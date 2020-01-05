Advertiser Disclosure

Comparing different car insurance policies can seem like a complex process. You need to consider a number of factors, and the best car insurance company for your next-door neighbor might not be the best for you.

To help in your search, we’re taking the time to research the best car insurance providers nationwide. In this article, we will take a deep dive into MetLife auto insurance to better understand the provider’s coverage, claims process, and customer service. Then, we’ll compare MetLife to industry leaders to see how it measures up.

In this article:

MetLife Auto Insurance Overview

MetLife stands out from the competition with its specialty insurance coverages and unique add-ons.

MetLife customers can handle everything online or work with an independent agent.

Most complaints about MetLife come from customers who encountered problems during the claims process.

About MetLife

Established in 1868 as a life insurance provider, MetLife and its related companies are now leaders in the insurance and savings industries. The provider holds a strong presence in nearly 50 countries around the world. It sells life, auto, home, accident, and health insurance policies, plus offers retirement and savings products.

Based in New York City, MetLife has approximately 100 million customers worldwide and serves over 90 of the top 100 FORTUNE 500 companies here in the United States.

MetLife Car Insurance Plans

MetLife auto insurance is available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Although it offers comparable coverage to most other car insurance companies, MetLife has the option of a 12-month policy instead of the industry-standard 6-month policy. This is a perk for customers who don’t want to deal with the possibility of premium increases every 6 months.

Coverage Options

Let’s start with the basics. MetLife has the essential types of coverage that most drivers expect and need. These offerings will meet any state’s requirements, plus provide peace of mind:

Bodily Injury and Property Damage Liability: This pays for the other party's medical care and property damages if you are at fault in an accident.

This pays for the other party's medical care and property damages if you are at fault in an accident. Collision: This pays for damage to your own car when it is in a collision.

This pays for damage to your own car when it is in a collision. Comprehensive: This pays for damage to your car if it is damaged by a non-collision event, like a storm or theft.

This pays for damage to your car if it is damaged by a non-collision event, like a storm or theft. Personal Injury Protection/Medical Payments: This covers your own medical expenses in an accident, regardless of who is at fault.

This covers your own medical expenses in an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage: This pays for your own medical and car repair bills if you are in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

This pays for your own medical and car repair bills if you are in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver. Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) Coverage: This covers the gap between what is owed on your car's lease or loan and its current value, should your car be totaled.

MetLife Specialty Insurance

In addition to the company’s standard levels of automobile coverage, Metlife also offers specialty insurance for specific cars and other types of vehicles, including:

Commercial auto insurance

Classic car insurance

Rideshare insurance (exclusively available to Lyft drivers in select states)

Boat insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Scooter insurance

ATV insurance

Additional Perks

When you purchase MetLife car insurance, you may also be interested in:

Replacement Cost Coverage for Major Parts: For certain parts of your vehicle, MetLife will cover the total cost of replacement without factoring in wear and tear.

For certain parts of your vehicle, MetLife will cover the total cost of replacement without factoring in wear and tear. New Car Replacement: If your new car is totaled before 1 year or 15,000 miles, MetLife will pay the entire replacement cost without factoring in depreciation.

If your new car is totaled before 1 year or 15,000 miles, MetLife will pay the entire replacement cost without factoring in depreciation. Custom Sound Equipment: If you’ve added an aftermarket sound system, MetLife will insure it.

If you’ve added an aftermarket sound system, MetLife will insure it. Glass Repairs Without Deductibles: MetLife will waive your deductible for small window or windshield repairs.

MetLife will waive your deductible for small window or windshield repairs. Rental Car Insurance: With this coverage, MetLife will cover costs incurred in an accident while driving a rental car.

With this coverage, MetLife will cover costs incurred in an accident while driving a rental car. Rental Car Reimbursement Coverage: The provider will pay for the cost of a rental car while your car is being repaired.

The provider will pay for the cost of a rental car while your car is being repaired. Towing and Roadside Assistance: MetLife will cover the cost of some roadside needs.

MetLife MyDirect

For drivers who want to manage their car insurance policies entirely online, MetLife has a portal called MyDirect. In some states, policyholders who opt for MyDirect receive a discount on their insurance policy.

Other Discounts From MetLife

One benefit of MetLife is that it has a high number of discounts available compared to other providers. Here’s a closer look at each:

Group Insurance Discount: If your employer uses MetLife’s group insurance program, you could receive special savings.

If your employer uses MetLife’s group insurance program, you could receive special savings. Multi-Policy Discount: MetLife offers a discount when you bundle your policies, like auto and homeowners insurance.

MetLife offers a discount when you bundle your policies, like auto and homeowners insurance. Safe Driver Discount: You could receive a discount if you have no accidents or convictions on your record for three years.

You could receive a discount if you have no accidents or convictions on your record for three years. Driver Training/Defensive Driving Discount: If you've recently taken an approved driver education course, you may qualify for this discount.

If you've recently taken an approved driver education course, you may qualify for this discount. Mature Driver Discounts: Drivers between the ages of 50 and 65 are eligible for this discount.

