Affiliate disclosure: To learn more about our editorial integrity pledge and how we make money through affiliate partnerships, read our full policy.

Esurance auto insurance is like the Netflix of the car insurance industry. Well, to a point. While it’s not putting all the older companies out of business, it does offer some high-tech options that set it apart from other companies.

Esurance has multiple apps and online tools to make buying and using car insurance simple, for example. Its main mobile app has high ratings and has been reviewed by hundreds of thousands of customers. While other companies have added mobile technology over time, Esurance’s core offering is its digital experience.

In this Esurance review, we’ll look at the coverage options, perks, and apps you can get from Esurance. We’ll also cover the company’s customer service and average price.

To get a free quote from Esurance, call 000-000-0000 or visit the website.

In this article:

Esurance Auto Insurance At A Glance

Are Esurance And Allstate The Same Company?

Coverage Options With Esurance

Discounts For Esurance Car Insurance

Esurance Car Insurance Availability

Tech, Apps, And Extras

Getting An Esurance Auto Insurance Quote

Filing A Claim With Esurance

Esurance Reviews

Our Verdict On Esurance Auto Insurance

Our Top Recommendations

Esurance Auto Insurance At A Glance

Esurance wrote 1.68 billion in total premiums in 2016 which makes it one of the smaller companies out there. The company has a superior financial strength rating of A+ from AM Best, and it’s owned by Allstate which also has an A+ rating.

Many customers leave positive Esurance reviews and enjoy the different apps that the company offers. However, average rates tend to be a bit higher with Esurance auto insurance. Also, since the company is internet-based, you can’t go to an office and meet with an agent in person.

Are Esurance And Allstate The Same Company?

Esurance commercials always say the company is backed by Allstate, but what does that mean? Well, Esurance auto insurance started in 1999. Then, in 2011, Allstate bought the company. So now it’s a subsidiary of Allstate, but it still does its own thing.

Resources from Allstate help Esurance to develop technology and improve its service, but you’ll never talk to an Allstate agent if you call Esurance. Allstate makes sure to differentiate its marketing from Esurance, as well. While Dennis Haysbert asks us if we’re in good hands in a serious tone, John Krasinski, a.k.a. Jim from The Office, tells us that Esurance is made for the modern world.

Coverage Options With Esurance

Policy options from Esurance cover the basics, which are:

Liability Insurance : Bodily injury and property damage liability protect your wallet when you cause an accident. This coverage is required by most states.

: Bodily injury and property damage liability protect your wallet when you cause an accident. This coverage is required by most states. Collision : This coverage pays for damage to your car because of an accident.

: This coverage pays for damage to your car because of an accident. Comprehensive : This coverage pays for damage to your car caused by other things like hail, falling branches, and floods.

: This coverage pays for damage to your car caused by other things like hail, falling branches, and floods. Medical coverage : Medical payments (MedPay) covers hospital bills and medical expenses no matter who is at fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) covers the same, plus lost wages and services like child care. PIP works no matter who is at fault, and all no-fault insurance states require it.

: Medical payments (MedPay) covers hospital bills and medical expenses no matter who is at fault. Personal injury protection (PIP) covers the same, plus lost wages and services like child care. PIP works no matter who is at fault, and all no-fault insurance states require it. Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): This coverage comes in bodily injury and property damage varieties, and it covers damage done to you by uninsured or underinsured drivers. Some states require this coverage.

You also have a few more choices for optional coverage with Esurance auto insurance:

Roadside assistance : This option pays $75 per incident toward expenses from towing, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lockout services, and jump-starts. If you don’t have roadside assistance on your plan, you can still call in and use services à la carte by paying per occurrence.

: This option pays $75 per incident toward expenses from towing, flat tire changes, fuel delivery, lockout services, and jump-starts. If you don’t have roadside assistance on your plan, you can still call in and use services à la carte by paying per occurrence. Rental car coverage : With this option, you can get reimbursed for rental car expenses following a covered claim.

: With this option, you can get reimbursed for rental car expenses following a covered claim. Loan/lease gap coverage: Esurance will pay up to 25 percent over the cash value of your car to help you pay off your loan in the event of a total loss. For example, let’s say you owe $15,000 on your car but it’s valued at $10,000. Your collision or comprehensive policy would pay $10,000 (minus your deductible), and the gap coverage would pay another $2,500. New cars are getting more expensive every year, so it can be a good idea to have this option.

