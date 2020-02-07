Advertiser Disclosure

Almost anywhere in the United States, you need to have a car insurance policy before you can get behind the wheel and hit the open road. However, the specific details of what type and how much insurance motorists need to have varies from state to state. In this guide, we’re going to take an in-depth look at auto insurance in Louisiana: what’s required, risks specific to driving in the Pelican State, and our recommendations for the best Louisiana car insurance providers.

Louisiana Car Insurance Requirements

If you plan on driving in Louisiana, you need to have an auto insurance policy in place.

Each state sets the amounts motorists must be covered for. This is set at a per person or per accident level. For example, one state may require $15,000 of liability insurance per accident, while another may require $30,000 per person. But remember: State requirements are only the minimum coverage levels you must have in place. You can always get more, and most drivers are recommended to take out more than minimum coverage.

The minimum requirements for car insurance in Louisiana are:

Bodily injury liability coverage: $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident Property damage liability coverage: $25,000

$25,000 Medical payments insurance: $1,000

$1,000 Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage: $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

Drivers in Louisiana are able to reject medical payments insurance and uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage by sending a letter to the state, so if you don’t want to pay for those coverages, you don’t have to. However, Louisiana has a very high percentage of uninsured drivers – 13 percent of all drivers in the state as of 2015 – so it’s a good idea to be covered if you can afford it.

First Choice For Louisiana Car Insurance: Geico

We recently researched the top car insurance companies, and Geico emerged as one of the best in the nation. It’s also our first choice for auto insurance in Louisiana. Geico is one of the best-known insurance providers worldwide thanks to its creative advertising. Luckily, the coverage Geico provides lives up to its promises of providing reasonably priced and comprehensive car insurance.

As the second largest insurance provider in the U.S., Geico has a strong financial base to draw from. AM Best gave the company an A++ financial strength rating, which is the best rating possible. How does that affect you? Companies that have strong financials are more likely to fulfill claims. Plus, it’s less likely that financially strong companies will go out of business, suddenly leaving you uncovered after paying for your policy.

With Geico, motorists can take out Louisiana auto insurance policies that span the six standard insurance types. Additional coverages are available too, including:

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance: This covers the cost of repairs that are not related to accidents, similar to an extended car warranty or a vehicle service contract.

This covers the cost of repairs that are not related to accidents, similar to an extended car warranty or a vehicle service contract. Emergency Roadside Service: If your car breaks down and you need a tow or other emergency service, Geico will cover some of the cost.

In accordance with Geico ads promoting 15 percent savings, our research indicates that Geico policies are cheaper than the majority of the competition. While the company’s premiums are not as cheap as USAA’s, they are cheaper than most other competitors.

If you’re not eligible for Louisiana car insurance coverage from USAA (most people aren’t), Geico is our top recommended provider nationwide and in Louisiana as well. Geico offers competitive rates and a pleasant customer service experience. Plus, its mobile app is one of the best we’ve seen and makes filing claims, updating your policy, and getting quotes quick and easy.

Runner-Up For Cheap Insurance: USAA

Although we rated USAA higher than Geico overall, we’re giving USAA the silver medal in Louisiana since its coverage is only available to military members and their families. That said, the coverage USAA provides is superb, and it deserves a mention and careful consideration if you’re an active service member, veteran, or a family member of one.

Financially, USAA is very strong, receiving an A++ rating from AM Best. Furthermore, it has the highest customer service ratings of any company we’ve reviewed, tying for first place in J.D Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

What’s more, USAA provides the cheapest average premiums of every company we’ve looked into, so motorists won’t need to choose between high-quality coverage and affordability when it comes to USAA. That makes the provider one of the best for car insurance in Louisiana.

How Much Does Louisiana Auto Insurance Cost?

While motorists shouldn’t drive without insurance under any circumstances, the high rate of uninsured drivers in Louisiana may be due to the state’s very high insurance rates. In 2016, Louisiana car insurance was the second most expensive in the nation, with drivers spending an average of $1,302.11 per year according to the Insurance Information Institute. The nationwide average for the same year was just $935.80.

That said, driving without insurance can end up costing you a lot more, and it’s illegal, so make sure you’re covered before you start driving.

What To Know About Driving In Louisiana

As mentioned, Louisiana has a very high rate of uninsured drivers on the road, so motorists are advised to have strong un/underinsured motorist coverage.

It’s important to note that Louisiana is not a no-fault state. This means that if you’re in an accident, the court will attempt to determine who was at fault in the accident. The offending party is then responsible for damages.

Motorists in Louisiana also have the option of providing alternative proof of financial responsibility, which will waive insurance requirements. These include:

Surety bonds: A surety bond that’s valid for $55,000 in payments is sufficient proof of financial responsibility.

A surety bond that’s valid for $55,000 in payments is sufficient proof of financial responsibility. Real estate bonds: If you get a real estate bond approved by a county judge and two other guarantors, you can skip out on the minimum requirements for auto insurance in Louisiana.

If you get a real estate bond approved by a county judge and two other guarantors, you can skip out on the minimum requirements for auto insurance in Louisiana. Cash or security deposits: If you deposit $30,000 with the Louisiana State Treasurer, your car insurance requirements will be waived.

If you deposit $30,000 with the Louisiana State Treasurer, your car insurance requirements will be waived. Self-insurance: You can pay a $1,000 fee for each vehicle you’d like to insure and skip the state car insurance requirements if you have: 26 or more vehicles registered under your name Property you own in Louisiana Assets worth $100,000 or more No previously canceled self-insurance certificates within the last five years

You can pay a $1,000 fee for each vehicle you’d like to insure and skip the state car insurance requirements if you have:

Driving Without Car Insurance In Louisiana

While driving without auto insurance in Louisiana won’t land you behind bars, doing so can have very serious financial consequences.

Perhaps more importantly, uninsured motorists may not be able to recover the full cost of damages if they’re in an accident, even if they weren’t at fault. According to Louisiana’s “No Pay, No Play” law, uninsured drivers are unable to recoup the first $25,000 in property damage and first $15,000 in bodily injury after an accident even if they’re owed it.

FAQs

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Louisiana?

USAA generally has the cheapest car insurance nationwide and consequently in Louisiana as well. However, it’s only available to active service members, veterans, and their families. After USAA, we found Geico to be an affordable option for auto insurance in Louisiana.

What is the minimum car insurance in Louisiana?

The minimum requirements for auto insurance in Louisiana are:

Bodily injury liability: $15,000 per person/$30,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $25,000

Medical payments: $1,000

Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage: $15,000 per person/$30,000 per accident

Is Louisiana a no-fault auto insurance state?

No, Louisiana is not a no-fault auto insurance state. This means that in the case of an accident, a court will attempt to determine who is at fault in the accident. The offending party will then be responsible for paying the damages.