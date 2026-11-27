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Volvo Says Humanoid Robots Will Work Alongside Line Workers

AEON robots from Hexagon learn fixture placement in Volvo's Ghent plant before a wider pilot planned for the first half of 2027.

Photo by: Volvo

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 4:35am ET

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Volvo Cars has put its first humanoid robots on the factory floor in Ghent, Belgium. Their first job is placing components into two fixtures with enough precision that a human trainer would approve of the result.

The robots are Aeon units built by Hexagon's robotics division, and Ghent is the first Volvo Cars plant to try them. They're learning alongside employees and the existing automation already running the line.

Volvo's manufacturing team is using imitation learning, where the robot copies a task by watching it performed. Once that first fixture task is proven, the plan calls for harder work such as handling multiple parts, moving around the production area, and interacting with the plant's automated systems.

Magnus Nilsson, chief manufacturing officer at Volvo Cars said:

'Aeon's humanoid design means it can fit into our production as it is today, alongside our teams and existing automation.'

He added that the robots are meant to take on the most physically demanding jobs and make work more ergonomic for employees.

Why Volvo Cars Picked A Humanoid Shape For The Job

Volvo Cars is training AEON humanoid robots for future work in factories

Photo by: Volvo

Fixed robotic arms have handled repetitive, stable work on car lines for decades, and they're still better at that than anything with legs or wheels. What they can't do is move through a shared space built for people, or adapt to a task that changes from one shift to the next.

Aeon is built to fill that gap. The robot stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 132 pounds.

It moves on wheels rather than legs at up to 7 feet 10 inches per second, roughly a light jog, while carrying up to 22 pounds.

Cameras and sensors let it read its surroundings and handle parts with precision. That's what makes the fixture-placement task a reasonable starting point. Volvo Cars designed the rollout to start narrow and expand only once each step is validated on the real production floor.

Volvo isn't alone here. Other automakers' factory robots have followed a similar approach, pairing fixed automation with more flexible machines for the jobs neither handles well alone.

Gallery: Volvo Cars trains Hexagon Robotics’ AEON humanoid robots

5

Source: Volvo

When Does The Factory Pilot Actually Start?

Volvo Cars has attached real dates to this, which is more than most humanoid-robot announcements offer. A factory pilot bringing more Aeon units into Ghent for a wider range of tasks is planned for the first half of 2027.

The stated target for real production use is mid-2027, with robots doing assigned work on the line rather than being validated under supervision. Nothing currently running at Ghent counts as that yet. This is training and validation.

Arnaud Robert, president of Hexagon Robotics, described the collaboration around what the robots need to prove before that pilot begins:

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'The purpose of humanoid robotics is to deliver business value to our customers. Working closely with Volvo Cars' teams allows us to ensure Aeon performs real-world tasks that support their manufacturing process.'

How that timeline holds up depends on how quickly Aeon clears the harder tasks still ahead. Multi-part handling, navigating the floor, and talking to the plant's automated systems each present a bigger test than placing a part into a fixture.

More On Robots:

Disney Is Testing 'Cars' Robots To Help You Find A Parking Spot

Tesla Could Soon Start Taking Orders For Its Humanoid Robot

Dealerships, Desperate to Survive, Could Use Robotic Salespeople

This Humanoid Robot Might Build Your Next BMW

Source: Volvo

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