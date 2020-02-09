Advertiser Disclosure

TruStage is a life insurance company that offers discounts to credit union members. While it does not offer auto insurance directly, it is able to provide coverage via its partners, Esurance and Liberty Mutual.

TruStage auto insurance advertises significant savings for its customers, and in this guide we’ll put that promise to the test. Here, we’ll go in depth into TruStage’s coverage options, pricing, reputation, and customer satisfaction ratings.

About TruStage

TruStage is a subsidiary of CUNA Mutual Group, a financial company that has been in business since 1935. It is primarily a life insurance company, but it has recently added auto insurance to its roster of insurance offerings.

However, TruStage does not directly offer auto insurance. Instead, it acts as a sort of insurance broker, connecting interested motorists to its partner company, Liberty Mutual, where they can then purchase auto insurance policies. One of its main draws is its discounts for credit union members.

Pros And Cons

Pros

Discounts for credit union members

Unique coverage options

Multiple ways to file claims, including a mobile app

Cons

Very poor customer satisfaction ratings

Not a direct insurance provider

Credit union discounts don’t appear to be very substantial

Coverage Options

TruStage does not offer any auto insurance policies on its own. Instead, it refers motorists to Liberty Mutual, which provides its own offerings.

Liberty Mutual provides standard coverage and a few additional options. The standard options include:

Medical payments coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Personal injury protection

Bodily injury and property liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Additionally, Liberty Mutual offers:

Loan/gap insurance

Towing and labor coverage

Rental car reimbursement

New car replacement coverage

Accident forgiveness

Liberty Mutual also provides several very unique policies:

Mexico Car Insurance: Covers you if you’re driving to Mexico

Covers you if you’re driving to Mexico Teachers Car Insurance: Protects teachers from damage that may occur on school grounds

Protects teachers from damage that may occur on school grounds Original Parts Replacement: Covers the cost of original manufacturer parts if your vehicle needs repairs

Covers the cost of original manufacturer parts if your vehicle needs repairs Liberty Mutual Deductible Fund: Gradually lowers and eventually eliminates your collision deductible

Gradually lowers and eventually eliminates your collision deductible Lifetime Repair Guarantee: Guarantees repairs on your car made by an approved repair facility

Guarantees repairs on your car made by an approved repair facility Better Car Replacement: If your car is totalled, you can replace it with a car that’s one model year new and has 15,000 fewer miles on it

Getting A Quote From TruStage

TruStage does not offer quotes itself, as it’s not a direct insurance provider. Instead, interested motorists can enter their credit union (or enter “none”) and zipcode on the TruStage website, after which they’ll be redirected to Liberty Mutual’s website, where they’ll finish the quote process.

From there, the process is similar to most other auto insurance providers: you’ll fill out information about yourself, your vehicle, and any other drivers on the plan, select the coverage you want, and then purchase a policy.

Filing A Claim With TruStage

When you file a claim with TruStage, you’re actually filing with Liberty Mutual, so you’ll follow its procedure.

Motorists insured by Liberty Mutual have three options for filing a claim:

Using the mobile app

Filing online

Calling in

Motorists can file claims 24/7 with any of these three methods.

TruStage Customer Service

TruStage has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). On Trustpilot, TruStage has outstanding reviews: 4.8/5 stars based on 2,964 reviews. This is the best Trustpilot rating we’ve seen for an insurance company so far. Customers are generally very happy with the service they’ve received from TruStage.

“Nice representative was very knowledgeable and understood our needs, let us know what was best for us”. -Anthony Stanford via Trustpilot

However, remember that these reviews are for TruStage itself, which is a life insurance company, not an auto insurance company. More important than TruStage’s reviews are Liberty Mutual’s reviews – the partner that is actually offering auto insurance.

Unfortunately, Liberty Mutual’s reviews are much poorer than TruStage’s. On Trustpilot, the company only has 3.5/5 stars based on 10 reviews. The provider’s BBB rating, A, is lower than most insurance companies we reviewed, which indicates poor customer service.

“I wish there was a zero star option. I had a claim back in February 2019 that was horribly mishandled by some rude agents and careless managers. Liberty Mutual sent my car (damaged axle due to collision with curb during snow storm) to one of their shops for repair and the mechanics did a poor repair. I documented the issues with the repair to the smallest detail and communicated it to the shop and liberty mutual, but got nowhere. The agents continuously blamed me for what was wrong with the car and the shop, and though they acknowledged the ongoing issue with the car, did not want to take responsibility. Liberty Mutual is a bad insurance company that will face bankruptcy if they don't change the way they train their unprofessional staff.” -Esterlyn C. via BBB

How Much Does TruStage Auto Insurance Cost?

TruStage’s auto insurance policies are offered through Liberty Mutual and follow its pricing.

