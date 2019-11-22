Advertiser Disclosure

Subaru owners are known for being loyal to the brand, often buying multiple Subaru vehicles over time. According to a 2018 report by Edmunds.com, which ranked 20 popular manufacturers for brand loyalty, Subaru came in second with 61 percent of vehicle owners opting for another Subaru when it came time to purchase a vehicle.

If you’ve recently taken home a new Subaru, you might feel confident in the 3-year/36,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty that came with it. But what exactly does this warranty cover? And with a term length lower than industry norms, have you thought about how you’ll protect your vehicle once your Subaru warranty expires?

Below, we discuss the benefits and limitations of Subaru's factory warranty, as well as where to find the best extended vehicle protection. We’ve dug into Subaru’s extended plan and plans from leading third-party providers, such as CARCHEX and CarShield, to give our recommendations below.

Subaru Warranty Coverage For New Cars

New Subarus come with the 3-year/36,000-mile New Vehicle Limited Warranty, which ranks as one of the worst factory warranties available. By contrast, the best factory warranty comes from Volkswagen, with 6 years and 72,000 miles. Subaru’s short warranty coverage makes long-term protection options for your vehicle even more important.

Including the New Vehicle Limited Warranty, a total of five warranties are included with the purchase of your new Subaru with varying term lengths.

New Vehicle Limited Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

3 years/36,000 miles Wear Item Limited Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles

3 years/36,000 miles Powertrain Limited Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles

5 years/60,000 miles Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty: Lifetime years and miles

Lifetime years and miles Rust Perforation Limited Warranty: 5 years/unlimited miles

Each of the warranties are transferable if you sell your car, so long as the warranty is still in effect. You’ll need to contact Subaru customer service to update the details of vehicle ownership.

What Does Each Warranty Cover?

The protection that comes with your new Subaru covers a range of parts and systems for your vehicle. Here’s a closer look:

Warranty Coverage Details New Vehicle Limited Warranty This comprehensive, bumper-to-bumper warranty covers your entire vehicle, with a small list of exceptions. Wear Item Limited Warranty Subaru covers the replacement of worn brake pads/shoe linings, clutch linings, and wiper blades. There may be a limit to the number of wear items you can have replaced. Powertrain Limited Warranty This warranty covers the major powertrain systems in your Subaru, including the engine. Seat Belt Lifetime Limited Warranty The only lifetime warranty offered by Subaru, this coverage lasts for the useful life of your car. It covers your car’s seat belts and related components that may fail to function properly. It doesn’t cover fading or other cosmetic damage. Rust Perforation Limited Warranty This warranty covers body panels that have been perforated by corrosion from the inside out.

What’s Not Covered By Subaru’s Warranty?

Like all manufacturer’s warranties, Subaru’s warranty mostly provides coverage for faulty or defective parts and workmanship. This means you can’t have your vehicle repaired due to normal wear and tear from everyday driving.

Additional exclusions include:

Regular maintenance such as oil changes

Damages caused by improper repairs or unauthorized parts

Damage from abuse, neglect, fire, or accidents

Repairs needed due to racing

Damage caused due to lack of maintenance

Damage caused by the environment, including hail, flooding, windstorms, and other environmental incidents

Is An Extended Warranty Worth It?

The Subaru warranty has a below-average length of coverage, which means it’s probably worth your while to find a way to protect your car after the warranty expires. An extended warranty is one of the best ways to get near-lifetime protection for your Subaru.

There are generally two types of extended warranties: dealership service contracts and protection plans offered by third-party warranty companies.

Why Would I Need An Extended Warranty?

Despite the name, an extended warranty isn’t technically a warranty. Instead, it’s a service contract that offers protection to your vehicle for an agreed upon number of years or miles. Your contract details what is and is not covered, as well as any exclusions or limitations.

Some of the reasons you might want to get an extended warranty include:

You want peace of mind that you won’t be paying out of pocket for common major repairs to your vehicle.

You plan to keep the car for a long time.

You have had several car issues with past vehicles that would have been covered by a warranty and want to protect your current car.

Subaru Vehicle Reliability

Although Subaru’s warranty is less desirable than other manufacturers, Subaru vehicles rank slightly above average in reliability. The 2019 J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Study puts Subaru just above average in reliability ratings. Certain models of the Subaru WRX are generally considered to be the least reliable of the Subaru lineup.

With drivers starting to keep their cars for longer, it becomes even more important to protect your vehicle. As vehicles age, they tend to need more repairs. High mileage and extended time on the road wear out the essential parts of your vehicle. Extended warranties cover repairs needed from mechanical breakdowns and sometimes due to the normal wear of parts.

When To Buy An Extended Warranty For Your Subaru

You are usually first offered an extended warranty for your Subaru when you purchase it from the dealership. Contrary to what the dealer might tell you, you’re not required to add extended warranty protection the day you buy the car.

Extended warranties from third parties can be added almost any time throughout the life of your Subaru. CARCHEX, for example, has protection plans to cover cars over 100,000 miles. Those with vehicles like the Subaru Forester may want to add an extended warranty later on, as this model ranks 10th for cars kept for over 15 years.

Common Repair Costs For Subarus

Based on data from RepairPal, Subaru vehicles have an average annual repair cost of $617 per year. This falls just a few dollars below the average repair costs for all makes and models. Some of the most common repairs for popular Subaru models are listed below.

Protect Your Subaru With An Extended Warranty

Choose an extended warranty to protect your Subaru even before the manufacturer’s warranty expires. Subaru offers an extended service contract for new vehicles, but you may find that a third-party warranty gives you more coverage options for a better price.

Subaru Added Security® Extended Service Agreements

Subaru extended warranties are called Added Security® Service Agreements and can be broken down into two levels of coverage.

Classic Gold Plus Flexible term length including options for 8 years/120,000 miles and 10 years/100,000 miles

Covers nearly 1,000 parts in all major component areas including engine, all-wheel-drive, and transmission Flexible term length including options for 8 years/120,000 miles and 10 years/100,000 miles

Same coverage as Classic plan, with added coverage for air conditioning, electrical, steering, front suspension, and brakes

$0 or $100 deductible options available

While an extended service contract from Subaru offers long-term coverage compared to the factory warranty, there isn’t much flexibility in plans. You can choose from various term lengths and deductibles, but neither of the plans lets you customize the actual coverage you receive, making the plans more expensive.

Some restrictions to the Subaru extended service plans include: