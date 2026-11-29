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McLaren Sues Gordon Murray Over Copied Car Designs

McLaren claims the GMA S1 looks a little too much like the iconic F1

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

Zander Sutton

By: Zander Sutton

Nov 29, at 10:31am ET

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McLaren has sued its former chief designer, Gordon Murray, over the design of the Gordon Murray Automotive S1. The reason? McLaren thinks it looks suspiciously like another car Murray oversaw the design of: the F1.

First reported by The Telegraph, McLaren believes that the S1 infringes upon the F1’s design IP. A spokesperson for McLaren said the following:

'We believe we have a responsibility to protect the integrity of that legacy, not only for McLaren, but for the owners, collectors and enthusiasts who value its authenticity. Where we believe that legacy is at risk, it is our duty to act.'

Gordon Murray Special Vehicles S1

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

The S1, which debuted at this year’s Monterey Car Week, does share some design similarities with the F1, including the three-abreast seating configuration. Despite that, GMA believes that the suit holds no bearing, and that the company will challenge the suit in court.

Murray joined McLaren in 1987 as a technical director for the brand’s F1 division, before joining McLaren Cars in 1991. From there, he served as the chief of design and drew up the original plans for the F1. Murray stayed at McLaren until 2004. His current company Gordon Murray Automotive, started up operations in 2017.

Ex-Brunei Royal Family 1994 McLaren F1

Photo by: RM Sotheby's

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This lawsuit comes just days after a Dutch judge ruled that the BYD Ti7 was to be banned from sale in the EU due to copyright infringement, after a suit was filed by Land Rover.

No court date has been set for hearings.

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