While there isn’t much data about Liberty Mutual’s pricing available, we were able to find that the average annual premium is about the average for most providers.

Liberty Mutual also offers a few discounts, such as:

A 30 percent new driver discount

A multiple vehicle discount

A student discount

A home and auto insurance bundle discount

Our Verdict

TruStage is a reputable company that excels at providing great customer service for its life insurance policies. However, its auto insurance policies are provided through Liberty Mutual, which has very poor reviews from customers, but an A rating from BBB.

That said, Liberty Mutual does offer several very unique coverage options such as Mexico Car Insurance and Better Car Replacement.

Overall, we recommend other providers over TruStage and Liberty Mutual.

We’ve researched the all-time top providers of car insurance. It’s always wise to get quotes from several insurance companies when making your decision. Here, we’ve rounded up some great alternatives.

Other Providers To Consider

State Farm

State Farm is the No. 1 auto insurance provider in the United States based on market share, and we have given it favorable ratings due to its low premiums and satisfactory coverage. The company is financially strong and able to fulfill claims.

Reputation And Financial Strength

AM Best awarded State Farm an A++ financial strength rating, which is the highest rating possible. This indicates that State Farm has the financial capabilities to fulfill claims and that customers should have an easier time getting their claims fulfilled than with other companies.

State Farm was founded in 1922 and has built a strong reputation as a trustworthy insurance provider over its near century in business.

Pricing

According to our research, State Farm is the second-cheapest insurance provider, trailing only behind USAA. However, USAA only covers military members, so State Farm is the cheapest provider for non-military motorists.

Coverage Options

State Farm offers standard coverage as well as a few optional add-ons such as sports car coverage, antique car coverage, and travel and rental insurance.

We were particularly pleased with State Farm’s travel and rental insurance, which not only reimburses motorists for the cost of a rental car, but also covers the cost of lodging and food if the driver is stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Discounts And Rewards

State Farm offers multiple discounts such as:

A good student discount

A discount for drivers under age 25 who complete a State Farm driving safety course

A multiple vehicle discount

A car and home insurance bundle discount

Unfortunately, State Farm does not offer an accident forgiveness program, which we believe is a considerable oversight.

Customer Satisfaction

Customers are generally satisfied with their policies. State Farm has fewer than the median number of complaints for an insurance company its size.

On Trustpilot, State Farm received a rating of 2.3/5 based on 19 reviews, which, although it may sound low, is actually quite good for an insurance company. Remember that most people will only write a review of their auto insurance company when something goes wrong, so there will almost always be a negative bias on auto insurance reviews.

Our Verdict

State Farm’s low insurance premiums along with its strong reputation and financial standing make it one of our top recommendations for auto insurance in 2019. Unfortunately, accident forgiveness is not an option with State Farm, but we believe its other good features make up for it.

Geico

After State Farm, Geico has the largest market share of the U.S. insurance industry. The company has a strong focus on integrating technology into its products for added convenience, and its rates are quite reasonable, albeit slightly higher than State Farm’s.

Reputation and Financial Strength

Geico has received an A++ rating from AM Best, which shows that it is in good financial standing and more than capable of fulfilling claims. It is a generally well-regarded auto insurance company, largely due to its famous TV ads. However, customers are generally satisfied with their policies, and the company has received fewer than the median number of complaints for a company its size.

Pricing

Geico’s pricing is slightly more expensive than State Farm’s, but it is still lower than most companies we researched.

Coverage Options

Geico focuses on providing a strong yet standard insurance product. It offers standard insurance and a few other upgrades such as rental reimbursement.

Discounts And Rewards

Geico has a long roster of discounts and reward programs. These include the following, and even more:

Senior discount

Student discount

Military personnel discount

Anti-theft system discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Customer Satisfaction

Geico’s focus on technology has made it a very easy company to file claims with and get quotes from. Its app is highly rated, with a 4.8/5 on the Google Play app store, indicating that customers find it easy to use and helpful.

In addition to filing claims via phone calls, online, or through the app, customers can also meet with a local representative in person to discuss their claim.

Our Verdict

Geico makes car insurance convenient – both procedurally and financially. Between its no-hassle filing and quotation processes and its reasonable rates, Geico has an insurance product that we highly recommend.

FAQs

Is TruStage car insurance good?

TruStage does not offer car insurance itself. Instead, it refers interested drivers to its partner, Liberty Mutual, who then offers policies. TruStage’s main draw is its discounts for credit union members; however, it remains to be seen if these discounts are truly substantial. Overall, Liberty Mutual has received average-to-below-average review both from us and other customers.

What is TruStage Whole Life Insurance?

TruStage Whole Life Insurance is a life insurance policy that covers the insured’s funeral and other final expenses when they pass away, relieving their surviving family members of the financial burdens associated with death. The policy does not expire, and the rate is locked in as soon as you sign up.