Plymouth Rock car insurance is available to drivers in six states in the Northeast. Going with a regional choice for insurance is often a smart choice, but does Plymouth Rock provide the coverage you need?

In this article, we will break down Plymouth Rock’s packages, claims process, and more. Then, we’ll see how it stands up to a couple of national insurance companies that regularly top our lists.

About Plymouth Rock

Plymouth Rock Assurance offers property and casualty insurance in multiple states. The name might make the company sound old, but it was actually founded in Massachusetts in 1982. You can get Plymouth Rock car insurance in the following states:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

In addition to car insurance, Plymouth Rock offers homeowners insurance, renters insurance, umbrella insurance, commercial insurance, and a few more products depending on the state. Plymouth Rock Assurance has an A- rating from AM Best. The highest rating is an A++, but an A- rating is still considered “excellent” by the rating company. That’s good to see, especially because Plymouth Rock is a smaller company.

Like many other car insurance companies, Plymouth Rock is actually a group of companies that work under one umbrella. Other Plymouth rock affiliates include:

Mt. Washington Assurance Corporation

Palisades Insurance Company

High Point Property and Casualty Insurance Company

Teachers Auto Insurance Company of New Jersey

Pilgrim Insurance Company

Twin Lights Insurance Company

Plymouth Rock also purchased 21st Century’s New York auto insurance business in 2018. That means some Plymouth Rock car insurance customers have policies that are underwritten by 21st Century Insurance.

Why does that matter? Well, it matters for mobile users. Plymouth Rock has a mobile app, but it doesn’t seem to be that advanced. We’ll get to that later. However, customers with 21st Century policies can’t access their mobile ID cards on the app. That defeats the purpose of having a car insurance app in the first place.

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Coverage

With Plymouth Rock car insurance, you can get the following coverages (some of which might be required in your state):

Bodily Injury Liability (BI): This option covers medical bills and lost wages for other people in accidents you cause. It has a limit per person and a limit per accident.

This option covers medical bills and lost wages for other people in accidents you cause. It has a limit per person and a limit per accident. Property Damage Liability (PD): This coverage applies to other cars in accidents you cause.

This coverage applies to other cars in accidents you cause. Comprehensive: This option will repair your car after damage from inclement weather or vandalism.

This option will repair your car after damage from inclement weather or vandalism. Collision: Collision coverage repairs your car no matter who caused the accident.

Collision coverage repairs your car no matter who caused the accident. Personal Injury Protection (PIP): This covers your medical bills and lost wages after an accident.

This covers your medical bills and lost wages after an accident. Medical Payments (MedPay): This coverage pays your medical bills after an accident.

This coverage pays your medical bills after an accident. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM): This is medical and physical damage coverage for accidents caused by drivers without insurance, or without enough.

Plymouth Rock Assurance Packages

Below is a comparison of different benefit packages offered by Plymouth Rock. When you purchase a policy, you automatically get the Essential Assurance package. If you are a member of a motor club or if you’ve had Plymouth Rock car insurance for three years, you get upgraded to the Assurance Plus package.

Whether or not you get upgraded to Plus, you can still purchase an upgrade to Assurance Preferred or Assurance Premier. Assurance Premier is the highest benefit level.

Here is what the standard Essential Assurance package includes:

Crashbusters: You can schedule the time and place of an inspection, and a Crashbusters van will meet you there.

You can schedule the time and place of an inspection, and a Crashbusters van will meet you there. Door to Door Valet Claims Service: Plymouth Rock can pick up your car, take it to the shop, and deliver it after being repaired.

Plymouth Rock can pick up your car, take it to the shop, and deliver it after being repaired. Guaranteed Repairs: Plymouth Rock guarantees repairs done at certain participating shops.

Plymouth Rock guarantees repairs done at certain participating shops. Get Home Safe: Plymouth Rock auto insurance covers your taxi ride home if you feel unsafe to drive once per year.

