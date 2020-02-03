Advertiser Disclosure

Finding car insurance that fits your needs can be a real headache. With so many providers, it can be difficult to make sense of what options are best for you.

If you live in Chicago or the surrounding area, you may be looking into Oxford Auto Insurance. This small, Illinois-based company exclusively serves the Chicagoland market, offering policies that cater toward the metro area’s specific needs.

Here, we’re going to dive deep into Oxford Auto Insurance and give you an in-depth review of what it’s all about. Before you read further, make sure you take a look at our review of the best auto insurance companies to learn about more providers that might suit your needs. We also recommend filling out the form below to start comparing providers and quotes, especially if you don’t live in the Chicago area and can’t be served by Oxford Auto Insurance.

In this article:

About Oxford Auto Insurance

Oxford Auto Insurance has been in business for over 65 years and advertises very low rates and reasonable coverage for all customers even if they have a poor credit history, previous accidents, or tickets.

Oxford Auto Insurance isn’t an insurance provider itself. Instead, it’s an insurance broker, meaning that customers will work with an Oxford Auto Insurance agent who will then compare rates from 15 different auto insurance companies to find a policy that fits.

Highlights Of Oxford Auto Insurance

Before we go any further, let’s look at a quick overview of Oxford Auto Insurance’s pros and cons.

Pros

Oxford Auto Insurance only services the Chicagoland area, meaning it has a keen understanding of what Chicago drivers need from an insurance policy. Low rates: If its website can be trusted, customers can receive rates as low as $23 per month and an average savings of $321 (time period not specified).

If its website can be trusted, customers can receive rates as low as $23 per month and an average savings of $321 (time period not specified). High customer satisfaction rating: Oxford’s website states the company has a 90-percent customer satisfaction rating. While this seems potentially overstated, a look at its Better Business Bureau rating does show high customer satisfaction. In fact, three stars is one of the highest BBB ratings we’ve seen even when considering major providers like Geico, State Farm, etc.

Cons

Oxford is not an auto insurance provider. Instead, it’s an insurance broker that helps you find low premiums and policies that fit your needs by comparing 15 other insurance companies for you. Only serves a limited area: While this is good for Chicago-based customers, if you’d like to purchase from Oxford and aren’t from the area, you’re out of luck.

Coverage Options

Since Oxford Auto Insurance only connects customers with other insurance providers, the coverage you’ll get will vary from provider to provider. That said, Oxford Auto Insurance advertises the following types of coverage:

Liability coverage: This covers the cost of damage to a third party’s property or injury to their person, as well as any of your own legal fees. Having this type of coverage is a requirement in the state of Illinois.

This covers the cost of damage to a third party’s property or injury to their person, as well as any of your own legal fees. Having this type of coverage is a requirement in the state of Illinois. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage: If your vehicle is hit by another driver who doesn’t have sufficient auto insurance to cover the damage or injury costs, this policy will cover the costs. This is a requirement in Illinois.

If your vehicle is hit by another driver who doesn’t have sufficient auto insurance to cover the damage or injury costs, this policy will cover the costs. This is a requirement in Illinois. Collision insurance: This covers the cost of damage to your vehicle or injury to your person and passengers in the case of a collision.

This covers the cost of damage to your vehicle or injury to your person and passengers in the case of a collision. Comprehensive insurance: This covers the cost of damage to your vehicle from non-collision-related accidents like vandalism, theft, storm damage, etc.

This covers the cost of damage to your vehicle from non-collision-related accidents like vandalism, theft, storm damage, etc. Medical payments: This covers the cost of medical bills if you or your passengers are injured in an accident.

Oxford Auto Insurance doesn’t specifically mention personal injury protection (PIP), a standard form of insurance, but considering Oxford works with other major providers who offer it, it’s likely you’ll be able to get PIP from Oxford. PIP takes medical payments coverage one step further by also paying your lost wages if you’re injured in an accident and unable to work.

In addition to these standard coverage options, Oxford Auto Insurance also offers the following types of car insurance:

Tow truck insurance: If an accident occurs, Oxford will cover the cost of towing it.

If an accident occurs, Oxford will cover the cost of towing it. Business use insurance: If you use your car for business, Oxford will still insure it.

If you use your car for business, Oxford will still insure it. Ridesharing insurance: If you drive for Uber or Lyft, this type of insurance will cover you while you drive.

