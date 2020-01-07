Advertiser Disclosure

Because the cost of living is higher in the Aloha State, you might naturally think that insurance premiums also skyrocket, but that’s not the case. Hawaii has fairly average car insurance premiums when compared to other states. The trick is in finding the best provider.

We recently evaluated the top insurance companies and found several that provide great coverage for drivers in Hawaii. To determine who offers the best Hawaii car insurance, we looked at several criteria, including coverage options, business reputation, and customer service.

In this article:

Hawaii Car Insurance Requirements

When it comes to the required coverage limit in Hawaii, you will notice that the minimums are lower than several other states. Here are the requirements on the Big Island and beyond:

Coverage Amount Required Bodily injury liability per person $20,000 Bodily injury liability per accident $40,000 Property damage liability per accident $10,000 Personal injury protection $10,000

Bodily injury liability refers to the coverage that pays for injuries you cause to other people. This includes other drivers, the passengers in other vehicles, and pedestrians. It covers lost wages, medical expenses, legal fees, and sometimes funeral expenses for those people when you cause an accident.

Property damage liability refers to the coverage that pays for damage caused to other owners’ cars and property when you are at fault for a car accident. This coverage includes buildings and fences but not your own vehicle or property.

Personal injury protection (PIP) is the coverage for your medical expenses and lost wages. This policy isn’t based on who is at fault. Some states don’t require this option at all, but $10,000 worth of coverage is mandated in Hawaii.

In addition to these required plans, owners of financed or leased vehicles might also be required by the bank to have comprehensive and collision coverage. It is recommended to add uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist protection, too, but neither is mandatory.

Top Hawaii Auto Insurance Providers

When you get car insurance in Hawaii, you want the best. Along with cost, we evaluated the state’s most popular providers based on reputation and coverage levels. Here is what we found during our research.

Top Pick: Geico

You may know Geico mainly for the commercials with the gecko, but the company provides some exceptional coverage plans, too. In addition to standard coverages, Geico offers the following Hawaii car insurance plans:

Benefit Details Mechanical Breakdown Coverage This plan covers all the mechanical parts of a new car until it is either 15 months old or has been driven 15,000 miles. Coverage can be renewed for up to 7 years or 100,000 miles but cannot be used for regular maintenance. Emergency Roadside Assistance After an accident, the claims adjuster meets you at the shop to explain the process and answer questions. The adjuster also helps you secure your rental car (if you have that coverage) before you leave the repair facility. Auto Repair Xpress After an accident, the claims adjuster meets you at the shop to explain the process and answer questions. The adjuster also helps you secure your rental car (if you have that coverage) before you leave the repair facility. Rideshare Insurance If you drive for a rideshare company such as Lyft or Uber, or a delivery service, you can receive coverage for your vehicle personally and commercially. While not available in every state, Hawaii is one of the lucky ones.

As far as reputation and reliability is concerned, many industry leaders recommend Geico. The provider has a superior financial rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). Although not specifically targeted at Hawaiian drivers, J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and its Auto Claims Satisfaction Survey both ranked Geico highly.

Pros:

Low prices

Good for drivers with low credit scores

Plenty of additional perks available

Easy-to-use online quote tool

Cons:

While there is a multi-policy discount, Geico uses third-party companies for homeowners/renters insurance

Best Company Overall ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Runner-Up: State Farm

State Farm is the largest provider of car insurance in the nation and one of our top recommendations for Hawaii car insurance. It has an A+ rating from the BBB and ranked highly on the same two J.D. Power studies for auto insurance and auto claims satisfaction.

In addition to the normal levels of coverage, you will find these options available to all drivers:

Benefit Details Rental Car and Travel Expense Coverage If your vehicle is in the shop due to an accident, you can receive rental car reimbursement. If you are traveling, the plan also handles your lodging and meals. Drive Safe & Save™ With this usage-based program, discounts are calculated based on your actual mileage in conjunction with your safe-driving measures. To qualify, you must allow State Farm to monitor your driving. Steer Clear Driving Program State Farm provides a driver training refresher course online, on the app, and through agents. Once this course is taken, drivers qualify for discounts. The program is available for anyone 25 years old or younger that hasn’t had an at-fault accident or moving violation for 3 years. Rideshare Insurance If you drive for Lyft or Uber, you can get coverage for your personal and commercial usage on one policy.

Additionally, State Farm offers superior coverage if you have an infraction on your record, like driving under the influence (DUI). That’s just one aspect that sets it apart from other providers.

Pros:

High satisfaction scores

Easy quote and claims process

Simple to use app

Cons:

No online chat support

Most Popular Car Insurer in the U.S. ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 4th pick: Most popular auto insurance company that services over 83 million policies.

Honorable Mention: USAA

USAA insurance is only available to military members and their families. That being said, it was the only provider in our research that we ranked 5 out of 5 stars. If you qualify for coverage, it’s definitely worth a look. USAA offers some competitive options and is regularly regarded as one of the most affordable insurance providers.

