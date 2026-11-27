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Gordon Murray's Next Supercar Will Be Unlike Anything He's Built Before

Murray confirms a fresh GMA platform, a new engine, and a distinct concept aimed at track driving fun over headline power figures.

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

Brian Potter

By: Brian Potter

Nov 27, at 3:57am ET

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Gordon Murray has confirmed his next car isn't a T.50 variant or a T.33 spinoff. It's a clean-sheet platform, a new engine, and what he calls a "completely different" concept, built for a market his current lineup doesn't touch.

The 79-year-old designer behind the McLaren F1 has been quietly working on it for 18 months, while his team finishes the final version of the T.33.

Murray revealed the project in an interview first reported by Top Gear, timed around the T.33's last variant reaching customers. "I have been for 18 months, or a little more actually, designing the next GMA platform, which is completely new and completely different," he said.

What Gordon Murray Has Confirmed

Gordon Murray Automotive T.33 Spider

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

Murray hasn't named the car, shown a sketch, or specified its body style.

What he has confirmed is narrow but real: a new platform, a new engine, and a concept distinct from anything Gordon Murray Automotive currently builds or sells.

He also said the T.33's final version is nearly ready for launch, closing out a model line that began as the naturally aspirated companion to the T.50. "We are just about to launch the final of the three versions of T.33," Murray said, without giving a date.

No hybrid status, production count, price, or reveal date has been disclosed. Murray gave no timeline for when any of that will come, so "new platform, new engine, different market" is all there is for now.

The New GMA Platform Moves Beyond The T.50 And T.33

Gordon Murray Automotive S1 LM V12 Engine

Photo by: Gordon Murray Automotive

The T.50 and T.33 share a naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 of about 3.9 liters. The T.50's version revs to 12,100 rpm, while the T.33's unit tops out at 11,100 rpm.

The track-only T.50S and its Niki Lauda edition sit above both as circuit-focused derivatives. GMA's lower-volume S1 pairs a manual gearbox with a 4.2-liter development of that same V12 family.

A genuinely new engine breaks that pattern for the first time since Murray founded the company. He gave no displacement, cylinder count, or output figures. Numbers, he says, aren't the point. "GMA stands for the driving experience. Forget horsepower figures," he said.

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That philosophy shapes what he wants the car to do. "We want to make a car that is the most fun to drive around a track. And accessible to a wide range of driving skills," Murray said.

Whether that means a smaller, lighter car than the T.50, a different seating layout, or a new chassis material hasn't been addressed. Murray's résumé includes the McLaren F1 and multiple championship-winning Formula 1 designs, and it's the only context he has offered for where this project might arrive.

More From Gordon Murray:

Barely Driven Gordon Murray T.50 Targets $6.2 Million

$20 Million: Gordon Murray's New Supercar Just Shattered an Auction Record

Gordon Murray S1 Is The Modern McLaren F1 We've Been Waiting For

Gordon Murray's First T.50s Niki Lauda Is Nearly Ready For The Track

Source: Top Gear

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