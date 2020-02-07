As a teacher, you’ve probably got enough on your plate without having to deal with auto insurance. To make things a bit more beneficial for all the hardworking teachers of America, Horace Mann auto insurance offers significant discounts to teachers, school administrators, and educators of all types. Below, we’ll take an in-depth look at Horace Mann car insurance and let you in on everything you need to know to find out if it’s the right policy for you.

About Horace Mann Auto Insurance

Horace Mann is a publicly traded insurance company named after the famous educator. The company was founded in 1945 by two teachers. Today, Horace Mann offers affordable insurance for educators across the country.

Horace Mann Car Insurance Overview

Let’s take a quick look at some general pros and cons of Horace Mann car insurance policies.

Pros

Discounts for educators: If you’re a teacher, you can expect major discounts from Horace Mann.

If you’re a teacher, you can expect major discounts from Horace Mann. Focused on educators: Not only does Horace Mann offer discounts to educators, but given that the company was founded by teachers and focuses exclusively on educators, you can be sure that if you’re an educator yourself, you’ll be understood and cared for by this provider.

Not only does Horace Mann offer discounts to educators, but given that the company was founded by teachers and focuses exclusively on educators, you can be sure that if you’re an educator yourself, you’ll be understood and cared for by this provider. Free benefits: Educators receive several additional coverages at no extra cost, such as reduced deductibles for comprehensive coverage claims that occur on school property, pet injury insurance, and liability coverage if you transport students in an insured vehicle.

Cons

Not a perfect financial strength rating: Horace Mann currently has an “A” financial strength rating from AM Best. While this is very good, other top providers, like GEICO and State Farm, have received A++ ratings. That means compared to its competition, Horace Mann is not as financially strong.

Horace Mann currently has an “A” financial strength rating from AM Best. While this is very good, other top providers, like GEICO and State Farm, have received A++ ratings. That means compared to its competition, Horace Mann is not as financially strong. No medical payments (MedPay) insurance or personal injury protection (PIP): Horace Mann offers several common types of auto insurance but leaves out MedPay and PIP.

Horace Mann Auto Coverage Options

Unlike many of its competitors, Horace Mann does not offer the full suite of standard car insurance coverage options. Instead, Horace Mann offers:

Liability insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive insurance

Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance

Like we mentioned, MedPay and PIP are left off the list. That said, Horace Mann does offer other non-standard coverages. These include:

Rental reimbursement coverage

Emergency road service

Overall, Horace Mann’s coverage options are fairly standard, if not a bit lacking. While there are omissions, they won’t be a problem for everyone.

Requesting A Quote From Horace Mann

Like most car insurance providers, Horace Mann offers quotes both online and via telephone. Simply navigate to its website to request a quote or call its customer service line.

Filing A Claim With Horace Mann

Horace Mann customers can submit claims both online and via telephone.

Horace Mann Customer Service

Horace Mann’s customer service is a big selling point for the provider, and Horace Mann clearly advertises its ratings on its website.

Currently, Horace Mann has a 4.1 out of 5 rating from Clearsurance and has a page dedicated to its glowing customer reviews.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) awarded Horace Mann an A+ rating. However, its customer rating is only 1 out of 5 stars. That said, almost every insurance company we’ve reviewed has had only one to two stars, so this is par for the course and is not indicative of how Horace Mann compares to other companies.

Here are some sample customer reviews:

“Horace Mann is wonderful. They help teachers with insurance in a diligent manner helping us make decisions with something that could be quite expensive and misunderstood. They make it simple and easy to comprehend.” -238Pryor, Clearsurance on HoraceMann.com

“I can’t remember exactly how long we’ve been with Horace Mann, we had renters insurance with them first, we now have homeowners insurance, I would say it must be around 15 years … Horace Mann is an exceptional insurance company. Customers are really a priority for them. Everyone we have dealt with from the agent to claims’ adjusters have always had our best interests as their No. 1 priority. I highly recommend them!” -Norwichbird, Clearsurance on HoraceMann.com

