Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you plan on driving your vehicle for many more years or you want to increase resale value, having an extended warranty can help you achieve the goals you have as a car owner. An extended warranty gives you the freedom of not having to worry about negotiating with the mechanic, searching for a towing company, or paying out of pocket for parts and labor.

We researched the best extended car warranty companies – and then some – to find the best coverage, prices, and customer experiences across the extended warranty industry. Below we outline the type of protection you’ll get with a protection plan from Fidelity Warranty Services, Inc. and how that compares with other leading extended warranty companies, such as CARCHEX.

In This Article:

Looking for the best extended warranty? Read Motor1's guide to the best providers available.

See Our Top Picks >

Summary: What We Think About Fidelity Warranty Services

Fidelity Warranty Services offers vehicle service contracts through more than 3,800 dealerships nationwide. You can choose a Fidelity car warranty from one of two extended service programs and five coverage levels.

Weigh the good with the bad in one quick glance with our pros and cons below.

Pros Cons Five coverage levels

Coverage for high-mileage vehicles

Additional coverage options (tire and road hazard, wear and tear, etc.)

Fluids covered in repair costs

Transferable plans

Direct payment to repair facility

Rated “A” by the BBB

Over 40 years of experience Fewer authorized repair facilities compared to some competitors

No direct quote engine (must call dealership)

No online sample contracts

Deductibles up to $250

Fidelity Car Warranty Plans

Americans drive an average of nearly 13,500 miles per year. Those miles add up quickly, and companies that offer high-mileage plans are a good option for today’s long distance drivers.

Fidelity Warranty Services offers five coverage plans at dealerships across the country. You can choose a Vehicle Protection Plan, which consists of three coverage levels and protection up to 120,000 miles, or High Mileage Vehicle Protection, which consists of two coverage levels and protection up to 48,000 miles.

Vehicle Protection Plans

The Vehicle Protection Plan program offers three plans: Powertrain, Gold, and Platinum.

Powertrain: This basic plan covers the engine, transmission, and drive axle of the vehicle, as well as certain electric motor/generator components.

Gold: The Gold plan covers the basic powertrain as well as components within the following systems:

Cooling

Steering

Brakes

Air conditioning

Front/rear suspension

Electrical

Hybrid/plug-in electric/compression natural gas/hydrogen components

Platinum: This Fidelity car warranty is a bumper-to-bumper, exclusionary plan, which gives the most protection and lists only excluded items. Examples of excluded items may include:

Brake drums

Air bags

Glass

Batteries

Catalytic converter

High Mileage Vehicle Protection

Under the high-mileage plans, you can extend the life of an older or used car just that bit more. There are two plans under this program: Drivetrain Plus and Owner Select.

Drivetrain Plus: Similar to the Powertrain Vehicle Protection Plan, this option covers the engine, transmission, drive axle, and electric motor/generator components.

Owner Select: Not quite as comprehensive as the Platinum or Gold plans, the Owner Select plan still offers protection for major vehicle systems on high-mileage vehicles.

Steering

Braking

Air Conditioning

Additional hybrid/plug-in electric components

Additional Coverage

All plans come are transferable and can be cancelled by request. You’ll also get included 24/7 roadside assistance benefits and other peace-of-mind benefits, including towing, rental and trip interruption reimbursement up to a certain amount per day. Vehicle fluids are covered in addition to parts and labor.

If you’re looking to add specialized coverage, you can do so with a Fidelity car warranty. Other available coverage options include:

Road Hazard Tire & Wheel

Total Loss (GAP) Waiver

Lease Excess Wear & Tear

Theft Deterrent System

Car Care Service Plan

This is one of Fidelity Warranty Services’ strong points. Get covered for things like tire rotation or oil changes using the Car Care Service Plan.

Fidelity Warranty Services Quotes And Claims Process

A Fidelity car warranty can only be purchased through a participating dealership, so you won’t find a direct quote engine on their website. You must call your closest participating dealership to go over coverage options and prices.

When it’s time to file a claim, either bring your vehicle to your purchase dealer or call your given toll-free number for assistance from a claims analyst. The company does not have the largest selection of repair facilities to choose from, but you can bring your vehicle to one of 6,000 participating service centers. Your claim payment will be made directly to the repair facility. All contracts are backed by insurance as well, and you’ll still be covered even if your dealership goes out of business.

Be aware that the Fidelity Warranty Services claims analysts are not available 24/7. They have set business hours, and you won’t be able to reach a claims analyst on a Sunday.

Fidelity Car Warranty Customer Reviews

Fidelity Warranty Services is a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accredited company with an A rating and 41 years of industry experience.

Customers who reviewed their Fidelity car warranty on the BBB website were pleased with the easy claims process and the company’s efficiency:

“Fast payment. Hassle-free. Very happy that my Jeep was covered with the bumper-to-bumper warranty.” - Deborah S.

“I've never dealt with an easier process. My wife recently had a flat while driving out of state and needed an immediate repair. Because this was out of area and we didn't have time to call into the Fidelity to pre-approve this repair, I was expecting to have to argue with the claims processor when I called this in the day later. When I did call, it took less than five minutes for them to gather my info and process the claim. We received the reimbursement check a few days later. Thanks for exceeding expectations and making it very easy to work through this claim.” - Thomas R.

Some customers, however, felt that they were denied coverage for more basic items that would otherwise be covered by other companies. A few customers have also reported conflicting or confusing information about coverage.

While shopping around for an extended car warranty, do make sure to read the fine print in your contract and request to view the contract or a sample contract.

Fidelity Warranty Services Prices And Financing

If you’re ready to ask about protection plan prices, then you must contact your participating dealership to get a direct quote. Fidelity Warranty Services does not provide direct quotes online, as contracts are sold by dealerships rather than the company’s office.

Pricing will vary by plan, mileage, and vehicle model, but customer reviews have reported prices close to $2,500. These prices will vary depending on the individual and the deductible you choose. A Fidelity car warranty deductible can range from $0 to $250, and that may seem rather high in comparison to some competitors.

Financing is available for all plans. You may include the cost of the vehicle service contract in the price of your vehicle. However, keep in mind that if you make that decision, you’ll be paying interest on your extended warranty.

Our Verdict: Fidelity Warranty Services

After researching Fidelity Warranty Services, we like the company’s options for high-mileage vehicles, as well as its added coverage options. Customers really feel like they’re getting a tailored plan. However, available repair facilities are quite limited in comparison with other warranty companies, and deductibles can be high.

We recommend that you take this review in consideration with information from other top warranty companies. Below are some of our favorites:

For a quick summary of how a Fidelity car warranty compares to our Best Overall extended warranty provider, CARCHEX, check out the chart below.