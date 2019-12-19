Advertiser Disclosure

MPP Company has been around for a long time, but it has a relatively low profile for its history. After a thorough review (and some head-scratching), we found MPP warranty options to be pretty standard in the industry. Nothing really blew us away, and there aren’t any glaring problems either.

The main limitation of an MPP warranty is that it is only available from dealers in certain states. Because of that, you can’t get an online quote. If you’re looking for a provider with more flexibility, you do have other options. To cut through the clutter, we reviewed a number of top providers in the industry. In the end, CARCHEX was our first pick for all-around value, and Endurance was the best direct provider.

What Is MPP Company?

MPP Company is a third-party vehicle service contract provider that primarily sells plans through dealerships. It has been in business for 41 years and provides a number of other services in addition to warranties, like GAP insurance, maintenance programs, and paintless dent repair.

The company’s full name is Mechanical Protection Plan, and it has an A+ rating with accreditation from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). All of its plans are serviced by Old United Casualty Company, which is an A-rated A.M. Best insurance company.

MPP Warranty Coverage For New Cars

MPP Company has a number of plans organized by coverage for new cars and coverage for used cars. For a new vehicle, the plans available to you include the Platinum plan and variations of the Platinum plan each designed to highlight different components or maintenance.

Platinum Platinum Elite Platinum Care Platinum Care Elite Platinum Luxury Plus MPP’s main exclusionary coverage for new vehicles is designed to augment an existing bumper-to-bumper warranty. It covers parts and labor for most electrical and mechanical components. The coverage of the Platinum plan expands to include parts that regularly need changing, such as the battery, brake pads, fuses, bulbs, engine belts, hoses, wiper blades, and wheel alignment.

MPP’s Care option adds maintenance to the Platinum plan. Covered regular maintenance includes tire rotations, oil changes, chassis lubrication, and oil filter changes. T he Care Elite plan is a variation of the Platinum plan that includes the coverage offered by both the Elite and Care plans outlined above.

Designed for new luxury cars, this plan builds on the Elite plan and adds windshield repair, tire and wheel replacement, paintless dent repair, and a complimentary Motor Club Membership through Road America Motor Club.



You don’t have to purchase an MPP warranty when you buy your new car, but the start date on the contract will be your car’s in-service date. If the plan overlaps a factory warranty, MPP Company says the overlap will be factored into the price of your coverage.

MPP Warranty Coverage For Used Cars

Here’s what MPP Company’s certified pre-owned plans look like:

Platinum Wrap Platinum Gold Silver Bronze This variation of the certified pre-owned Platinum plan is designed for used cars with existing warranties. This plan expands on a factory warranty to cover most parts of the car. Like the new car Platinum warranty, the used car Platinum plan provides exclusionary coverage for most mechanical and electrical systems.

The Gold plan includes stated coverage for a large number of parts. This powertrain coverage also includes the A/C, steering, electrical, and brake systems.

MPP’s basic powertrain coverage for used cars covers the engine, transmission, transaxle, and four-wheel drive/rear-wheel drive systems.



MPP Care And MPP Club Plus

In addition to extended warranties, MPP Company has a number of non-warranty options designed to protect your vehicle. These can be added into your contract for more maintenance coverage. The Care option covers oil changes, filter replacements, chassis lubrication, and tire rotations according to the manufacturer’s recommended schedule.

Now, it’s nice to have, but the program doesn’t really go above and beyond. Lubricating the chassis mostly applies to older cars, and this might be a place where MPP Company is showing its age (it has been in business since 1979). Many modern cars don’t require chassis lube, and some even have sealed Teflon joints. Additionally, you can usually have your tires rotated for free by the shop where you purchased them. It’s not clear how much the Care option adds to the cost of a plan, but it would be worth looking into if you are considering an MPP warranty.

MPP warranty holders also have the option to join MPP Club Plus. This is the same program that comes with the Luxury Plus plan and includes the following:

24/7 roadside assistance (towing, flat tire, battery, fuel, lockout)

Key repair and replacement assistance

Emergency message relay

Trip interruption reimbursement

Ambulance reimbursement

Car theft and hit and run rewards

Paintless dent repair

Replacement tires and wheels due to road hazard

Windshield repair

Discounted products through membership

Paintless dent repair removes small dings from sheet metal without altering the finish of your car. Also, windshield repair is limited to small chips and cracks that are only cosmetic.

When Would An Extended Warranty Be A Good Idea?

The answer to this question depends on who you are. If you’re able to budget for unexpected repairs that can cost $500, $1,000, or more, then you might be fine without a third-party extended warranty. On the other hand, if you’re like the four out of ten Americans who would have a hard time paying cash for an unexpected emergency expense, an extended warranty can offer great peace of mind.

