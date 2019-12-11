Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re in the market for an extended warranty, you might have come across the provider AutoAssure. This third-party warranty company has mixed reviews and tends to polarize its audience. While it does offer coverage plans that are backed by industry names, it also has used some questionable sales tactics

Today, we’ll take a deep dive into AutoAssure to find out what it’s all about. Since this warranty company isn’t necessarily our top pick for third-party providers, we’d recommend that you check out CARCHEX as another option. You can get a free quote online or by calling 877-253-0058.

What Is AutoAssure?

AutoAssure is a third-party vehicle service contract provider based out of Plano, Texas. The company offers four main coverage levels, and its plans are administered by Endurance and United Car Care.

As you’ll read in a moment, not everyone is happy with AutoAssure. In the past few years, there have been a number of complaints centered on a misleading sales letter that AutoAssure used. However, we’re going to go over the provider’s coverage options first.

What Kinds Of Plans Does Autoassure Offer?

AutoAssure offers four main levels of coverage, ranging from bumper-to-bumper to protection for your vehicle’s most essential systems:

Platinum Exclusionary: This service plan is similar to a car’s factory warranty encompassing both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. It is the highest level of coverage offered by AutoAssure and excludes normal wear and tear, batteries, bulbs, and similar items.

This service plan is similar to a car’s factory warranty encompassing both bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage. It is the highest level of coverage offered by AutoAssure and excludes normal wear and tear, batteries, bulbs, and similar items. Gold Component: This plan doesn’t offer the same bumper-to-bumper coverage but does include coverage for numerous parts. It is best for cars with 100,000 miles or less. Included parts are the engine, steering, starter, brakes, and more.

This plan doesn’t offer the same bumper-to-bumper coverage but does include coverage for numerous parts. It is best for cars with 100,000 miles or less. Included parts are the engine, steering, starter, brakes, and more. Powertrain Plus: This plan covers what you’d think it would: the powertrain plus a few other things. The additional items include the water pump, air conditioning, power window motors, and more.

This plan covers what you’d think it would: the powertrain plus a few other things. The additional items include the water pump, air conditioning, power window motors, and more. Powertrain Basic: This is your typical powertrain coverage that includes the engine, transmission, and drive axle. It’s best for higher mileage cars.

Does AutoAssure Come With Any Perks?

Some AutoAssure plans have added perks. It depends on the plan level and also the service company. AutoAssure is a broker and assigns contracts out to two direct providers: Endurance and United Car Care. From sample contracts available on the website, it looks like Endurance-backed plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance, including tire service, jumpstart, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption services, and gas delivery. Roadside assistance is limited to one occurrence per 72 hours.

Higher-tier plans backed by United Car Care include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, trip interruption, and tire service. Roadside assistance is limited to eight occurrences for the whole contract. Lower-tier plans only come with towing and rental reimbursement. All roadside assistance plans, whether through Endurance or United Car Care, only cover $50 per occurrence.

Compared to other providers, these perks aren’t very amazing. Some other companies provide a number of benefits without setting an allowance per occurrence.

AutoAssure’s Questionable Sales Letter

In the spring of 2018, AutoAssure got some media coverage – but not the good kind. Concerned citizens had reacted to a letter they thought might be a scam. It turns out AutoAssure wasn’t a scam, but the sales tactic could be considered pushy.

The letter named “Vehicle Services Department” as the sender, though AutoAssure’s name was at the bottom. The letter went on to say that the recipient’s car warranty was almost or already expired and that they needed to act now or lose coverage.

There was a box with an approaching date marked “Program Term Deadline,” which many recipients assumed was the deadline of their actual warranty. However, this was a marketing tactic and not based on the recipient’s real car warranty. Bolded phrases like “time-sensitive” and “act immediately” gave the letter an air of urgency. Also, the page was visually organized like an official document, not an advertisement. It didn’t use any colors or pictures.

Attorney General Response

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) reports that the Minnesota Attorney General has brought allegations against AutoAssure for two reasons. First, AutoAssure falsely warned potential customers that their warranty was ending when it was not. Second, AutoAssure implied that it was related to the manufacturer by noting “Vehicle Services Department” as the sender. In one case, an elderly woman ended up purchasing two AutoAssure plans on the same car in direct response to the misleading letters she received.

These allegations from the Minnesota Attorney General are not resolved at this time. They could be upheld, or they could be dismissed. However, United Auto Defense, a company started by a former AutoAssure general manager, got banned from doing business in Minnesota in 2016 and agreed to a $270,000 fine. That lawsuit was for similar deceptive marketing practices.

AutoAssure’s Customer Service Reputation

The company does have a B rating on BBB, and it holds four stars from 760 ratings as of November 2019. It also has 567 complaints, though it has resolved all but one of those at this time.

In responding to complaints, AutoAssure personnel are polite and frequently make notes of when refunds are given. Some complaints are about the sales letter discussed above, and AutoAssure has removed names from its mailing list in response. While there are a fair number of complaints, we do notice that AutoAssure usually resolves them to the satisfaction of the customer.

Are There Any Other Downsides To AutoAssure?

AutoAssure apparently doesn’t pass California’s strict regulations on vehicle service plans since it is not available in the state. Also, seeing reports of misleading sales letters makes one wonder what working with a live sales rep would be like.

On the surface, AutoAssure’s sample contracts look standard. However, there’s a reason to believe that these samples don’t tell the whole story. In the 2018 lawsuit against AutoAssure, the background text tells of contracts that have pages and pages of exclusions, some of which are out of the ordinary. It also mentions that many customers were sold plans before they had the chance to read through the whole contract. With all the other options you have, we think you can find a better fit outside of AutoAssure.

The Benefits Of An Extended Warranty

When you purchase a new car, the manufacturer offers a factory warranty on a number of parts. Typically, this includes a bumper-to-bumper warranty, powertrain warranty, and other warranties that cover corrosion and emissions systems.

But every factory warranty expires at some point, even the long 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranties offered by Kia, Hyundai, and Mitsubishi. As your factory warranty expiration date approaches – or ideally, long before – it’s time to consider the benefits of extended protection.

Dealer Extended Warranties

You’ll probably have the choice to extend your warranty through your vehicle’s manufacturer. However, extended dealer warranties often require you to purchase when you buy your new car or within a few years. They can also require you to only visit dealerships for repairs.