While a few car insurance companies offer coverage for mechanical breakdowns, Esurance auto insurance doesn’t. However, you can also find coverage for those situations with extended warranties.

Discounts For Esurance Car Insurance

Esurance offers a number of different discounts. First, we’ll start with discounts that are based on your policy:

Fast 5 Discount Save 5 percent off your first term by starting an online quote. Multi-Policy Discount Save by bundling policies (discount varies). Paid-In-Full Discount Save up to 10 percent by paying your premium in full. Multi-Car Discount Save by insuring multiple cars (discount varies). Claim-Free Discount Save 10 to 25 percent by being claim-free for the past 5 years. Homeowners Insurance Discount Save when you or your spouse own a home or condo (discount varies). Renters Plus Discount Save on auto insurance when you have renters insurance. Discount is 30 percent of your renters premium subtracted from your auto premium. Emergency Roadside Assistance Discount Save up to 5 percent if you already have an emergency roadside assistance provider. Online Shopper Discount Shoppers in Utah, Illinois, and Virginia can get an extra discount for starting an online Esurance quote.

Now, here are discounts based on your driving and safety features in your car:

Good Driver Discount Save 30 to 40 percent for having had a license for at least 3 years and only one point on your driving record. DriveSense Discount Get a discount for signing up for DriveSense, and then save up to $100 off your premium by maintaining good driving habits. Good Student Discount Save up to 10 percent by being a full-time student under 25 years old with at least a B average. Defensive Driver Discount Save up to 10 percent for completing a defensive driving class (not applicable to court-ordered classes). Safety Device Discount Save between 2 and 33 percent when your car has safety devices like airbags or automatic seatbelts – discount applies to MedPay and PIP policies. Anti-Theft Discount Save between 5 and 25 percent for having anti-theft technology. Anti-Lock Brakes Discount Save 5 percent for having anti-lock brakes.

We’ve just covered a lot of discounts, but keep in mind that most auto insurance companies use a multiplicative system to calculate discounts. The company arranges your discounts from large to small and then applies each discount in order to your total.

For example, let’s say you were awarded discounts of 30 percent and 10 percent. On a $1,000 policy, the 30 percent discount would bring that down to $700. Then, the 10 percent discount would take that down to $630. While it looks like you have 40 percent of total discounts, it really works out to be 37 percent.

In another scenario, 10 discounts of 10 percent do not equal 100 percent off. On a $1,000 policy, you’d still have to pay about $349. That’s a heavily-discounted premium, but the main thing to remember is that discounts are taken off one after another.

Esurance Car Insurance Availability

You can get Esurance auto insurance in 43 states today. Esurance is not available in the following seven states:

Alaska

Delaware

Hawaii

Montana

New Hampshire

Vermont

Wyoming

Tech, Apps, And Extras

Since Esurance is an online-only car insurance provider, you’d expect the company to excel in its tech offerings. In fact, it does. Here are the apps and extra services you can get with Esurance auto insurance:

Coverage Counselor : This online service helps you choose what insurance coverages you need based on a few questions, and it shows you plan options before you submit a quote. It’s available on the Esurance website.

: This online service helps you choose what insurance coverages you need based on a few questions, and it shows you plan options before you submit a quote. It’s available on the Esurance website. Esurance Mobile App : You can submit claims, manage vehicles, view your insurance card, and more from Esurance’s main mobile app.

: You can submit claims, manage vehicles, view your insurance card, and more from Esurance’s main mobile app. DriveSense App : This app is Esurance’s data collector for its usage-based discounts. The app will give your driving a score and let you know if you need improvement. People who don’t have Esurance auto insurance can still use the app to see how they drive. It’s available in 35 states.

: This app is Esurance’s data collector for its usage-based discounts. The app will give your driving a score and let you know if you need improvement. People who don’t have Esurance auto insurance can still use the app to see how they drive. It’s available in 35 states. Fuelcaster Online Tool : This tool helps people find cheap gas. It shows gas prices in your area, plus it tells you if you should buy now or wait for prices to go down in the next 24 hours. It’s free and available for anyone to use.

