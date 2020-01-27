Advertiser Disclosure

From its founding in 1923 to its acquisition by Liberty Mutual in 2008 to today, Safeco has held to its core value of community engagement. The car insurance provider has a history of giving, including an unprecedented donation of an art collection to a group of Pacific Northwest museums. That downhome commitment carries over into everyday business, too, as Safeco is known for using independent agents that care about customers.

To help you determine whether or not Safeco is a good fit for your insurance needs, we’ve done our homework on the provider. Below, we will compare Safeco to its parent company, explore Safeco car insurance coverage, and look into industry leader and customer reviews.

In this article:

Who Is Safeco For?

Like any insurance company, Safeco may be more appealing to some vehicle owners than others. You might like Safeco car insurance if you:

Value yourFvs time and prioritize convenience

Are a parent of a teenager

Are an older driver

Share Safeco’s community-oriented values

On the other hand, Safeco may not be your first choice if you:

Would rather shop online than with an independent agent

Are tech-savvy and prefer to use your iPhone to handle insurance

Value the lowest cost above all

Safeco Vs Liberty Mutual

Safeco was purchased by Liberty Mutual in 2008, so naturally the providers share some similarities. Yet, Safeco is its own company. In our research, we found that the primary difference between Liberty Mutual and Safeco is how the companies’ policies are purchased.

Safeco has a more balanced consumer model – one that we think is a better option, as independent agents help you with the process of shopping across insurance brands.

Many of the benefits we know from Liberty Mutual’s television commercials, such as accident forgiveness and new car replacement, carry over to Safeco car insurance.

The difference is that Liberty Mutual agents can only sell you Liberty Mutual insurance, as the company’s agents are all exclusive. Safeco, on the other hand, uses independent agents who can sell multiple brands of insurance, including Safeco. Independent agents do comparison price shopping for you and can typically customize an insurance policy with more price flexibility than exclusive agents, as they have more choices.

Getting A Quote For Safeco Car Insurance

The online quotes process for Safeco works a little bit differently than other insurance quotes. In addition to providing an instant quote, Safeco will use your personal information to locate an independent agent near you. The agent can then price shop on your behalf and call you to customize an insurance plan based on your needs and budget.

Safeco car insurance cannot be purchased online. To complete the purchase of a Safeco policy, an agent needs to talk to you to verify coverage and additional options. Those who don’t like talking on the phone or prefer to shop exclusively online will be more comfortable elsewhere. On the other hand, Safeco’s brand strategy should appeal to drivers who prefer a professional assessment and the reassurance of an experienced agent.

Safeco Car Insurance Coverage

Safeco is a good choice for those looking for customizable policy options. Like most other insurance companies, Safeco offers coverages including bodily injury liability, property damage liability, personal injury protection, medical payments, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, collision, and comprehensive.

Safeco also offers industry standard options like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

Added Benefits

A few non-standard features make Safeco car insurance stand out in a crowded field. In particular, Safeco is known for medical reimbursement coverage included with all insurance plans and two offerings that have been heavily advertised by Liberty Mutual: accident forgiveness and a diminishing deductible.

Reimbursement for first aid: The most unique benefit is first aid reimbursement with a $10,000 limit. In line with the brand being committed to community wellbeing, Safeco will reimburse you for any costs incurred by rendering first aid to other drivers or passengers in the case of an accident.

The most unique benefit is first aid reimbursement with a $10,000 limit. In line with the brand being committed to community wellbeing, Safeco will reimburse you for any costs incurred by rendering first aid to other drivers or passengers in the case of an accident. Accident forgiveness: The first accident resulting in a claim for drivers in good standing won’t mean higher premiums.

The first accident resulting in a claim for drivers in good standing won’t mean higher premiums. Diminishing deductible: For every year without a claim, Safeco customers’ deductibles decrease by $100, with a maximum of 5 years and $500.

Additionally, Safeco car insurance offers the following services.

Safeco Claims Valet Service

While aggregated customer reviews place satisfaction with Safeco slightly lower than the national average, the company is committed to convenience. We think the Safeco Claims Valet Service can take the hassle out of vehicle repairs.

This optional coverage includes a rental car delivered to you by a Safeco driver, no matter where you are. The driver will then take your car to a body shop and supervise any repairs your vehicle needs. When your car is repaired, the valet service brings it back to you and returns the rental car on your behalf.

This option is great for those who value time and, along with the benefits Safeco offers to parents of teenagers, might be enough to set Safeco apart in the market.

Rideshare Insurance

In our sharing economy, many insurance companies have not jumped on board with offering insurance for ridesharing drivers, such as those who work as independent contractors for Lyft and Uber. If you are a rideshare driver, Safeco car insurance has you covered with a rideshare coverage add-on.

Coverage for the in-between moments of picking up, dropping off, and driving to get passengers is generally excluded from auto insurance policies. After you log into your ridesharing app to go pick up passengers, you are driving without insurance of any kind until you have a passenger in your car – unless you opt for rideshare coverage with a provider like Safeco.

Custom Equipment Coverage

Protection for custom equipment such as modified engines, high-end stereo installations, or expensive overlanding equipment can be added onto most Safeco car insurance policies. Custom equipment includes any part that modifies the performance or appearance of your vehicle.

Emergency Assistance Package

Finally, Safeco offers an Emergency Assistance Package that can give those who travel for business or pleasure peace of mind. The package grants you $500 for hotels, meals, and transportation and $100 for on-the-road expenses if you are in an accident more than 25 miles from home. The Emergency Assistance Package also covers damage to personal belongings from an accident or theft while on a road trip.

