Shopping for a vehicle is hard enough – not only are we as consumers looking for the right make, model, and style, but we all want reliability and peace of mind that the car, truck, or SUV we’ve chosen will go the distance. For most folks, a factory warranty provides that peace of mind: knowing that when something breaks down, we don’t have to pay for it out of pocket helps us sleep better at night.

But what happens when the warranty runs out? All vehicles eventually need repair – often after the warranty period has expired – and the thing that relieves the anxiety of dealing with those inevitable repairs for many people is an extended warranty. So, you’ll start the shopping process all over again, this time for an extended warranty or service contract for the vehicle you’ve come to love.

We’re here to help with that process. Our team researched the top extended warranty providers in the market and compiled our findings. We’ll share an overview and review of direct provider, Liberty Bell Auto Protect, so you can better decide for yourself if they’re the right company to protect your ride. Read on to see what we found based on our review factors: coverage options, convenience and customer service, trustworthiness, and cost.

In This Article:

Summary: What We Think About Liberty Bell Auto Protect

Soon, we’ll get into the nitty gritty of our conclusions about Liberty Bell Auto Protect, but if you’re in a hurry and just looking for a quick pro/con list, we’ve compiled the following:

Pros Cons ● Excellent customer service reputation ● 30-day money-back guarantee ● Licensed ASE technicians ● No inspection prior to approval ● Military discount available ● Price match guarantee ● Transferable contracts ● Coverage restrictions for some vehicles: ● Must be newer than model year 2000 ● Mileage must be lower than 140,000 ● No coverage for California drivers

Coverage Options

Liberty Bell Auto Protect offers three vehicle coverage plans: Platinum, Platinum Plus, and Platinum Prime. Let’s take a closer look at the broad strokes of each coverage plan:

Platinum: As the most basic option, this plan covers:

Gasoline/diesel engine

Transmission

Cooling system

Electrical

Drive axle

Brakes

4x4/all-wheel drive (including drive chain and more)

Platinum Plus: This level includes all items under Platinum and adds the steering system.

Platinum Prime: This plan covers all items in the Platinum and Platinum Plus plans, as well as:

Air conditioner/heating system

Fuel system

Anti-lock brake system

Suspension

Super/turbo charger

Hi-tech components (including the power window and door components, GPS navigation, rear monitoring camera, keyless entry, and more)

Differential assembly

Seals and gaskets

Like most extended warranty third-party and direct providers, all Liberty Bell Auto Protect plans have some added benefits. Perks include:

Roadside assistance:

Cost of towing to the nearest approved repair facility (up to $100)

Cost of one flat tire change

Cost of a jump start or battery boost (up to $40)

Cost of lockout assistance (up to $20)

Rental car provision: Cost of a rental car (maximum of 6 days and $210 reimbursement)

Trip Interruption: Cost of emergency trip interruption services when you are more than 100 miles from your home ($50 per day for up to 3 days)

All additional benefits above are covered as a promise of reimbursement: the warranty holder must pay out of pocket and submit a claim for reimbursement of the expense, which is payable after 30 days.

You can read a sample contract on the Liberty Bell Auto Protect website.

Convenience And Customer Service

What about filing a claim with Liberty Bell Auto Protect? Before any repairs can be done on mechanical breakdowns covered by your extended warranty, customers are to call Liberty Bell Auto Protect on its service line to begin the claims and authorizations process. Just bring your membership card to the repair shop.

While the company does indeed have 24/7 roadside assistance for emergencies, claims can be filed during regular business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (EST).

In what feels like an increasingly uncommon practice in customer service and auto warranty claims handling, Liberty Bell Auto Protect does not outsource its call centers internationally. Customers are assured that their concerns will be answered by the company’s team members directly.

Who Complete The Repairs?

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention one vital part of the claims process: the actual repair. With Liberty Bell Auto Protect, repairs must be performed by an ASE-certified technician or at an ASE-certified facility.

With more than 300,000 certified professionals nationwide, ASE-certified technicians and parts specialists can be found at all types of repair facilities, including service stations, independent garages, dealerships, franchises, and parts stores. In fact, one of the positive feedback perks we found in Liberty Bell Auto Protect warranty reviews from customers is that repairs can sometimes be performed at a dealership:

“The customer service department walked me right along the claims process. My Jaguar’s check engine light was on, so we got it towed to the dealer. The dealer called up Liberty Bell Auto, and they took care of everything. Parts were ordered, and I had my car back in a couple of days.” – Eli, West Long Branch, NJ

Liberty Bell Auto Protect Customer Reviews

Like most researchers, we went straight for the reviews to get the scoop on what really happens when you file a claim to put your extended warranty to the test. While we did find the occasional disgruntled policyholder (most of whom were upset that certain mechanical components were not covered by their plans), what we really found was that Liberty Bell Auto Protect warranty reviews indicate an excellent customer service reputation.

According to the vast majority of customers who submitted reviews, the claims process is an easy-to-navigate procedure where policy owners feel valued and well-taken care of:

“You can put your trust in Liberty Bell Auto. I have gone through two claims so far and I haven’t had any setbacks or pushback. My husband’s 4Runner is almost 10 years old, and we bought it off the lot without an extended warranty. Liberty Bell Auto was the first and the last call I made for getting coverage. This past year alone, they paid out about $1,100 dollars on my truck. I also got a zero-dollar deductible, so I never paid anything at the shop. We are very pleased over here.” – Samantha

One thing that really set Liberty Bell Auto Protect apart to our team was the sheer number of comments that included the first (and sometimes even the last) name of the customer service representative. It is clear that the company values customer care and puts time into the training and cultivation of friendly and helpful experts. On many other review-based ratings sites like Best Company or Trustpilot, one can easily find praise for the direct warranty provider.

Trustworthiness

As many consumers rely on ratings, reviews, and word-of-mouth marketing to know which companies to trust, organizations like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) have become hallmarks for dependability. Its ratings represent the BBB's opinion of how a business is likely to interact with its customers. Ratings take into account a myriad of factors, including the size of the business, number of complaints filed against the business, as well as timeliness of the company’s response and quality of resolution to those customer complaints.

In Liberty Bell Auto Protect’s case, the BBB awarded a B+ rating, and customers gave the direct warranty provider an average of 4.5 stars in their reviews. Especially compared to larger extended warranty brands, there are very few reviews. The company isn’t BBB accredited, which is common among extended warranty providers.

Cost Of Liberty Bell Auto Protect Coverage

What is the actual cost of a Liberty Bell Auto Protect extended warranty? Don’t hate us for saying this, but it depends. Your vehicle’s age, make, model, and mileage all play a role, as well as your location and the level of coverage you want. With decades of possible makes and models, and a range of coverage years and mileage to go with each, it's almost impossible to give an accurate estimate of extended warranty costs.

The best way for you to know what your extended warranty will cost is to get a quote from the team over at Liberty Bell Auto Protect yourself. You can reach them by calling 732-963-0063 or filling out a few questions for a free online quote.

Our Verdict on Liberty Bell Auto Protect

When shopping for an extended warranty, you’ll quickly notice the number of providers in the market. Liberty Bell Auto Protect is just one option from our research into the best third-party providers worthy of your consideration. Remember, the company promises a price match guarantee, so make sure to tell the representative your quotes when you call.

In general, we suggest shopping around to explore all of your options. Determine the factors that are non-negotiable in a plan and see which warranty provider is right for you. Get a quote from several different providers, including our recommended superlative-earning companies below:

