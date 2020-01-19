Advertiser Disclosure

There’s a lot to consider when researching auto warranty brands, from company trustworthiness to coverage terms. One of the best ways to figure out if a provider is right for you is to see what other customers are saying.

When it comes to Toco, the company’s toucan mascot says that Toco is changing the way we protect our cars. Let’s see if that statement rings true as we examine the company’s reputation, prices, coverage plans, and commitment to customers by breaking down some Toco reviews.

The Benefits Of An Extended Warranty

Before we get started, you may be asking yourself if an extended warranty, otherwise known as a vehicle service contract, is right for you.

Liberty Mutual states that the average American household spends 1.5 percent of its annual income on car repairs. This number only rises as a vehicle gets older. If you purchase a vehicle new, then it will be covered under a factory warranty – but only for so long. The longest bumper-to-bumper factory warranty is around 6 years or 72,000 miles, whichever comes first, but the majority of them are far shorter than that.

Once your manufacturer warranty coverage expires, you are left to pay for any mechanical breakdowns on your own. Repair costs can quickly add up, even for small equipment failures, and major repairs like replacing your transmission can run between $4,976 and $5,152.

If you don’t want to pay for repairs out of pocket, an extended warranty can be a smart investment. To make a decision, compare the average cost of repairs for your vehicle with a monthly payment for an extended warranty.

About Toco

Toco Warranty Corporation was founded in 2013 and today has headquarters in West Hills, California. The provider is backed by AmTrust Financial Services.

Along with accreditation, Toco has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). The company’s customer reviews with the BBB are impressive, with 124 Toco warranty reviews making up the 4.5-star rating. The few complaints have been quickly addressed.

Unlike some extended car warranty companies, Toco is known for its low costs up front – not requiring any down payment. Instead, customers pay a bill monthly.

Toco Warranty Coverage

With extended protection from Toco, you have four options for coverage. Each is geared toward vehicles of a certain age or mileage, and plans are currently available in all states except for Alaska, Missouri, and Washington.

Orange Designed for vehicles under 5 years or 60,000 miles, this is Toco’s most comprehensive plan. Exclusions are listed in the contract. Yellow Designed for vehicles under 10 years or 100,000 miles, the Yellow plan covers a large number of stated components, including the engine, transmission, drive axle, transfer case, and turbo/supercharger. Technology coverage is optional. Green Designed for vehicles under 10 years or 100,000 miles, this plan covers a number of stated components but not as many as the Yellow plan. Blue Designed for vehicles under 20 years or 175,000 miles, the Blue plan covers basic, essential components like the engine and transmission.

Additional Plan Benefits

All extended warranties from Toco come with the following benefits:

Roadside assistance

Rental car benefits

Trip interruption services

Hotel discounts

If you purchase a used vehicle that has a Toco warranty in place, you can transfer the coverage. There will be a transfer fee, and you will need some documentation to initiate the transfer, but you don’t need to sign up for a new plan.

Cost Of Coverage

The average price of a Toco plan depends on the year, make, and model of the vehicle you drive. Many Toco reviews cite affordable monthly payments. There are pay-as-you-go options, making it more flexible than some other warranty plans.

What Toco Warranty Reviews Say

Gathering information from the Toco website only gets you so far. We recommend exploring Toco reviews from real customers to gauge how this company operates.

Positive Toco warranty reviews logged with the BBB state that Toco is quick to cover claims and delivers positive customer service experiences.

“I've been a Toco client for several years on different vehicles, and I report to anyone reading this comment that I've not had any issues with the company. None. I've filed claims, and Toco has taken care of and had the repairs authorized as to what my contract covered. No issues. Every Toco representative I've dealt with has been professional, courteous, [knowledgeable,] and taken immediate personal, professional interest with addressing the repair matter or mitigating the dialogue with my repair facility. Thank you, Toco.” -Daniel via BBB

Several complaints with the BBB state that Toco denied claims that the customer thought would be covered.