Discounts For Safeco Car Insurance

To make sure your Safeco car insurance policy is as cheap as possible, while also retaining the necessary protections, Safeco has a number of insurance discount options available:

Combine and save: Using Safeco for your home insurance as well as your auto insurance can save up to 15 percent.

Using Safeco for your home insurance as well as your auto insurance can save up to 15 percent. Safety Rewards™: Safeco offers a package of discounts including the vanishing deductible and accident forgiveness.

Safeco offers a package of discounts including the vanishing deductible and accident forgiveness. Teen Safety Rewards™: A comprehensive list of discounts available to responsible teens and families can lead to significant reductions in your premium (more on this below).

A comprehensive list of discounts available to responsible teens and families can lead to significant reductions in your premium (more on this below). Driver safety education: Discounts are available for teenagers and drivers 55 years old and above who take driver safety courses.

Discounts are available for teenagers and drivers 55 years old and above who take driver safety courses. Lower mileage: A 20 percent discount is available to those with low annual mileage.

A 20 percent discount is available to those with low annual mileage. Theft deterrence: Engine immobilization technology or an audible car alarm can reduce your car’s chances of being stolen – and reduce your Safeco car insurance premium.

Engine immobilization technology or an audible car alarm can reduce your car’s chances of being stolen – and reduce your Safeco car insurance premium. Home ownership: If you own rather than rent, you are eligible for a discount.

Family Discounts

We think parents with teenagers particularly enjoy Safeco car insurance. As mentioned above, the Teen Safety Rewards™ program is a great perk for families. The program includes the following discounts:

Good student discount: This discount applies to teenagers that maintain a 3.0 grade point average or rank in the top 20 percent of their class.

This discount applies to teenagers that maintain a 3.0 grade point average or rank in the top 20 percent of their class. Distant student discount: If your teenager attends school 100 miles from home without a car, your premium will be lowered.

If your teenager attends school 100 miles from home without a car, your premium will be lowered. Newly independent discount: When a young driver moves off their parents’ insurance and purchases their own plan, they receive a discount.

When a young driver moves off their parents’ insurance and purchases their own plan, they receive a discount. New teen reward: Adding a new teenage driver to your policy can lower your rates up to 27 percent.

Adding a new teenage driver to your policy can lower your rates up to 27 percent. Tenure reward: In some states, the new teen reward discount is not available, but adding a second teenage driver to your policy can still lower your rates.

In some states, the new teen reward discount is not available, but adding a second teenage driver to your policy can still lower your rates. Safeco Righttrack®: This program tracks vehicle usage patterns, such as hard acceleration, hard braking, and nighttime driving. Avoiding aggressive driving and driving at night can reduce rates by 30 percent.

Community responsibility is a theme with the Safeco brand, and another feature for parents who pay or help pay for their children’s auto expenses is the Safeco Parent-Teen Contract. Although not a discount, the contract sets out a list of responsible behaviors that teens agree to abide by while driving, states ongoing car maintenance responsibilities, and organizes costs – such as registration fees and fuel.

How To Reduce Your Premium

Along with taking advantage of discounts, you can reduce your Safeco car insurance premium by increasing your deductible. In five year’s time, the standard $500 deductible can vanish if you don’t file any claims. However, you can also benefit from the vanishing deductible by increasing your deductible to $1,000 or, depending on the state, as high as $2,000. A $1,000 deductible could become a $500 deductible after five years of driving with no insurance claims.

A higher deductible is a simple way to lower monthly costs, as long as you have the financial margin to cover a $1,000 or $2,000 unexpected expense. If you do, you may also be interested in saving on a Safeco insurance policy by prepaying in full for your six- or twelve-month term rather than in monthly installments when you start or renew a policy.

What Safeco Customers Are Saying

J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study ranked Safeco about average, which matches our research of consumer reviews for Safeco car insurance. Safeco is a middle-of-the-road company for satisfaction with a solid reputation and a reliable parent company.

If customer satisfaction is your number one criteria when looking for insurance products, you may do better with USAA or Geico – which both ranked highly in the J.D. Power study. However, for older drivers or those with teenage children, Safeco car insurance could be a good fit for reasonable price and coverage.

To get a free quote from Safeco Insurance, call 877-950-6679 or visit the website.

Our Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

It is always best practice to shop around for the best deals on car insurance. Safeco has very parent-friendly features, but our insurance reviews team has found that parents should compare Safeco car insurance with AAA, State Farm, and Safeco’s parent company, Liberty Mutual – which are our top-ranked insurance companies for teens.

Other drivers may find better coverage with USAA, which was the only provider to earn 5 out of 5 stars in our research into the industry’s top car insurance companies, or Geico, which topped the charts for insurance available to all drivers.

USAA

USAA offers insurance to current or former military members and their families. The provider holds an A++ rating in financial stability from AM Best, and it is ranked highly across industry studies like J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study. You are eligible for USAA car insurance, home insurance, and more if you fall into one of the following categories:

Active-duty military

Honorably discharged military

Veteran

Spouse or child of someone who has had a USAA policy

USAA serves all branches of the U.S. military, and insurance coverage eligibility stays in the family. Even if an immediate member of your family has had USAA insurance in the past, you are also eligible. And for active-duty servicemen, USAA provides great discounts on coverage.

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Geico

Known in households across the nation for its gecko mascot, Geico is one of our top recommended providers for a reason. Our research found that Geico car insurance is among the best in terms of financial strength, customer service, and cost.

Geico offers a 25 percent multi-vehicle discount, a 15 percent military discount, and up to a 20 percent discount for taking part in its telematics program. Using its telematics program is as easy as downloading as downloading the Geico DriveEasy app from your phone's app store.

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Compare Policies Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

More On Insurance: