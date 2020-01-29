Advertiser Disclosure

Luckily, drivers in the Prairie State enjoy lower-than-average car insurance rates. But how do you know if you’re getting the best deal on Illinois car insurance? Shopping around regularly is the best way to find out.

Today, we’ll talk about what the minimum requirements are for car insurance in Illinois. We’ll also go over the two companies we think provide drivers with the best deals: State Farm and USAA. Both of these companies performed well in our research of the nation’s top insurance companies, where we evaluated providers on things like coverage, availability, and discounts.

What Is Minimum Car Insurance?

Today, even young people right out of college can finance a car and drive it off the lot without paying a dime. However, if they were to get into an accident, chances are they couldn't pay for the damage on their own. That’s why financial responsibility laws exist. These laws protect the victims of car accidents and make sure they get financial compensation.

When you’re the victim of a car accident, you want to be compensated – whether that's to pay for your medical bills or repairs to your car. Without financial responsibility laws, many people would hit the road without insurance, and drivers would spend a lot more time in court suing each other.

Thankfully, each state has its own financial responsibility laws. The easiest way to satisfy these laws is to purchase car insurance, but you can also satisfy them in a few other ways. For example, some states allow you to deposit cash with the DMV to use for accident compensation. You might also be able to purchase a surety bond for the same purpose.

However, under each of these scenarios, you are paying for accidents out of your own pocket. In contrast, when you pay for a car insurance policy, your insurance company will take some financial responsibility for accidents you cause.

Illinois Car Insurance Requirements

Here are the state minimums for Illinois car insurance:

Bodily injury liability: You are required to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. This covers medical bills for other parties in accidents that you cause.

You are required to carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. This covers medical bills for other parties in accidents that you cause. Property damage liability: In Illinois, you need to carry $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. This covers damage to other drivers’ cars in accidents that you cause. Taken together, Illinois bodily injury and property damage limits are written as 25/50/20.

In Illinois, you need to carry $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. This covers damage to other drivers’ cars in accidents that you cause. Taken together, Illinois bodily injury and property damage limits are written as 25/50/20. Uninsured motorist bodily injury (UM): Illinois also requires drivers to carry UM bodily injury coverage. It matches the amounts you choose for your liability coverage, so the minimum limits are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. This covers you and your passengers in accidents caused by drivers without insurance.

Illinois also requires drivers to carry UM bodily injury coverage. It matches the amounts you choose for your liability coverage, so the minimum limits are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident. This covers you and your passengers in accidents caused by drivers without insurance. Underinsured motorist bodily injury (UIM): If you choose a plan beyond the minimum limits, you are additionally required to carry underinsured motorist coverage that matches your liability insurance limits.

Illinois auto insurance has average requirements compared to other states. Many states, including Montana, Kentucky, Colorado, and Alabama, have similar requirements. Florida requires the lowest minimums of 10/20/10, while Arkansas and Maine require the highest minimums of 50/100/25.

Just because other states are doing it doesn’t mean you should trust those coverage limits for your policy. Those are meant to be the bare minimum, but they won’t protect you from lawsuits if you cause a serious accident. If you have the minimum limit of $25,000 for bodily injury coverage, you can be sued if it doesn’t fully cover the other party’s medical bills. In today’s world, $25,000 can get used up quickly. Likewise, $20,000 for property damage won’t cut it if you total someone’s new car.

Best Illinois Car Insurance: State Farm And USAA

Try State Farm For The Cheapest Car Insurance In Illinois

Generally, State Farm offers the cheapest Insurance in Illinois. Drivers with State Farm can expect to pay below average rates for their insurance, and State Farm is even a great choice for people who have had a recent accident on record.

State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the United States, and it wrote $42 billion in premiums in 2018. The company also has an A++ rating from AM Best, which means it can fulfill its claims obligations easily.

Speaking of claims, State Farm performed very well on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. It came in fifth place overall and placed ahead of other companies like Farmers, Travelers, and Mercury car insurance. State Farm got an average rating on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study. However, we think that strong claims servicing is a little more important than the shopping experience.

While State Farm is a great choice for most drivers, the company is an especially great choice for students. Here are a few car insurance discounts that students can use to save money:

Good driving discount If you've had your license for three years and haven’t submitted an at-fault claim or committed any moving violations, you can get this discount on Illinois auto insurance. It is available for new State Farm customers. Good student discount If you have a B-average or above, you could get up to 25 percent off your premium. This is the best student discount we've come across, and it lasts until you turn 25 (even after you graduate). Drive Safe and Save This is State Farm's usage-based option that is available to anybody, but you can certainly use it if you're a student. You could save a huge amount – up to 30 percent off of your premium. Steer Clear Steer Clear is a program for drivers under the age of 25 who have clean three-year records. The program consists of logging driving hours and completing training modules in the app. When you're done, you can get a certification and another discount of up to 15 percent on your Illinois car insurance.

