More cars are on the road today than ever before, and many of those cars are used vehicles with more than a few thousand miles. The majority of us spend an average of 40 minutes in our vehicles each day, racking up a whopping 13,000 miles per year on the road.

If you're like 78 percent of people living paycheck to paycheck, then you probably don't have an entire savings tucked away for costly automotive repairs. That's where an extended auto warranty comes in handy: For a low monthly rate, you receive peace of mind while your warranty company covers repairs for you in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

There are practically endless options out there for extended warranties, but today we’re focused on ForeverCar. We will look at the provider’s reputation, coverage plans, and added benefits to help you decide if it is the right choice for your vehicle protection.

In this article:

About ForeverCar

ForeverCar began in 2014 as a warranty comparison website. Over the years, it has grown into a sizeable provider of extended car warranties.

One way that ForeverCar has grown so quickly is through partnerships with companies like CUNA Mutual Group, Consumers Credit Union, SafeAuto, and Liberty Mutual. ForeverCar also holds partnerships with many auto dealers, meaning that it’s possible to obtain a ForeverCar extended auto warranty while purchasing your new or used car.

ForeverCar markets itself as offering car owners great coverage that includes convenience, transparency and trust. The provider matches car owners to warranty service administrators by evaluating desired coverage, term duration, and cost criteria.

ForeverCar also holds a great reputation. Not only does it actively maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), but the company has a five-star rating on Trustpilot even after 2,000 car owners submitted reviews. Additionally, ForeverCar holds honors like a 2018 IT World Award for Startup of the Year, a 2018 Stevie Award for Product of the Year, and more.

ForeverCar Warranty Plans

ForeverCar offers a total of four protection plans for any new or used vehicles with 90,000 miles or less. Although terms are adjustable, most of the warranty plans provide car owners with coverage for 5 years and 100,000 miles.

Platinum Plus Plan

The highest level of coverage available, the Platinum Plus plan provides comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper coverage and added coverage for parts that require frequent replacement. These parts include:

Brake pads

Batteries (excluding hybrid batteries)

Headlights and all other bulbs inside and outside the vehicle

Belts and hoses

Wiper blades

Wheel alignment

Platinum Plan

The Platinum plan is ForeverCar’s bumper-to-bumper warranty that may be comparable to a car’s factory warranty. The exclusionary plan covers almost all vehicle parts with the exception of those that require frequent replacement from wear and tear. The plan also does not cover regularly required maintenance or aftermarket parts not installed in the factory.

Gold Plan

The mid-range vehicle service contract is the Gold plan. In addition to all of the parts covered under the lower-tier Silver plan, this warranty covers the following parts:

Anti-lock brake system

Power seating, windows, doors, and mirrors

Digital displays

All sensors

Rear glass heating

Windshield washer pumps

All radiator components

Heat/AC blower motor and heater core

For hybrid and electric vehicles, the Gold Plan also covers all components involved in battery charging and voltage regulation.

Silver Plan

Considered the most basic warranty through ForeverCar, the Silver plan is a powertrain warranty that covers the following parts:

Engine

Transmission

Drive axle

Steering

Suspension

Brakes (except brake pads/disks)

Electrical

Air conditioning

Seals and gaskets

Additionally, the Silver Plan covers unique components like cables and transformers for hybrid, electric, and Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) vehicles.

ForeverCar Plan Benefits and Limitations

Unlike some other warranty companies, ForeverCar offers customers the ability to choose their own deductible and wait period customization. Most warranty companies require a 30-day, 1,000-mile waiting period before they will cover any car repairs. With ForeverCar, though, you can choose from multiple options, with some waiting periods as low as 200 miles. Deductibles range from $500 to as low as $0.

ForeverCar requires that you use a preferred repair facility for all covered repairs and will help you locate the best repair facility near you.

Finally, all ForeverCar warranty plans include 24/7 roadside assistance (up to $100 per occurrence), rental car reimbursement ($35/day for up to 10 days), and trip interruption coverage (up to $200 per day for five days).

Benefits of Extended Car Warranties

You may be wondering if purchasing an extended auto warranty is worth it for you, so let’s cover the benefits of extended protection.

An extended warranty, also known as a vehicle service contract, is a plan that car owners can purchase for new or used vehicles. These plans essentially provide coverage for car repairs needed due to parts malfunctions or manufacturer defects. An extended warranty can provide vehicle owners with financial peace of mind beyond the factory warranty.

When you look at the costs of common car repairs, many extended warranties will pay for themselves after a few visits to a repair facility and save you money in the long run.

Repair Average Cost Thermostat replacement $211–$246 Oxygen sensor replacement $763–$863 Catalytic converter replacement $3,341–$3,416 Mass air flow sensor replacement $515-674

Most extended car warranties provide other great benefits as well, including:

24/7 Roadside Assistance: There’s nothing worse than ending up stranded on the side of the road with an empty gas tank, dead car battery, or engine trouble. Luckily, most warranty companies provide customers with roadside assistance. This service typically includes tire repair, battery charging, gas delivery, or towing coverage.



Rental Car Provision: In the unfortunate event that your car ends up at a repair facility for multiple days, most warranty companies provide rental car coverage in some form. Some pay for the rental car upfront while others offer rental car reimbursement, but either way this perk makes your extended auto warranty even better.



Trip Interruption Coverage: No one wants to be stranded far from home while waiting for car repairs. Luckily, many warranty companies understand that this hassle creates financial stress, so they include provisions for lodging and food if you end up stranded while traveling.



Payment Plans: While many dealers expect payment for an extended warranty upfront, most third-party warranty companies allow you to split the cost of an extended warranty into monthly terms that work for your budget.

Transferability: Many warranty companies allow car owners to transfer warranties to subsequent owners. If a potential buyer knows that the vehicle they purchase from you will come backed with extended protection, it may provide them with a sense of trust and make your vehicle more desirable.

Our Verdict On ForeverCar

When you purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle, the last thing you want is to end up spending your paycheck on car repairs. Luckily, extended warranties provide vehicle owners with some peace of mind while providing great benefits along the way.

If you’re in the market for an extended warranty, ForeverCar is worth a look, especially if you’re looking for a provider with a good reputation. There are a few places where the provider doesn’t stack up to the competition, though, such as the lack of coverage for vehicles with over 100,000 miles and the potential for a high deductible on repairs.