Plymouth Rock auto insurance covers your taxi ride home if you feel unsafe to drive once per year. Online Services: Pay your bill and manage your account online.

Pay your bill and manage your account online. Pledge of Assurance: Plymouth Rock will donate to a charity of your choice if you have a bad customer experience with the company.

Here’s what you get with the three upgrades for Plymouth Rock car insurance:

Plus Preferred Premier Additional rental coverage Roadside assistance Roadside assistance Mobile device replacement Waived windshield replacement deductible Deductible dollars ($50 per year) Pet injury coverage Additional towing and labor coverage Trip interruption coverage Laptop replacement Waived depreciation New car replacement Seatbelt/airbag benefits Airbag accidental discharge coverage Plus one car replacement Child car seat benefits Increased pet injury coverage Loan/lease gap coverage Personal property coverage Electronic key replacement Waived collision deductible* Enhanced bail bond coverage Earrings coverage Waived glass repair deductible

*Under Assurance Plus, your collision deductible is waived if you get hit by another Plymouth Rock driver only.

You can also add the following coverage options to any plan level:

Accident forgiveness

Full glass coverage

$100 glass deductible

Waiver of deductible

New car replacement

Loan/lease gap coverage

Plymouth Rock Auto Insurance Discounts

For some reason, Plymouth Rock doesn't publish a full list of discounts. The company lists out each coverage option by state, so you’d think it would include discounts as well. A few discounts mentioned around the company’s website include:

Motor club member discount

Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Student away at school discount

Good driver discount

You’ll have to talk to a local agent to get the full list of discounts available to you.

Road Rewards

Road Rewards is Plymouth Rock’s telematics app. It tracks your driving and gives you a score based on how safe you are. However, it doesn't give discounts on insurance. Instead, it gives you points that you can redeem for gift cards to different businesses like Amazon or Starbucks. Also, Road Rewards only gives points to people with Plymouth Rock car insurance policies in a few states. Anyone across the country can download the app and use it, but not everyone can redeem points. Here are the drivers who can get rewards with Road Rewards:

Massachusetts drivers with a Plymouth Rock policy

Connecticut drivers with a Plymouth Rock policy

New Hampshire drivers with a Mt. Washington Assurance policy

New Jersey drivers with a Palisades policy

Pennsylvania drivers with a Palisades policy

Plymouth Rock Mobile App

Here’s how consumers rate Plymouth Rock’s app:

Store Star Rating Number of Votes Google Play 3.0 128 The App Store 1.3 109

According to the app’s description, drivers with Plymouth Rock auto insurance can report claims, view insurance cards, find repair shops, pay bills, and change payment plans from their mobile devices. However, after reading through some of the reviews, it seems like drivers can’t actually do much of that.

Some customers say the app automatically reroutes them to their driver profile whenever they click on a link to do something else. Others say the app won’t load their ID card, or it won’t let them access their policy. Some also say that the app won’t register a payment plan change or let them pay their bill.

Getting A Quote And Filing A Claim

It’s fairly simple to get an online quote from Plymouth Rock. In our test, it took about five minutes to get to the pricing screen. You just need information about your car, other drivers in your family, and your current insurance.

As we mentioned, Plymouth Rock’s mobile app isn’t that great. We’d recommend going another route when you want to file a claim. You can start a new claim by calling a phone number or by going online.

Some of the Plymouth Rock car insurance benefits we discussed can actually make the claims process easier. For example, Crashbusters vans can meet you at a time of your choosing for an inspection, and representatives can sometimes issue payments on the spot. You can also choose to use the Door to Door Valet Claim Service. If you do, Plymouth Rock can pick up your car from your workplace or home and take it to the repair shop.

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Reviews

In our research, we found that Plymouth Rock auto insurance doesn't have great customer reviews. First of all, there aren't that many reviews to work with. Looking at the company’s Better Business Bureau (BBB) page, we can see that it has a BBB rating of A+, however the eight customer reviews give the provider two stars overall. There is only one positive review, but it’s for Plymouth Rock home insurance.