“The company failed to uphold the contract with me. I've been a customer for 4–5 years and had small issues, and Toco handled them until I had a major issue whereas the company left me stranded and failed to get my vehicle fixed.” -Unnamed customer via BBB

Across all platforms, we see that Toco is always prompt to answer complaints and attempt to work out a solution. As with any extended warranty company, there are some positive and negative reviews, but the majority of Toco warranty reviews are positive.

To avoid misunderstandings with coverage, make sure to review your contract in detail before purchasing a plan.

What’s The Bottom Line?

Overall, we think Toco provides great options for coverage and perks like roadside assistance. As many Toco reviews state, the company offers a positive customer service experience.

What We Like About Toco Warranty

After examining Toco warranty reviews, there are several aspects to the coverage that we like.

Affordable payments

Coverage for most vehicles

High customer satisfaction scores

Ability to choose any repair shop

What We Don’t Like About Toco Warranty

Despite all of the positive Toco reviews, there are a few things that we don’t like as much.

First, while the company does have a refund policy, it isn’t overly generous. You have 60 days to decide if you want to keep the coverage. If you want to back out and haven’t filed a claim during that time, the company refunds the entire amount. Otherwise, the refund is prorated, plus there is a $50 administration fee.

Secondly, coverage is not available in all areas. Residents of Washington, Missouri, and Alaska may not sign up for a Toco plan.

Our Verdict

Toco is a solid choice for an extended warranty provider, especially for those trying to avoid an expensive, upfront premium. In your search for vehicle protection, we recommend reaching out to Toco for a quote. Keep in mind, though, that it’s always smart to get quotes from more than one company when shopping for an extended warranty.

Other Extended Car Warranty Options

If you aren’t convinced after reading the Toco reviews, or you simply want to request quotes from a variety of companies, we have a few other options for you to consider.

We recently rated the top warranty providers in the industry on aspects like company reputation, customer service, coverage levels, and benefits like rental car coverage. These are the companies that performed best.

CARCHEX: Best Overall

We rated CARCHEX as our top choice because of its solid reputation, exceptional customer service, and low monthly payments. Just like with Toco, these protection plans come in a tiered fashion, but CARCHEX doesn’t classify coverage based on car mileage.

Best Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote (877) 253-0058 No. 1 overall, beating the competition in company reputation, coverage options, and customer service.

Instead, you can choose from these service contracts:

Titanium Bumper-to-bumper coverage comparable to a factory warranty with a term length of up to 10 years Platinum Up to 10 years of protection for hundreds of stated components Gold Covers all major systems for up to 10 years and is ideal for any vehicle with more than 60,000 miles Silver Powertrain coverage with additional protection for air conditioning, electrical systems, and fuel delivery for up to seven years Bronze Powertrain coverage for up to six years

CARCHEX has an A+ rating and accreditation with the BBB. When comparing CARCHEX reviews to Toco reviews, both companies receive a largely positive reaction from consumers. Industry leaders like Kelley Blue Book and Edmunds.com endorse CARCHEX, too.

CarShield: Most Popular

In more than 14 years in business, CarShield has protected more than one million vehicles, making it the most popular third-party extended warranty company out there.

Most Popular ★★★★☆ Get Quote (800) 563-2761 A great provider with a history of over one million vehicles protected and thousands of customer reviews.

Vehicle owners have the choice of six customizable plans, including:

New Car Diamond A bumper-to-bumper plan providing the highest level of coverage Platinum High-level plan that includes the suspension, radiator, electrical, steering, and braking Gold A powertrain plus plan that includes the fuel system, starter, alternator,\ power windows, and air conditioning Silver Powertrain warranty for the water pump, transfer case, drive axle, transmission, and engine High Tech Covers the technology aspects of a vehicle, including the alternator, power window controls, audio system, navigation, and other components Specialty Protection for ATVs and motorcycles

In terms of reliability, CarShield has a 4.4-star rating on Google and came in at #10 on the 2018 Glassdoor Best Places to Work. The provider does have a high number of complaints compared to Toco warranty reviews, however it also has a higher number of customers.