Drivers between the ages of 50 and 65 are eligible for this discount. Multi-Car Discounts: MetLife offers a discount when you insure multiple vehicles.

MetLife offers a discount when you insure multiple vehicles. Restricted Mileage Discount: You can receive a low-mileage discount if you drive fewer than 7,500 miles annually.

You can receive a low-mileage discount if you drive fewer than 7,500 miles annually. Anti-Lock Brake Discount: If your car has an anti-lock braking system, you can receive this discount.

If your car has an anti-lock braking system, you can receive this discount. Safety Features Discount: Drivers with factory-installed airbags and automatic seat belts can receive a discount.

Drivers with factory-installed airbags and automatic seat belts can receive a discount. Antitheft System Discount: If your car has devices that make it more difficult to steal the vehicle, such as ignition and fuel cutoff systems, alarms, or hood- and wheel-locking devices, you may qualify for a discount.

If your car has devices that make it more difficult to steal the vehicle, such as ignition and fuel cutoff systems, alarms, or hood- and wheel-locking devices, you may qualify for a discount. Good Student Discount: MetLife offers a discount for full-time students under the age of 25.

The Cost Of MetLife Coverage

Car insurance rates vary widely based on factors like your address, age, driving record, credit score, type of vehicle, and average mileage. Regardless, MetLife will likely offer you a competitive policy. Most MetLife auto insurance reviews place the provider’s quotes in line with average rates by state.

How MetLife Auto Insurance Works

With a strong force of local agents and a great website, MetLife offers the best of both worlds. Customers can choose their preferred method of handling most anything from quotes to policy changes to claims.

Quotes

MetLife has a fairly straightforward online quotes and application process for car insurance. To receive a quote, you just need to provide your information, including things like your address, vehicle specifics, and profession.

If you’re satisfied with your quote, you can complete the policy application online. This is convenient for time-conscious shoppers. However, if you’d rather speak with someone, you do have the option to call MetLife and schedule an appointment with a local agent to complete your car insurance application.

Claims

To file a claim, you can either call the 24/7 claims hotline or file through the MetLife mobile app. The app allows you to record accident details and upload photos directly, saving time and effort later.

The Metlife auto claims process may not always prove to be quick and easy, though. In its 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study, J.D. Power rated MetLife at 3 out of 5 for customer claims satisfaction. Our research found that customers mainly complained about lack of communication from claims adjusters and long wait times during the claims process.

What Others Say About MetLife

MetLife Auto seems to have mixed reviews even from national names in the industry. AM Best currently rates MetLife at Superior for financial strength, however, MetLife standings with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) seems to fluctuate. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) states that MetLife has a large number of complaints from customers.

Here are some customer reviews that reflect common complaints surrounding MetLife:

“One star is too high of a rating for this company. I was in an accident In May and [have] hardly been able to communicate with my adjuster. I call her pleading [for her] to call me back, and still will not get a response... It took until well into July before I received a check for my car (also not discussed by my adjuster but some other woman in another department). Now we are still working to determine liability and I have been left in the dark.” -Jennifer C. via BBB

“A guy hit my parked car while I was not inside. Clearly not my fault. Yet their claims person would not return phone calls or emails and it took weeks to get to the point where I could make an appointment to get my car fixed. I plan on telling everyone I know about my ordeal with this company. And to anyone reading this, please do not use them for your car insurance.” -Allison via BBB

Our Verdict On MetLife Auto Insurance

Despite some of the reviews regarding its claims process, MetLife seems like a reasonable option for some drivers. The company offers significant discounts and unique coverage options that definitely help them stand out against the competition. We also like that MetLife has the option to work with a local agent or take care of everything online, allowing you to do what best suits your needs.

There are some complaints regarding claim processing, but otherwise MetLife offers flexible account management online, as well as great discounts.

Alternative Recommendations

We always suggest shopping around to find the best car insurance rates and coverage that works for you. Before settling on MetLife car insurance, we recommend that you check out these other companies that both received 4.5 out of 5 stars from us:

Geico

Geico is one of the nation’s leading car insurance providers. The company is known for its low rates, making it a good choice for anyone on a budget.

Like MetLife, Geico offers services like rideshare coverage, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance, along with the ability to bundle with home insurance and more. Geico has a top-of-the-line website and smartphone app, both of which allow drivers to manage their policies at any time without having to contact a local agent.

Our 2nd favorite and best for those ineligible for USAA: Offers competitive pricing and great coverage.

Progressive

Another household name, Progressive is currently the nation’s third largest car insurance provider. The company’s breadth of coverage and added perks make it a great choice for most drivers. To get a quote, you can use the Name Your Price® tool to compare coverage options side-by-side and find the right policy for you.

Similar to MetLife auto insurance, drivers that use Progressive have access to GAP coverage and custom parts protection, as well as options for bundling. Progressive also offers additional coverage that MetLife doesn't have, like more expansive rideshare plans (including Lyft and Uber), pet injury protection, and a deductible savings bank.