If you drive for Uber or Lyft, this type of insurance will cover you while you drive. SR-22 insurance: Illinois requires proof from insurance companies that certain high-risk customers have the state minimum liability coverage in place. This is not a type of insurance but rather a form submitted to the state that certifies a driver has the necessary insurance.

Oxford Auto Insurance Quote Process

Interested motorists can get a quote by visiting Oxford Auto Insurance’s website and inputting some basic information about themselves. Drivers can then purchase a policy online.

Alternatively, drivers can call in and get connected with an agent who will help them navigate the insurance buying process.

Oxford Auto Insurance Claims Process

Since Oxford Auto Insurance is not a provider itself, how you file your claims will vary from provider to provider. Oxford Auto Insurance has a list of phone numbers you need to call to file a claim with your specific provider. If you have any questions, you can call the Oxford Insurance customer service number.

Customer Reviews

Oxford Auto Insurance advertises a very high customer satisfaction rating – 90 percent to be exact. We did notice Oxford’s three-star BBB rating (based on just two reviews) is one of the highest we’ve seen, even from major national insurance providers. Most providers we’ve researched have only one or two stars.

On Yelp, Oxford Auto Insurance is rated 1.5 out of 5 stars based on 2 reviews.

On Facebook, the company is rated 4.1 out of 5 stars based on 18 reviews.

One customer writes:

“My agent has been amazing with application. She explained everything to me and was able to answer questions for me. Oxford is a great insurance agency. I see it has 4 stars out of 5, but I know that if happy customers would submit positive reviews, the numbers would be different … Thank you, Oxford Auto Insurance for your great service. I will continue to do business with you and refer people. Thanks again.” - Daisy, F. on BBB

How Much Does Oxford Auto Insurance Cost?

The actual cost of your insurance will vary depending on what provider you end up purchasing from. That said, Oxford Auto Insurance advertises rates as low as $23 per month, which comes to $138 every six months or $276 per year.

Our Verdict

While some of Oxford Auto Insurance’s advertised rates and 90-percent customer satisfaction rating seem too good to be true, it does appear to have good customer service and satisfaction overall.

However, since Oxford Auto Insurance doesn’t provide insurance on its own, your car insurance cost will vary depending on what provider Oxford links you with. When you request a quote, Oxford will pull quotes from 15 different auto insurance providers ranging from large to small including Progressive, Falcon Insurance Company, Founders Insurance Company, and more.

All in all, if you’re based in the Chicagoland area and want incredibly cheap insurance, it’s worth giving Oxford Auto Insurance some consideration.

National Providers We Recommend

Before pulling the trigger on an insurance policy, make sure you’ve covered all your bases and gotten quotes from several providers. We’ve already looked into some of the best auto insurance companies in the U.S. for you. Here are a few that might interest you.

USAA

If low rates are what you’re after, USAA should be at the top of your list. This company had the lowest average annual premium out of all the providers we reviewed. However, it only serves military members, veterans, and their families, so if you don’t fall into one of those categories, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

USAA has been operating since 1922, and its reputation is strong. It has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, and you should have no concerns about the company’s trustworthiness.

Coverage Options

USAA offers the standard types of car insurance and a few additional options like rental reimbursement coverage and accident forgiveness.

Customer Service

Out of all the providers we reviewed, USAA had the best score on J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey, achieving a perfect 5/5 rating. Almost all other providers we researched only received a 3/5. Furthermore, according to the NAIC, USAA has fewer than the median number of complaints for a provider of its size.

Our Verdict

USAA has some fantastic coverage to offer, but only military members, veterans, and their families will be able to take advantage of it. If you’re eligible, USAA should be near the top of your list, but if you’re not, our next recommendation might interest you.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Geico

Geico’s got more than a memorable tagline, so let’s take a quick look at what you can expect from a Geico policy.

Reputation And Trustworthiness

Geico’s reputation precedes itself – it’s one of the first companies that comes to mind when people think of car insurance. With the second-largest percentage of the U.S. market share, there are millions of satisfied customers.

Geico has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and fewer than the median number of complaints for providers its size according to the NAIC. Without a doubt, Geico is a reputable and trustworthy company.

Coverage Options

In addition to the standard insurance coverage options that all providers offer, Geico also provides:

Emergency road service

Mechanical breakdown insurance (similar to an extended warranty)

Rental reimbursement

Customer Service

Geico’s customer service is about average, according to J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey. However, Geico phone operators are very friendly and pleasant to deal with.

Our Verdict

Geico is a reputable auto insurance provider with reasonable rates and good coverage options. If you’re looking for affordable insurance, Geico is worth considering.