Today, you can tailor plans to the type of car you have and your desired budget. If you just want to cover the basic engine and transmission parts, there’s a plan for that. If you want to continue coverage similar to your car’s factory bumper-to-bumper warranty, there are options for that, as well.

Considering that even the most dependable cars have repair issues, the question is whether you want to pay for expensive problems as they arise or spread that cost out over many months. For example, an ignition coil replacement on an Audi A4 can cost between $327 and $425, and replacing an exhaust manifold on a Jeep Cherokee could cost between $917 and $1,089. A third-party extended warranty can go a long way in preserving your monthly budget.

Are There Any Perks To An MPP Warranty?

The only standard perk to an MPP warranty is emergency roadside assistance. It covers up to $100 per occurrence and includes towing, battery jump-start, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, and lockout assistance. It’s a decent roadside assistance program compared to industry average offerings.

The Luxury Plus plan includes the perks associated with Club Plus, but you’d have to add Club Plus onto any other plan separately to enjoy its benefits. Likewise, the maintenance Care option is also an add-on.

Other MPP Warranty Options

MPP’s offerings are not limited to the plans described above. The company also provides GAP coverage, heavy-duty commercial coverage, RV coverage, wear coverage for leased vehicles, and theft protection through OnGard or Skylink.

A Menu With Too Many Choices

One critique we have is that MPP Company offers so many different options that it’s hard to keep track of plans and figure out what’s covered when. The MPP website reads like a restaurant menu that has too many choices.

Sample contracts on the website don’t always match the plan comparison pages. Additionally, we had trouble telling the difference between the certified pre-owned Platinum Wrap and the pre-owned Platinum sample contracts – besides the titles.

It seems like some plans may be re-packaged versions of others with little to no difference. The advantage of this setup for dealers is that they can offer different car buyers warranty products that seem to match their exact situation. Of course, the sample contracts available online may be outdated, incomplete, or incorrect.

Common Issues With MPP Company

Speaking of dealers, many reviewers on BBB and other review websites report that they received an MPP warranty from a dealer. In some cases, dealer representatives were pushy and implied that financing would be approved faster if customers signed up for an extended warranty. MPP Company doesn’t control how dealers go about selling its products, but things like this do happen. If you’re shopping for a new or used car, be prepared for the salesperson to offer extra coverage, and be prepared to ask them for more time to review it.

Like many other third-party warranty companies, MPP Company has received complaints from people who felt blindsided by a repair that was not covered. Sometimes it’s not always the excluded parts that are important to pay attention to, but the excluded circumstances as well.

For example, Some MPP warranty plans don’t cover damage done by a non-covered part. As an illustration, let’s pretend that part A is covered and part B is not. Part B fails and, in doing so, causes damage to part A. Since part A didn’t fail on its own, and since part B is not a covered part, the contract won’t pay for repairs to part A. This is the kind of extended service contract clause that is easy to gloss over, but which can cause headaches later on.

MPP Reputation

MPP Company has 20 reviews and 48 complaints on BBB. It has about 2.5 stars on both Google and BBB, while Trustpilot doesn’t list the company. It has resolved 10 complaints on BBB to date and provided refunds for more. Some customers have mentioned that the refund process is too slow, causing them to exceed the 30-day limit and file a complaint.

Even though MPP Company has been in business for a long time, it doesn’t have much of an online track record. However, we think that’s because the company mainly supplies contracts for dealerships to sell. Its website does not have an online quote feature, and it also looks like the plan is only available from dealers in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, and Texas.

Our Verdict on MPP Warranty

In our opinion, MPP Company is another average option in the market. If you purchase a car in one of the states we just mentioned, you might be presented with an MPP warranty option. Take the time to review the whole contract and understand what it entails.

While MPP Company provides reasonable coverage and service, we think there are better options out there. Plus, there are companies that let you compare plans and get quotes right from your computer at home.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a Platinum warranty?

A Platinum warranty through MPP Company is the main exclusionary plan offering for new cars and makes up the highest two levels of coverage for used cars.

Can I cancel an MPP warranty?

Yes, you can cancel an MPP warranty anytime. If you cancel within 30 days, you will receive a full refund. If you cancel beyond 30 days, you will receive a prorated refund based on the coverage used. You can also transfer an MPP warranty to a new owner if you sell your car.

Does MPP cover oil changes?

An MPP warranty does cover oil changes if you add the Care option. This offering includes oil changes, tire rotations, chassis lubrication, and oil filter replacements at the manufacturer’s recommended intervals.

What is covered by a used car warranty?

MPP warranties offer a range of coverage plans for used cars. The highest coverage option includes most mechanical and electrical systems like the factory installed audio, cooling system, on-board computer, fuel system, brake system, and steering system. You’ll have to consult the full text of a contract to see what is and isn’t covered in detail.