period than their most basic plan.

Superior offers coverage for hundreds of specific components integral to your car’s optimal performance. Compared to Supreme, it covers almost everything, except gaskets.

Supreme coverage plan provides the most extensive plan with bumper-to-bumper protection.

Extended warranties with Endurance come with Elite Membership, which includes ID theft protection, concierge services, replacement for lost or broken key fobs, and many other benefits.

One negative aspect of Endurance to note is that this free Elite Membership expires after the first year of purchase and requires renewal and payment subsequently. Another negative aspect to Endurance is that most of their plans require a 60-day waiting period before you can make a claim (with the exception of the Secure Plus plan).

Still, many people seeking an extended warranty for cars over 100k miles will find Endurance an excellent provider for their vehicle.

Most Popular: CarShield

CarShield offers six coverage levels, some of which protect cars up to 200,000 miles:

Silver is the most basic powertrain warranty plan that covers all lubricated engine parts, drive axle, the transmission, and water pump.

Gold offers enhanced powertrain coverage and includes protection for your car’s engine, transmission, alternator, water pump, starter, air conditioning, and more.

Platinum Plan is the highest level of inclusionary coverage with CarShield and covers many parts integral to the engine, transmission, cooling system, electrical system, steering, air conditioning unit, and brake system, among others.

New Diamond coverage plan from CarShield is similar to new car factory warranties. It is exclusionary, meaning it lists only the excluded items.

A great provider with a history of over one million vehicles protected and thousands of customer reviews.

For vehicles with complex electronic systems and luxury vehicles, the best bet with CarShield coverage is the High Tech plan that includes protection for power seat control, voice activation control, sensors, cruise control, gauges, GPS, and more. Finally, there is a Specialty Plan that includes coverage for ATVs, motorcycles, and other unique vehicles.

On top of these impressive coverage options, CarShield also gives customers the option of month-to-month contracts. This payment plan gives customers the freedom to cancel their plan before the end of the year if necessary.

Benefits Of An Extended Warranty For A High-Mileage Vehicle

Factory warranties come and go, but with extended warranties, you can decide how long protection for your car lasts. Waiting for your factory warranty to expire before buying a third-party provider can result in a gap in coverage where your car and wallet are unprotected from unexpected repair costs.

Repairs are fairly common in high-mileage vehicles. Some of the most common repairs required for older vehicles can leave you with a hefty repair bill. You’ll want to be sure to choose an extended warranty that covers most common major repairs. Some of the most common repairs needed for older vehicles according to Cars.com include:

$2,776 : The average cost of an engine rebuild or repair after powertrain failure.

$1,865 : The average cost of a faulty transmission requiring a rebuild or replacement.

$675 and $1,033 : Older vehicles often need repairs to the electrical and fuel systems resulting in these costs, respectively.

$650 : Even a seemingly simple fix like repairing the air conditioning in your older vehicle can cost you hundreds.

These costs don’t include the price of the maintenance and repairs from regular wear and tear that older cars experience. With the right extended warranty, you’ll get longer coverage on the same parts and services as the factory warranty. Some benefits of buying an extended warranty for your vehicle include comprehensive coverage and roadside assistance among others.

Buying an extended warranty for your vehicle that has surpassed the 100,000-mile mark will save you time, money, and frustration in the long run.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many miles does an extended warranty cover?

Extended warranty providers vary on how many miles they will cover. When purchasing an extended warranty for a car with over 100k miles, know that CARCHEX has the best plans offering coverage for up to 250,000 miles on vehicles 25 years old or younger. Other plans will cover fewer miles and will be priced accordingly.



How much do extended warranties cost?

There is no universal standard to measure the price of an extended car warranty. Warranties vary in cost depending on what provider you choose, the age of your vehicle, and many more factors. Calling the provider directly can get you a quote customized to your high-mileage vehicle.

Are used car extended warranties worth it?

When considering an extended warranty for your used vehicle, it is important to remember that when the factory warranty comes to an end, the total cost for any repair will come directly out of your bank account. Used cars are susceptible to frequent and costly breakdowns and repairs because they’re older and have higher mileage. Purchasing an extended warranty for your used vehicle will provide you peace of mind knowing you’re protected against the cost of unforeseen repairs.