Try USAA For Cheap Auto Insurance For Military

If you can get USAA, it should really be your first choice for auto insurance in Illinois. It offers cheap car insurance premiums and great customer service. However, not everyone can get it, and State Farm does offer prices that compete with USAA in the state.

To get USAA, you either need to be an active or former member of the military, a member of a commissioning program, or a child or spouse of a USAA member. Once somebody in the family has USAA, they can pass on eligibility to other members of the family.

With USAA, you can get these additional coverage options with car insurance in Illinois:

Rental reimbursement: With this option, USAA will pay for a rental car after you submit a covered claim. Be aware that some policies might not cover the time that your car sits in a shop waiting for a repair authorization.

With this option, USAA will pay for a rental car after you submit a covered claim. Be aware that some policies might not cover the time that your car sits in a shop waiting for a repair authorization. Total loss protection: This is USAA's gap coverage. When you have this option, USAA pays the difference between your outstanding loan and what your car was worth when it got totaled.

This is USAA's gap coverage. When you have this option, USAA pays the difference between your outstanding loan and what your car was worth when it got totaled. Accident forgiveness: After you've been a customer with USAA for five years, the company will keep your rates the same after your next accident. Also, you may have the option to purchase accident forgiveness from the beginning of your policy.

After you've been a customer with USAA for five years, the company will keep your rates the same after your next accident. Also, you may have the option to purchase accident forgiveness from the beginning of your policy. Roadside assistance: With USAA’s roadside assistance program, you are covered for towing, fuel delivery, lockout services, and spare tire installation.

USAA has a rating of A++ from AM Best, and it performed very well on both of the above mentioned studies by J.D Power. In fact, it got the highest score of any insurance company for its claims servicing, and it got the second highest score for its shopping experience. Generally, USAA customers are happy with both the price they pay and the service they get – which makes it a great choice for auto insurance in Illinois. Plus, USAA provides some more perks for military members, including:

Deployment FAQ

Military pay calculator

Military separation checklist and assessment

Permanent change of station (PCS) moving checklist

Personalized military timeline

10 percent discount for garaging a car on base

60 percent discount during deployment

The Average Cost Of Illinois Car Insurance

Talking about average Illinois auto insurance prices is a bit tricky since they can be influenced by so many things. However, some states are more expensive than others. If you’re a driver in Illinois, you can count yourself lucky.

According to The Zebra’s State of Auto Insurance report, Illinois car insurance is the 15th cheapest in the nation. To get quotes, the study used the profile of a 30-year-old male who owned a Honda Accord and had a good driving record. With the exception of age and gender, many drivers fit that profile. Also, this driver sought full coverage with liability limits of 50/100/50.

Full coverage with those limits cost $1,470 in 2019 on average. However, drivers in Illinois paid $1,222 for the same coverage. For comparison, insurance was cheapest in Maine at $896, and it was the most expensive in Michigan at $2,693.

What Affects The Cost Of Auto Insurance In Illinois

Of course, the car insurance quote you receive can be very different than the state average. Here are a few things that affect the rate of Illinois car insurance:

Your age

Your driving record

Recent claims

The type of car that you drive

Your credit score

The population density in your area

The deductible that you select

How many miles you drive per year

Hi-tech vehicles entering your local market

What To Know About Driving In Illinois

According to the Federal Highway Administration, people in Illinois drive fewer miles per year than the national average. The national average is 14,425 miles, but Illinoians drive 12,921 miles per year – about 10 percent less.

You'll notice that your yearly mileage can impact your Illinois auto insurance rates. Whether you go with a usage-based app or you submit odometer readings, spending less time on the road can reduce your risk of an accident. This is also true on a larger scale. Since drivers in Illinois travel fewer miles, insurance companies don't have to pay out for as many accidents. This helps auto insurance in Illinois remain affordable.

Another thing that keeps Illinois car insurance rates low is the state’s low rate of car accident fatalities. In 2018, there were 0.96 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The lowest rate was 0.54 in Massachusetts, while the highest rate was 1.83 in South Carolina.

Here are a few more bits of trivia from 2017 Illinois Department of Transportation data:

Total licensed drivers in Illinois 9,164,8212 Total crashes in the state 311,679 Total number of injuries 93,517 Total serious injuries 12,003 Total deaths 1,090

Overall, 21.5 percent of crashes caused an injury, and 14.2 percent caused a serious injury – one that required the victim to be carried from the scene. That means if you cause an accident, there’s a good chance that your insurance will have to cover expensive medical bills for the other party. Before you choose the minimum coverage amount, shop around to see which company provides the best deal on full coverage car insurance in Illinois.