Purchasing an extended car warranty can feel like a huge decision. There are so many options to choose from that companies can start to sound the same. When you search for “extended auto warranty,” though, Endurance Warranty appears close to the top of the search results.

Below, we explore what makes Endurance Warranty a top hit on search engines – and more, what Endurance Warranty reviews are saying about the provider.

What is Endurance?

Based in Northbrook, Illinois, Endurance Warranty opened its doors in 2006. It’s now one of the largest third-party extended warranty companies on the market.

Unlike most of its competitors, Endurance manages its own contracts and handles all claims itself. The company offers multiple coverage options for vehicle owners and allows customers to cancel and receive a full refund within 30 days if they change their mind.

Although Endurance is currently not rated or accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company holds a gold-level certification from the Vehicle Protection Association. We hear from some providers that they choose not to belong to the BBB because accreditation for a large company can cost more than $10,000. There are hundreds of positive Endurance warranty reviews online, and the company has earned a place on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies numerous times.

What Makes Endurance Unique

Endurance offers direct-to-consumer extended warranties, unlike many third-party brokers in the extended warranty industry. This means warranty services all come directly from Endurance, and the company handles all claims directly. There’s no middleman or underwritten provider, and excellent customer service during the quote and claims processes is a focus of many of the positive Endurance warranty reviews.

Endurance’s monthly payment plans don’t include interest, and many consumers take advantage of terms of 12, 18, or 24 months.

Additionally, Endurance warranty plans allow car owners to choose from any repair shop certified by Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) to complete the covered repairs. Because of this, it shouldn’t be difficult to find a repair service quickly no matter where you are when you experience a mechanical breakdown.

Endurance Warranty Plans

Endurance offers a total of five levels of coverage. The average price of a warranty ranges from $350–700 per year depending on your specific car and plan selections.

It’s important to note that perks like 24/7 roadside assistance, key fob replacement, and repair financing are only available if you sign up for the Endurance Elite Membership with your warranty – which Endurance includes for free for the first year with all warranty plans.

Supreme Coverage

This top-tier plan is Endurance's exclusionary, bumper-to-bumper warranty. It includes coverage for most parts with only some exclusions.

Excluded parts include the safety restraint system, glass, light bulbs/LED lights, battery, high-tech items (unless you add this coverage), and cosmetic portions of vehicle.

View a sample contract here.

Superior Coverage

This high-tier comprehensive plan provides great coverage for hundreds of listed parts throughout the vehicle, including the following:

Engine

Supercharger/turbocharger

Transmission

Drive axle

Transfer unit

Brakes

Steering

Electrical

Air conditioning

Suspension

Fuel system

Seals and gaskets

View a sample contract here.

Select Premier Coverage

The Select Premier plan is Endurance’s plan for high-mileage vehicles. The warranty has a fairly extensive inclusion list that focuses on the powertrain. The brakes and suspension are not included in this plan.

View a sample contract here.

Secure Plus Coverage

This mid-level warranty provides the shortest wait time out of all the plans. The waiting period for coverage is only 30 days or 1,000 miles.

Coverage includes the following:

Engine

Supercharger/turbocharger

Transmission

Drive axle

Transfer unit

Brakes

Steering

Electrical

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

View a sample contract here.

Secure Coverage

This is Endurance’s most basic auto warranty that only covers parts of the powertrain, meaning the engine, transmission, and drivetrain. Your vehicle’s most vital, expensive parts to repair will be covered.

View a sample contract here.

Add-Ons

Under each coverage plan, you have the option to add additional coverage for hybrid components, commercial use, or lift modified components. You can also add coverage for high-tech components if desired.

Endurance Warranty Reviews

There are thousands of Endurance warranty reviews available online. We read through many of them and found some common compliments and complaints.

Based on most Endurance warranty reviews, the customer service department delivers with amazing service. However, it appears that many people complain about the claims process and specific exclusions that they feel were not noted in the contract. It should be noted that this is a common complaint across the car warranty industry, and any misconceptions in what’s covered can be avoided by reviewing your contract in full before purchasing an extended warranty.

Positive: Amazing Customer Service

“I own a 2010 Subaru that I bought at the end of a lease. When my Subaru warranty expired, I bought Endurance's best extended warranty. Near the end of the warranty period, I had an issue with the heater controls. My Subaru dealer worked with Endurance to replace the controller under the Endurance warranty. Other than the $100 deductible, Endurance paid the full amount of the service. Endurance has knowledgeable customer service people, and they were helpful in explaining what was covered under the warranty.” -James via Trustpilot

“Scott went above and beyond when answering my questions and made sure that I wasn't on hold while finding an answer that he wasn't sure about. He didn't transfer me to other departments or make me go through another process and was very thorough. Very happy with his interaction and positive demeanor.” -David via Best Company

Negative: Difficulty With Claims

“When you call in to make a claim, they find every loophole under the sun. I personally [filed] a claim for a timing chain issue requiring engine replacement that was denied due to a clerical error between the dealer and the warranty company. They refuse to acknowledge the error and [reimburse] my money after I paid out of pocket…” -Michelle and Moe via Trustpilot

“On my contract it specifically states that it covers turbochargers which my truck has. They refused to pay claim because they said that the contract didn't cover seals. What always happens is that the bearings fail causing the seals to start leaking. The bearings had completely come apart. I argued with them as did my mechanic to no avail. We were stranded 300 miles from home. I had to pay for repairs myself.” -via BBB

Limitations And Exclusions Of Endurance

Coverage aside, some Endurance warranty reviews mention limitations related to the following:

24/7 Roadside Assistance: Endurance only includes benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing coverage to those with an Endurance Elite Membership. With that being said, all Endurance warranty plans include a complimentary membership for the first year.

Endurance only includes benefits like 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and towing coverage to those with an Endurance Elite Membership. With that being said, all Endurance warranty plans include a complimentary membership for the first year. Rental Car Limits: Those with an Endurance Elite Membership enjoy rental car reimbursement, but reimbursement is limited to $30 per day and $150 per occurrence. This means that if a customer’s vehicle spends more than five days in a repair shop, rental car costs will likely exceed this allowance.

Additionally, as with most extended warranty providers, your vehicle will not be covered for wear-and-tear damage.

Why Purchase An Extended Auto Warranty?

Although a factory warranty provides coverage for the beginning stages of your vehicle’s life, it doesn’t cover everything or last for the entire lifetime of your vehicle. According to a study by J.D. Power, even new vehicle owners can experience problems during the first 90 days of ownership.

With that being said, any vehicle will generally require more extensive repairs as it ages. In fact, a AAA study found that a vehicle’s average annual owning and operating cost currently equals a whopping $9,282. By purchasing an extended warranty, you can avoid some of the expensive repair bills that price might include.

With an extended car warranty, you pay a one-time, annual, or monthly fee. In return, you receive coverage – minus a deductible – for any work completed by repair shops that is covered under your contract. Oftentimes, companies offer a warranty plan that allows for customization. This means you can choose a plan that fits your budget and provides the warranty coverage you feel you need.

Final Thoughts About Endurance Warranty Reviews

If you’re looking for an extended auto warranty backed by years in the industry, then you may consider an Endurance auto warranty. Endurance is one of the top direct extended warranty companies, meaning everything is handled directly with Endurance.