According to one Plymouth Rock car insurance review, agents didn't believe the reviewer when she said her car had sustained damage to the back bumper while it was parked. Instead, a representative believed she had backed into an object and lied to save on repair costs. It took two months and a forensic team for Plymouth Rock to finally side with her version of the event. However, the repair company was then instructed to halt the repair process because of an internal problem with the claim. At that point, the customer decided to take Plymouth Rock to court.

Plymouth Rock’s rating in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study comes from a larger customer sample size. J.D. Power surveyed thousands of insurance customers in each region of the country to find out which brands were best, and in New England, Plymouth Rock car insurance earned two out of five Power Circles for overall satisfaction, policy offerings, billing process and policy information, interaction, and claims. The only category where the insurer fared slightly better was price, where it was average.

The Cost Of Plymouth Rock Car Insurance

We tested Plymouth Rock auto insurance quotes in Massachusetts for a driver with the following profile:

40-year-old male

Owner of a 2015 Toyota RAV4

Owner of a home in Allston, MA

Clean driving record

For minimum coverage, Plymouth Rock quoted our driver about the average for Massachusetts car insurance at $524 per year. Similarly, quotes for full coverage with 50/100/50 and 100/300/100 limits matched the state’s average prices.

At first glance, that seems like a good thing. However, remember that our driver is an ideal candidate for car insurance: a homeowner between the age of 30 and 65 with a clean driving record. With those stats, we’d expect slightly better rates from Plymouth Rock.

Plymouth Rock Auto Insurance: Our Verdict

Plymouth Rock car insurance offers a few extras that are nice. For example, you don't see a separate laptop coverage option from many car insurance companies. However, Plymouth Rock tends to charge customers average insurance prices with less-than-average customer service. At the end of the day, we think there are better options out there for car insurance.

Top Car Insurance Companies

If you live in a state where you can get Plymouth Rock car insurance, you can also get insurance from a few more companies. Recently, we rounded up over two dozen of the best car insurance companies and compared them on the following criteria:

Financial strength

Availability

Customer service

Cost and discounts

Coverage

Technology

Needless to say, some companies performed better than others. We think Geico and USAA are both great alternatives to Plymouth Rock auto insurance.

Get Geico For Cheap Rates

As the second-largest insurance company in the United States, Geico offers some of the best rates in the nation, and it has a financial strength rating of A++. The company has been around for a long time – since 1936 – but there are many more reasons to get a quote from Geico.

Geico has 15 different discounts for drivers. Some of the best discounts are for students, military personnel, multi-policy customers, and government employees. It’s hard not to qualify for a discount with Geico, which is part of the reason why the company has great rates.

Geico also has a robust app that lets you request roadside assistance, pay your bill, file a claim, and more. The app has great ratings from hundreds of thousands of customers. With the app, you can chat with a personal assistant named Kate. Kate is a robot, of course, but she can help you when you have questions about your policy or your recent claim.

Lastly, you can get Geico’s DriveEasy app in Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The app is fairly new – it just launched to customers in these states in September of 2019. It tracks your driving and phone usage in a similar way to Progressive’s Snapshot or Allstate’s Drivewise. Right now, it's not clear if drivers will get a discount based on their driving skills. The only discount mentioned is a participation discount that can save drivers up to 20 percent on their premiums.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Best For Military: USAA

USAA is another great choice for car insurance in the Northeast. Insurance quotes from USAA tend to be lower than even Geico’s, but there are some restrictions to eligibility. To get USAA, you have to be a member of the military or a commissioning program. You can also be a spouse or child of someone who has had a USAA auto or home policy.

If you think you might be eligible, it would be a great idea to get a quote. USAA scored very high on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study and 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. USAA also has a great app that lets you do a variety of things. In today's age, we think that a strong mobile app is something to look for in your car insurance company.