“I got insurance through Horace Mann many years ago and my agent was amazing. Now? I am warning people away. They are horrible, you pay and pay and then have to fight to get any payout even if you clearly deserve it. Do not go with this company, please. I have a lawyer to pursue the issue but there are very few people who have this resource.” -Tamar S., BBB

Our Verdict

Horace Mann auto insurance is a good choice for educators thanks to the significant discounts and educator-specific coverage the provider offers. Unfortunately, Horace Mann’s coverage options are somewhat limited, but there’s a tradeoff to be made between reduced standard coverage and coverage that’s designed just for teachers.

Overall, customers appear to be satisfied with their coverage, and motorists should feel safe purchasing an insurance policy from Horace Mann.

Alternative Providers To Consider

No matter what you’re shopping for, it’s always a good idea to compare any product or service to its competitors’ offerings. Shopping for car insurance is no different. We’ve done hours of research on the best auto insurance providers so that you don’t have to.

Here are some other providers we highly recommend.

GEICO

GEICO has more going for it than funny commercials. It’s got a strong financial foundation, good coverage options, and in some states, it offers the cheapest average premiums. One standout feature of GEICO is its highly rated app, which makes managing your policy, getting quotes, and filing claims quite painless.

Let’s take a look at what you can expect from GEICO.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

GEICO is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. and, as such, has built up a strong reputation. AM Best awarded it an A++ financial strength rating, indicating it has the resources to fulfill claims it receives from its customers.

Coverage Options

GEICO offers standard coverage options including MedPay and PIP. Additionally, GEICO offers:

Roadside assistance coverage

Mechanical breakdown insurance (similar to an extended service contract or extended warranty)

Rental reimbursement

Classic car insurance

Customer Satisfaction

Motorists with policies from GEICO are generally satisfied with their coverage. According to the NAIC, the company received fewer than the median number of complaints. Furthermore, J.D. Power gave GEICO a 3/5 rating on its Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey.

Our Verdict

GEICO is a superb provider that offers reasonable rates and good coverage for motorists of all types. After our research, we rated Geico as the second-best provider in the U.S. The only provider that fared better than GEICO is USAA, but its coverage is only available to military members, veterans, and their families. This makes GEICO the best option for the general U.S. population.

State Farm

State Farm is currently the largest auto insurance provider in the U.S., and we gave it a high rating due to its (usually) cheap premiums and numerous discounts.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

With close to a century of business experience behind it, State Farm has been a mainstay of the American insurance landscape. With an A++ rating from AM Best and billions of dollars in premiums written each year, State Farm has proven itself to have a strong financial backing.

Coverage Options

State Farm offers most standard coverage options but does not offer personal injury protection. Additional coverage options include:

Car rental and travel expenses coverage

Emergency road service coverage

Rideshare driver coverage

We were particularly impressed with State Farm’s car rental and travel expenses coverage. While most providers offer some type of rental reimbursement coverage, State Farm will also cover the cost of meals and lodging if you’re stranded more than 50 miles from home.

Customer Service

State Farm scores similarly to GEICO on many consumer sites like BBB. In J.D. Power’s Auto Claims and Satisfaction Survey, State Farm received a 3/5, the same score as Geico.

Our Verdict

State Farm is a reputable provider that offers affordable auto insurance policies. However, we found the coverage options limited compared to GEICO’s, albeit cheaper in some states. Overall, State Farm is a solid choice for motorists.

FAQs

Does Horace Mann auto insurance cover rental cars?

Horace Mann offers rental reimbursement coverage as an option to all its policyholders.

Is Horace Mann insurance only for teachers?

No, Horace Mann provides insurance for educators of all kinds, including principals, school administrators, etc.

What is Horace Mann known for?

Horace Mann is known for providing reasonably priced insurance policies for educators.

Does Horace Mann offer gap insurance?

Horace Mann does not offer gap insurance at this time.