: This tool helps people find cheap gas. It shows gas prices in your area, plus it tells you if you should buy now or wait for prices to go down in the next 24 hours. It’s free and available for anyone to use. E-Star Facilities: Esurance endorses about 1,400 state-of-the-art repair shops across the United States, which it calls E-Star facilities. If you go to an E-Star facility for repairs, those repairs are guaranteed for as long as you own the car. E-Star facilities also send out text and email updates to keep you in the loop.

Getting An Esurance Auto Insurance Quote

If you want to walk into a physical office and speak to an agent about getting a quote, well, you’ll have to pick another insurance company. However, if you just want to keep lounging in your pajamas and get a quote online or over the phone, it’s easy to do that with Esurance.

The Coverage Counselor can give you an idea of which policy options you’d like to choose. You can then save them for later or continue on with a quote online. While you’re getting a quote from Esurance, you can also compare quotes from other major companies at the same time.

To get a quote, you’ll just fill out basic information about yourself, your cars, and the type of coverage you want. Esurance auto insurance quotes are free and instant, and you aren’t obligated to buy insurance if you get one. According to its website, it takes shoppers an average of six minutes to get a quote.

Filing A Claim With Esurance

Since Esurance auto insurance is a tech-based company, filing a claim is easy. In fact, you can do it right in the mobile app. Just take a few photos of the damage with your phone and upload those to the claims section of the app.

A claims representative will reach out within one day to go over the next steps. If it’s a simple claim, Esurance may even send payment within a day as well. If the situation is more complex, you’ll schedule a time to meet with an adjuster. You can also file a claim online or by phone.

Esurance Reviews

Esurance has an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company also came in first place on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study for the region of California. The study asked 42,759 auto insurance customers to rank companies based on things like price, interaction, billing processes, and coverage options.

Since it’s a mobile-focused company, it’s also useful to look at the company’s app ratings. Esurance’s main app has 4.8 stars on the App Store and almost 125,000 ratings. On Google Play, it has a 4.7 rating with almost 9,000 reviews.

In one Esurance review on the App Store, the customer said that the layout of the app was more intuitive and easier to use than other car insurance apps they were familiar with. Another reviewer said that the people they speak to at Esurance are always very polite, and the hold times are always short.

However, not every customer has a great experience. One complaint on the company’s BBB page is about a sudden increase in rates of $258. This happened because the driver had missed an email from Esurance asking for proof of insurance for their daughter. A few days later, their account was debited the $258 to cover the daughter on the policy. After that, the driver got in touch with Esurance and supplied the necessary documents, but the charge wasn’t reversed right away. It took a complaint on BBB to get Esurance to look at the account again and refund the money.

While reviews are mixed depending on where you look, it seems like most Esurance customers are happy with the company’s customer service overall.

Is Esurance Auto Insurance Cheap?

Unfortunately, Esurance is not typically the cheapest option if you’re shopping around. It offers great coverage, discounts, and perks, but many good drivers would still pay more for Esurance than a cheaper company like Geico or Progressive.

The company’s website claims that people who switch to Esurance auto insurance save an average of $462, but it doesn’t say how many customers don’t save money.

Our Verdict On Esurance Auto Insurance

If Esurance had the best prices, getting car insurance from the company would be a no-brainer. However, Esurance car insurance prices aren’t the best, so we think the company is an average choice overall. It could be a good option if you can rack up some of its discounts by being a safe driver and scoring well on the DriveSense app. If you have any tickets on your record, or if you aren’t that into mobile apps, we think there are better choices out there.

To learn more about Esurance and get a free quote, call XXX-XXX-XXXX or visit the website.

Our Top Recommendations

If you use Esurance’s quote comparison tool, you’ll probably see quotes from the companies below, too. These three providers all earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review of the industry’s best car insurance companies, and we think you will find great coverage with any of them.

Progressive is one of Esurance’s main competitors, and it offers similar tech with Snapshot, the Name Your Price® tool, and its mobile app. Plus, it tends to be a bit cheaper than Esurance.

To get a free quote from Progressive, call XXX-XXX-XXXX or visit the website.

Geico Is also another great company to check out. While it doesn’t have the same app functionality as Esurance – its DriveEasy app is only available in a few states – many people find more affordable insurance rates through Geico than Esurance.

For more information about Geico, call XXX-XXX-XXXX or visit the website.

State Farm is a good choice if you want the personal touch of working with an agent. State Farm is the largest car insurance company in the U.S. and offers a wide range of coverage options.