Once your factory warranty expires, are you prepared for the cost of repairs or a major mechanical breakdown? An extended warranty provides protection that can save money on transmission repairs or even high-tech vehicle systems.

In a study of 1,000 U.S. customers, 62 percent of those who had an extended warranty had benefited from their plan just within the previous year. But many people still don’t purchase extended warranties, because they don’t think they need one or don’t have enough information.

We reviewed ASC Warranty to give you an idea of the kind of coverage you can find and how it compares to other top competitors. Though, it’s just one of the many providers we’ve researched. See what extended warranty companies we consider the best after analyzing their plans, pricing, and more. Read our ASC Warranty review to see if its plans are right for you.

Summary: What We Think About ASC Warranty

ASC Warranty is available through dealerships. The company offers four generous coverage plans with peace of mind benefits at an affordable price. If you just want the gist, take a look at our quick pros and cons list based on our analysis of ASC Warranty:

Pros Cons Quick claims assistance

Choose any ASE certified repair facility

$0 deductible on most plans

Generous powertrain coverage plans

Transferable contracts

30-day, money-back guarantee

A+ BBB rating

Positive customer service reputation No sample contracts online

No direct online quote engine

Coverage only lasts up to 100,000 miles

Must contact dealership rather than ASC Warranty for customer service

ASC Protection Plan Options

ASC Warranty offers four coverage plans, including drivetrain or powertrain protection and exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper coverage. The company’s lowest coverage tier is more generous than your typical powertrain warranty, which only covers the engine, transmission, and drivetrain.

If you’re trying to shop solely online, it’s not easy to get a full sense of the coverage you’ll get based on the company’s site. There are no sample contracts available online, so you must speak directly with a dealership and request a contract. Here’s what the company does make available on its website.

Drivetrain “Plus” Coverage: ASC Warranty starts its coverage with more than just the basic powertrain. Coverage includes the following systems:

Engine

Automatic transmission

Standard transmission

Drive axle assembly

Seals and gaskets

Cooling

Electrical

Platinum Drivetrain: Similar to Drivetrain Plus, this plan covers those same systems plus adds air conditioning to your coverage.

Deluxe Coverage: Coverage includes all items under the Drivetrain Plus warranty, as well as:

Air conditioning

Front suspension

Steering

Brakes

Cooling

Fuel delivery

Electrical

Factory Type Coverage: This is ASC Warranty’s highest level of coverage. It includes everything that your manufacturer’s warranty would typically include, with the exception of a few listed items.

Additional Benefits

All ASC Warranty plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, trip interruption coverage and, usually, rental car reimbursement. With these included benefits, you’ll get towing services, emergency fuel delivery, flat tire assistance, key lockout service, and more.

How Long Does Coverage Last?

ASC Warranty plans come in a wide range of terms, from as little as 3 months/3,000 miles to 96 months/100,000 miles. Be aware that for RVs and some other vehicle types, coverage may be based on months rather than miles.

While this adds a lot of flexibility, we know that cars today last longer than 100,000 miles, and some competitors may offer longer terms.

ASC Warranty Quotes & Claims Process

Because ASC Warranty is only sold through a dealership, customers can’t go directly through the ASC Warranty website to get a direct quote. You must contact the dealership. This also means you must speak to the dealership regarding specific coverage questions, as only claims assistance is taken care of on the website.

The claims process is simple. When you arrive at the repair facility of your choosing (any ASE certified repair facility will work), present your warranty agreement to the service professional. The service professional can then contact the ASC Warranty claims department to authorize the repair. The claims department will pay the repair facility directly over the phone using a VISA card.

When communicating with claims assistance using the online chat, we found the service was prompt and friendly. There were no lines or long wait times to speak to a professional, and being transferred to a different department is quick and efficient.

Many customers find the claims process to be fast and helpful. However, customers have reported their warranty contracts was not honored when getting repairs. There is a mix of reviews on claims with most customers being satisfied and some customers feeling that coverage was not accurately explained.

ASC Warranty Reviews & Customer Service

With 33 years in the business, ASC has built a strong reputation in the extended warranty industry. ASC Warranty currently has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with high overall customer satisfaction. Customer service is quick and efficient, and customers have reported honest and straightforward service.

Here are a few ASC Warranty reviews from customers on the BBB site:

“They were really good at honoring my warranty, even when a mistake was made, they worked hard [and] got my truck fixed” - Donald H. “The ASC representative was very professional, straightforward, and kind. My claims, this one and one previously, were handled swiftly and completely. My wife and I live on a fixed income. We are so happy to have signed on to an honest warranty company in caring for our used vehicle's repairs. No squabbling, no hedging, just immediate action. I would recommend them to anyone.” - Ronald P.

“Local dealership called and submitted a claim. ASC approved the claim and the problem was fixed immediately. ASC is an excellent business and responds exactly as advertised. I would recommend their warranty service to anyone” - Bill G.

“Very pleased with this warranty on one of my vehicles. Very displeased with it on the other, as they recanted on what they would cover after repairs were started. Customer service is top notch, however.” - Megan C.

ASC Warranty Cost & Deductibles

Unfortunately, there is no direct quote engine directly from ASC Warranty’s website. To determine cost, you must contact your dealership regarding specific plans. However, you should expect that costs will vary based on the age and model of your vehicle, as well as the level of coverage that you choose.

You can lower the cost of your contract by purchasing it early on or before your factory warranty expires. Extended warranties usually range from several hundred dollars to over $1,500. Though, ASC Warranty claims to be one of the most cost-effective options in the industry.

One of the highlights of ASC Warranty coverage, however, is the low deductibles. In fact, most plans don’t have one at all. Certain plans, however, may have a $100 deductible per repair visit.

ASC also offers a loan calculator to determine how many months you can take to pay off your contract. Customers can take advantage of the loan calculator to see how the added cost of the service contract will change their monthly vehicle payments.

Our Verdict: ASC Warranty Review

There are many online extended warranty companies and dealership options, and knowing what to look for can be overwhelming. Based on our research, we think that ASC Warranty provides comprehensive coverage that won’t break the bank, and customer satisfaction is high overall.

However, there are still competitors that you should consider while shopping for an extended car warranty. Here are a few of the top companies:

We’ve analyzed many of the top extended warranty providers based on coverage, customer reviews, claims process, and other criteria. We recommend taking a look at many of these companies, including CARCHEX, which is endorsed by many top industry players.

Compare ASC Warranty with CARCHEX using our helpful chart below:

