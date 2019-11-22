Advertiser Disclosure

Whether you’re looking at a new Buick, GMC, Chevy, or Cadillac, General Motors’ extended warranty offers something unique in the market. That’s because it’s a true extension of GM’s bumper-to-bumper warranty that comes with your new car, rather than a vehicle service contract.

We’ve explored the ins and outs of GM’s extended warranty and will break it down for you below. Like other factory warranties, it may expire well before you’re finished driving your car, and that’s just one of the reasons you might consider an extended warranty from a third-party provider like CARCHEX or CarShield. But remember, not all warranties are created equal. We’ve investigated the top 12 third-party extended warranty brands and ranked them here on factors like coverage options and customer service.

GM Extended Warranty Overview

GM’s Extended Limited Warranty gives new buyers the option to add two years of bumper-to-bumper coverage to their factory warranty. The covered components are the same for both the factory warranty and the extension. Here’s how the term lengths look for the four brands in GM’s family:

Brand

Standard Warranty Extended Limited Warranty Chevrolet 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles GMC 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Buick (2020 models) 3 years/36,000 miles 5 years/60,000 miles Buick (2018–2019 models) 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles Cadillac 4 years/50,000 miles 6 years/70,000 miles

As you can see, Buick is a special case. New 2018 and 2019 models come with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty, while 2020 models receive a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Either way, GM’s extended warranty option adds two years to the base term. Chevrolet and GMC vehicles both come with a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, while Cadillac comes with a 4-year/50,000-mile warranty.

Keep in mind, this is only an extension of the bumper-to-bumper warranty. It’s independent of warranties for the powertrain, emissions control systems, corrosion protection, and others.

What Is And Isn’t Covered?

The warranty covers defects in materials or workmanship and provides for repairs with GM factory parts. There is no deductible for repairs, and you can take your vehicle to any of the brand’s dealerships to get the work done. GM’s extended warranty covers the parts of your car that don’t wear with use. These include electronics, A/C, and safety systems.

Some things aren’t covered, and these include:

Slight noises or vibrations

Cracks or chips in the exterior paint

Damage to the finish from a truck bed liner

Wear items like tires and brake pads

Routine maintenance

The key idea here is defects in materials or workmanship. If the radio stops working out of the blue, that would be covered. If your A/C started blasting hot air when it should be cold, that’s covered. However, if the person next to you in the grocery store parking lot opens their door a bit too far and scratches your car, that’s not covered. Also, if you load the bed of your truck with weight and then notice the finish is wearing away at the edges, that isn’t covered either.

Recalls are always covered by the manufacturer, whether a car is under warranty or not. However, it doesn’t look good when GM has to recall almost 3.5 million Cadillacs, Chevys, and GMCs for possible brake issues.

Does GM’s Extended Warranty Cover Roadside Assistance?

Choosing to extend your factory warranty with GM won’t affect roadside assistance. However, GM provides roadside assistance to new model cars for the length of the powertrain warranty. For Chevy and GMC owners, that’s 5 years or 60,000 miles. For Cadillac owners, that’s 6 years or 70,000 miles. With Buick, 2019 models come with 6 years or 70,000 miles of roadside assistance, while 2020 models come with 5 years or 60,000 miles.

Owning GM’s Extended Warranty

Remember, GM’s Extended Limited Warranty is a bit different from extended warranties offered by other manufacturers. It extends everything in the bumper-to-bumper warranty for another two years. It doesn’t add or take away anything. That means all parts come from the manufacturer, and all work is done by GM. You don’t have to worry about paying for a repair and waiting for reimbursement since it’s all handled by the same company.

There is a catch, though. Your only option to purchase GM’s extended warranty is at the time of sale. Unlike other extended warranties on the market, you can’t drive around for a few months and then decide you want to add the warranty. You have to make that decision before you get the keys. Depending on which car you purchase, a GM extended warranty will add between $1,000 and $2,000 to the total cost. This cost can be rolled up into your monthly payment, of course.

When it comes time to sell your car, the warranty is fully transferrable. On this point, GM aligns with the crowd since most manufacturers tie their warranties to the vehicle identification number (VIN) and not the owner.

A Mixed Bag

While it’s nice to know that an extended warranty through GM provides for repairs by the manufacturer, the warranty still doesn’t cover a whole lot. This type of warranty covers defects in materials and workmanship for up to 6 years or 70,000 miles. At that point, most cars are still in good condition. It may be that you end up using the warranty for a faulty system, or you don’t use it at all.

Perhaps the biggest drawback with GM’s extended warranty is that you have to purchase it at the point of sale. You can’t think about it and add it later. That contrasts the purchasing process for many other extended warranties.

GM Protection Plans

In addition to extending the factory warranty, GM also offers Protection Plans in line with the extended warranties offered by most other manufacturers. The plans are technically vehicle service contracts, though they are commonly called extended warranties.

One example is the GM Extended Warranty Major Guard, which is part of the company’s Protection Plan offerings. Depending on the different GM brands, a Protection Plan can come in three levels. From highest to lowest coverage, these levels are Major Guard, Value Guard, and Basic Guard. GM also offers a Platinum Protection Plan to augment vehicle protection after the factory warranty expires.