Along with standard coverages for Hawaii car insurance, you will find:

Benefit Details Financial Protection With this coverage, your nest egg is protected, even if you cause an accident. Roadside Assistance With this optional coverage, you receive service for flat tires, dead batteries, towing, fuel delivery, and lockout services. Accident Forgiveness For a small cost, you can add this coverage to ensure your rates don’t rise after an accident. Rental Reimbursement During the time that your vehicle is in the shop, you can receive reimbursement on your rental car. Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Insurance If your vehicle is considered a total loss and it is financed, you want this protection to cover the difference between what the car is worth and what you owe. Car Replacement Assistance (CRA) This plan pays out 20 percent more than what your vehicle is worth in a total loss situation.

SAA received the highest rating for financial strength from AM Best. Although not included in the overall ratings because it is only available to military families, USAA received the top score in J.D. Power’s auto insurance study and tied for the top score in the auto claims survey. These ratings are in line with our belief that USAA excels in plan options, prices, and customer service.

Pros:

Affordable rates

Plan options for young drivers

Superior customer service

Cons:

Only available to military members and family

Best for Military Families ★★★★★ Get Quote Our best overall pick: Offers great customer service to military members and their families.

Honorable Mention: Progressive

We think Progressive is another great choice for Hawaii car insurance. The popular provider has an easy-to-use price comparison tool that makes the quotes process a breeze. You can even compare Progressive rates to those of other providers.

In addition to standard coverages offered by most car insurance companies, you also have access to the following with Progressive.

Benefit Details Rental Reimbursement Progressive covers you for rental cars when your vehicle is in the repair shop with collision and comprehensive policies. You can choose from coverage of $30, $40, or $50 per day for up to 30 days. Roadside Assistance You can add this coverage without having a collision or comprehensive policy. It includes towing to a qualified repair facility. Loan/Lease Payoff If you total your financed or leased vehicle, this coverage pays up to 25 percent more to cover the financing agreement.

Progressive car insurance comes with a wide variety of discounts that help keep the premiums even lower. However, it seems the company might be lacking slightly in customer satisfaction when compared to our other top provider options. Its rankings in the J.D. Power studies discussed above are lower than our other recommendations.

Pros:

Plenty of plan options

Convenient price comparison tool

Simple quotes process

Cons:

Lower customer satisfaction scores than our other choices

Great for Discount Bundles ★★★★★ Get Quote Our 3rd best overall pick: Offers a number of ways to get a discount, including the Snapshot tool or bundle options.

What Affects Car Insurance Rates?

When you reach out for insurance quotes, car insurance companies consider a number of different things. These can include:

Your age

Your driving record

Type of vehicle you drive

Your credit history

How much you drive

Where you live (based on zip codes)

Depending on what state you reside in, mandatory coverage limits vary. Each state mandates the amount of insurance drivers must have. The states that require higher bodily injury liability coverage also see larger insurance premiums because of this additional coverage. Some states even require more extensive coverage, such as personal injury protection, which also impacts insurance rates.

Driving In Hawaii

The U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) estimates that the average Hawaiian puts 11,583 miles per year on their vehicle, which is lower than the national average of 13,476 miles.

However, according to an annual highway report analyzing the nation’s roadways, Hawaii ranked near the bottom as one of the worst states to drive in. The state’s roads often have ruts, potholes, and cracks that can easily damage vehicles. These factors play into the overall car insurance rates in Hawaii.

Another aspect that increases Hawaii car insurance prices is the young age at which teenagers can drive. In Hawaii, a teen only needs to be 15 years old to get a learner’s permit. Then, between the ages of 16 and 18, teens can apply for a provisional license, which no longer requires parental supervision. Once the teen reaches 17, it’s possible to get a full license and remove all restrictions, as long as they have finished a year of driving without any incidents.

On the bright side, Hawaii has a low rate of fatal crashes and deaths.

Hawaii Is A No-Fault Insurance State

Because Hawaii is a no-fault insurance state, your insurance provider will cover your medical expenses and those of your passengers no matter who caused the accident. The person who caused the accident may not be sued, unless serious injuries were incurred.

No-fault insurance coverage only applies to injuries, not property damage. The minimum coverage for personal injury protection in Hawaii, which is used in this instance, is only $10,000. That wouldn’t cover much if a trip to the emergency room is required, so you may want to purchase an insurance policy with more coverage.

Getting The Best Car Insurance Rates In Hawaii

Whether you are getting a Hawaii car insurance policy for the first time or you are looking to switch providers, you always want to shop around for a great rate. It might take a little time to compare coverage from different providers, but if you can find a cheaper rate or better coverage, the time will be well spent.

If you do this every time you are up for renewal, you ensure that you always have the best coverage.