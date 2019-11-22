Subaru’s loyal customers are protected for 3 years or 36,000 miles under the factory warranty.
Subaru owners are known for being loyal to the brand, often buying multiple Subaru vehicles over time. According to a 2018 report by Edmunds.com, which ranked 20 popular manufacturers for brand loyalty, Subaru came in second with 61 percent of vehicle owners opting for another Subaru when it came time to purchase a vehicle.
In this article:
- Subaru Warranty Coverage For New Cars
- What Does Each Warranty Cover?
- What’s Not Covered By Subaru’s Warranty?
- Is An Extended Warranty Worth It?
- Subaru Vehicle Reliability
- Common Repair Costs For Subarus
- Subaru Added Security® Extended Service Agreements
If you’ve recently taken home a new Subaru, you might feel confident in the 3-year/36,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty that came with it. But what exactly does this warranty cover? And with a term length lower than industry norms, have you thought about how you’ll protect your vehicle once your Subaru warranty expires?
Below, we discuss the benefits and limitations of Subaru's factory warranty, as well as where to find the best extended vehicle protection. We’ve dug into Subaru’s extended plan and plans from leading third-party providers, such as CARCHEX and CarShield, to give our recommendations below.
Subaru Warranty Coverage For New Cars
New Subarus come with the 3-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which ranks as one of the worst factory warranties available. By contrast, the best factory warranty comes from Volkswagen, with 6 years and 72,000 miles. Subaru’s short warranty coverage makes long-term protection options for your vehicle even more important.
Including the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a total of five warranties are included with the purchase of your new Subaru with varying term lengths.
- New Vehicle Limited Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles
- Wear Item Limited Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles
- Powertrain Limited Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles
- Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty: Lifetime years and miles
- Rust Perforation Limited Warranty: 5 years/unlimited miles
Each of the warranties are transferable if you sell your car, so long as the warranty is still in effect. You’ll need to contact Subaru customer service to update the details of vehicle ownership.
What Does Each Warranty Cover?
The protection that comes with your new Subaru covers a range of parts and systems for your vehicle. Here’s a closer look:
|Warranty
|Coverage Details
|New Vehicle Limited Warranty
|This comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper warranty covers your entire vehicle, with a small list of exceptions.
|Wear Item Limited Warranty
|Subaru covers the replacement of worn brake pads/shoe linings, clutch linings, and wiper blades. There may be a limit to the number of wear items you can have replaced.
|Powertrain Limited Warranty
|This warranty covers the major powertrain systems in your Subaru, including the engine.
|Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty
|The only lifetime warranty offered by Subaru, this coverage lasts for the useful life of your car. It covers your car’s seat belts and related components that may fail to function properly. It doesn’t cover fading or other cosmetic damage.
|Rust Perforation Limited Warranty
|This warranty covers body panels that have been perforated by corrosion from the inside out.
What’s Not Covered By Subaru’s Warranty?
Like all manufacturer’s warranties, Subaru’s warranty mostly provides coverage for faulty or defective parts and workmanship. This means you can’t have your vehicle repaired due to normal wear and tear from everyday driving.
Additional exclusions include:
- Regular maintenance such as oil changes
- Damages caused by improper repairs or unauthorized parts
- Damage from abuse, neglect, fire, or accidents
- Repairs needed due to racing
- Damage caused due to lack of maintenance
- Damage caused by the environment, including hail, flooding, windstorms, and other environmental incidents
|
Need more coverage?
Motor1 has reviewed over a dozen auto warranty companies
See Our Top Picks >
Is An Extended Warranty Worth It?
The Subaru warranty has a below-average length of coverage, which means it’s probably worth your while to find a way to protect your car after the warranty expires. An extended warranty is one of the best ways to get near-lifetime protection for your Subaru.
There are generally two types of extended warranties: dealership service contracts and protection plans offered by third-party warranty companies.
Why Would I Need An Extended Warranty?
Despite the name, an extended warranty isn’t technically a warranty. Instead, it’s a service contract that offers protection to your vehicle for an agreed upon number of years or miles. Your contract details what is and is not covered, as well as any exclusions or limitations.
Some of the reasons you might want to get an extended warranty include:
- You want peace of mind that you won’t be paying out of pocket for common major repairs to your vehicle.
- You plan to keep the car for a long time.
- You have had several car issues with past vehicles that would have been covered by a warranty and want to protect your current car.
Subaru Vehicle Reliability
Although Subaru’s warranty is less desirable than other manufacturers, Subaru vehicles rank slightly above average in reliability. The 2019 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study puts Subaru just above average in reliability ratings. Certain models of the Subaru WRX are generally considered to be the least reliable of the Subaru lineup.
With drivers starting to keep their cars for longer, it becomes even more important to protect your vehicle. As vehicles age, they tend to need more repairs. High mileage and extended time on the road wear out the essential parts of your vehicle. Extended warranties cover repairs needed from mechanical breakdowns and sometimes due to the normal wear of parts.
When To Buy An Extended Warranty For Your Subaru
You are usually first offered an extended warranty for your Subaru when you purchase it from the dealership. Contrary to what the dealer might tell you, you’re not required to add extended warranty protection the day you buy the car.
Extended warranties from third parties can be added almost any time throughout the life of your Subaru. CARCHEX, for example, has protection plans to cover cars over 100,000 miles. Those with vehicles like the Subaru Forester may want to add an extended warranty later on, as this model ranks 10th for cars kept for over 15 years.
Common Repair Costs For Subarus
Based on data from RepairPal, Subaru vehicles have an average annual repair cost of $617 per year. This falls just a few dollars below the average repair costs for all makes and models. Some of the most common repairs for popular Subaru models are listed below.
|Subaru Model
|Repair Needed
|Cost of Repair
|2009 Subaru Forester
|Replace Head Gaskets
|$1,900
|2011 Subaru Outback
|Replace Transmission
|$4,200
|2013 Subaru Legacy
|Repair or Replace Engine (Excessive Oil Consumption)
|$3,200
|2016 Subaru WRX
|Replace Clutch
|$1,600
Protect Your Subaru With An Extended Warranty
Choose an extended warranty to protect your Subaru even before the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Subaru offers an extended service contract for new vehicles, but you may find that a third-party warranty gives you more coverage options for a better price.
Subaru Added Security® Extended Service Agreements
Subaru extended warranties are called Added Security® Service Agreements and can be broken down into two levels of coverage.
|Classic
|Gold Plus
|
|
While an extended service contract from Subaru offers long-term coverage compared to the factory warranty, there isn’t much flexibility in plans. You can choose from various term lengths and deductibles, but neither of the plans lets you customize the actual coverage you receive, making the plans more expensive.
Some restrictions to the Subaru extended service plans include:
- Only Subaru Parts: Repairs must use genuine Subaru parts. If you have a repair that isn’t covered or doesn’t meet your deductible, you’ll need to pay the premium price for Subaru parts.
- Limited Repair Shops: You’ll need to have repairs completed at a Subaru dealership. If you move to an area without a nearby dealer or want to use your favorite local shop, you’re out of luck.
- Expensive Cost: Subaru dealerships may encourage you to roll your service contract into your new car financing, adding interest charges to an already expensive service contract. Costs can range from approximately $1,000–$3,000 on top of the cost of a new car, and some cost even more than that.
- Vehicle Restrictions: You can only purchase an Added Security® plan if your Subaru is still under the initial New Vehicle Limited Warranty. That gives you only 3 years or 36,000 miles to decide if you need an extended warranty.
|
Want to extend your warranty?
Motor1 analyzed the value, price, and quality of the best extended warranty companies.
See Our Top Picks >