Term lengths range from 24 months/24,000 miles to 60 months/60,000 miles, and more than 1,000 parts are covered. GM Protection Plans also come with added benefits such as rental car coverage, towing services, and lockout services.

Will GM’s Extended Warranty Work For You?

Maybe you’ve found a car that you really like, and you plan to have it for a few years. It’s a Chevy and you decide to add the extended factory warranty. Now you have 5 years or 60,000 miles of coverage. Five years sounds like a lot, but don’t forget that the mileage could expire first. Recent data shows that men between 35 and 54 drive over 18,000 miles on average in a year. At that rate, you’d burn through the warranty in just over three years.

In J.D. Power’s 2019 Vehicle Dependability Study, Chevrolet and Buick ranked highly, taking the fourth and fifth spots out of 31 brands. The study looked at the number of problems experienced per 100 vehicles from each brand. Each car was three years old, and owners recorded any issues they had in the past 12 months.

The other two GM brands didn’t fare so well. GMC and Cadillac were in spots 23 and 24, respectively. The 2019 GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 also all scored low on Consumer Reports’ predictions for reliability. Looking at Cadillac, owners report a range of problems from broken door handles – often seen as wear and tear by the dealership – to gauges working erratically.

With a bumper-to-bumper factory warranty, there are two issues. First, it doesn’t really cover what you’d expect it should. Second, avid drivers can cause them to expire through higher mileage. The cost of GM’s extended warranty is somewhere between $1,000 and $2,000, and that only adds two years to the coverage. For a similar price, there are third-party options that offer much more coverage.

Protecting GM Vehicles With Third-Party Warranties

With third-party extended protection, coverage for your GM vehicle can last well beyond 100,000 miles. Some vehicle service contracts also include roadside assistance options and let you go to any repair shop you want.

In our research of top third-party extended warranties, we reviewed the companies for six factors:

Coverage options

Trustworthiness

Cost

Customer service

Convenience

Additional perks

Within those categories, we took note of money-back guarantees, whether a company had a Better Business Bureau (BBB) accreditation or rating, and the number of Trustpilot and Google reviews it had.

GM Coverage With CARCHEX

While there are many good options for vehicle service contract providers on the market, some rise above others. In our view, the one at the top of the list is CARCHEX. We found this provider to have the best combination of coverage options and value.

A few things set this company apart from the competition. While it’s an account broker – meaning it connects you with companies that service your warranty – it pays repair costs directly to the shop. Some companies require you to pay the tab upfront and wait to be reimbursed, but that’s not the case here. Speaking of shops, CARCHEX also lets you go to any shop you like, which is another bonus. Plus, all CARCHEX plans include perks like roadside assistance and lockout service.

As far as coverage goes, here’s what the five plans look like:

Titanium: Up to 10 years of coverage, covers everything except a small number of excluded items

Up to 10 years of coverage, covers everything except a small number of excluded items Platinum: Up to 10 years of coverage, all main systems are covered

Up to 10 years of coverage, all main systems are covered Gold: Up to 10 years of coverage, best for cars with more than 60,000 miles, most major components are covered

Up to 10 years of coverage, best for cars with more than 60,000 miles, most major components are covered Silver: Up to seven years of coverage, good for high-mileage vehicles, much more than a powertrain warranty

Up to seven years of coverage, good for high-mileage vehicles, much more than a powertrain warranty Bronze: Up to six years of coverage, basic coverage for important components

How far can you go on a CARCHEX vehicle service contract? The coverage tops out at 150,000 miles, which is significantly higher than any manufacturer’s warranty. We aren’t the only ones who noticed the value CARCHEX provides to drivers.

The company has BBB accreditation with an A+ rating and is supported by industry leaders like CARFAX, Kelley Blue Book, and Edmunds.com. Compared with GM’s extended warranty, you have more flexibility and better coverage options.

GM Coverage With CarShield

Another company that made it to the top of our list is CarShield. CarShield is the most popular provider out of the 12 we surveyed, and the company has garnered over 4,500 reviews on Trustpilot alone. CarShield is also popular throughout the media, having been featured on networks like CNN, TBS, HGTV, and ESPN.

Here’s what CarShield’s six different plan tiers look like:

New Car Diamond: Continues factory-level coverage beyond the manufacturer’s warranty

Continues factory-level coverage beyond the manufacturer’s warranty Platinum: Inclusive coverage for cars with higher mileage

Inclusive coverage for cars with higher mileage Gold: Enhanced powertrain coverage covers water pump, starter, and more

Enhanced powertrain coverage covers water pump, starter, and more Silver: Base-level coverage for crucial components

Base-level coverage for crucial components High Tech: Specifically for vehicles with advanced tech

Specifically for vehicles with advanced tech Specialty: Coverage tailored for motorcycles and ATVs

We like that CarShield has special coverage options for high-tech vehicles. These vehicles can have thousands of dollars of equipment that a standard warranty might not cover. Alongside that, CarShield has a plan that’s unique for motorcycles and ATVs. These plans set the company apart from its competitors. For a deeper breakdown, check out our comparison between CARCHEX and CarShield.

A Final Word

The age and mileage of your car can have an impact on the kinds of rates you can find, so it’s a good idea to shop for quotes early in the game. Don’t wait until your GM factory warranty runs out to put a plan in place.